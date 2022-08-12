Read full article on original website
Uprise RI
North Providence Mayor Lombardi confirms that Holly O’Donnell filed a harassment complaint against Chief Tikoian
North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi confirmed that Holly O’Donnell, the partner of former State Police Colonel Steven O’Donnell, filed a complaint against former North Providence Police Chief David Tikoian about one year before Tikoian left his position in 2020. On Tuesday evening Steven O’Donnell testified before the Smithfield...
GoLocalProv
Monday: RISP Surveillance - Federal Hill Toscan Social Club’s Visitors Include State House Insiders
Coming Monday -- GoLocal has secured Rhode Island State Police surveillance records tracking the comings and goings at a range of locations, including one of the old-time Federal Hill social clubs — the Toscan Social Club. The club has been raided for illegal gambling over the years and, as...
frmedia.org
Former Somerset Police Chief Believes He is the Best Choice to Be Bristol County Sheriff
FRCMedia is publishing a series of stories on the candidates running in the September 6th State Primary. Today’s entry features George McNeil, Democratic candidate for Bristol County Sheriff. He is facing attorney Nicholas Bernier and Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux in the State Primary. You can view our full interview...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department welcomes newest officer to the force
“Meet Ofc. Taylor Sousa! Originally from Fall River, he has lived in New Bedford for the past 6 years. Before becoming an officer, Sousa graduated from UMass Dartmouth and was a high school teacher who taught chemistry and physics. On his off days, he said he likes to stay active,...
oceanstatecurrent.com
14 Providence police department employees made more than $200,000 in 2021
(The Center Square) – Luis San Lucas is a captain in the Providence Police Department who was paid $278,194 in 2021, making him the city’s highest paid employee. According to city records, San Lucas earned a salary of $130,299 and garnered another $85,286 in overtime. He also received a payment in 2021 of $60,052 for overtime involving events that the city provides police protection.
ABC6.com
Two accused of forging signatures for Rhode Island governor candidate set to appear in court
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Two North Kingstown residents accused of forging signatures for a Rhode Island governor candidate are set to appear in court Friday. Police said Owen Lokey and Gracie Flynn, both 18 years old, forged signatures of Jamestown residents on nomination papers for Zachary Hurwitz. The Jamestown...
nbcboston.com
N. Attleborough Priest Placed on Administrative Leave Amid Investigation Into Alleged Misconduct
A North Attleborough priest has been placed on administrative leave for an investigation into alleged misconduct that does not involve a minor, according to a news release from the Diocese of Fall River. Reverend Rodney E. Thibault was placed on administrative leave by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, for the...
independentri.com
NK officials criticized for not providing counseling for ‘fat test’ victims
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — North Kingstown school officials are being accused of failing to provide the necessary counseling opportunities to present and former students affected by the “fat testing” by Coach Aaron Thomas who has been charged with sexual assault and sexual molestation. Timothy Conlon, an attorney...
Turnto10.com
Man charged with DUI in apartment complex crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence police said a man faces charges after crashing into an apartment complex. Police said 50-year-old Antonio Lopes was charged with a DUI after he drove into a unit at Evergreen Apartments at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. The apartment was occupied...
ABC6.com
2 people taken to Rhode Island Hospital after car crash in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston Fire Department said two people were taken to Rhode Island hospital after a car crash late Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Doric Avenue and Broadmoor Road just before midnight. Firefighters said Cranston police officers were also on the scene.
Turnto10.com
Diocese leaders called on to release details on priest misconduct allegations
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A non-profit leader and a Boston-based lawyer are calling on the Diocese of Fall River and its bishop to release details about its investigation into a North Attleboro priest facing misconduct allegations. Father Rodney Thibault of the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish was placed...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police search for missing endangered elderly man
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said Sunday they’re looking for a missing endangered elderly man. Police said 82-year-old Hokting Ho was last contacted around 1 p.m. and was wearing a blue, red and white checkered oxford button shirt and tan pants. Police believe the man...
Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends remember man killed in fiery crash in Attleboro
The name of the victim in a fatal crash on Friday in Attleboro has been released. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the accident took place near the intersection of South Avenue and West Street just before 5:30 p.m. Attleboro Police received numerous 911...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials conform man jumped off of Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge
Officials have confirmed that a person jumped off of a local bridge on Sunday. A call came into dispatch at approximately 7:00 a.m. for a jumper off of the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge. According to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, the fire department received reports of an unattended automobile atop...
Block Island Times
Melee on BI ferry causes Mass Casualty Incident response
Between social media and eye-witness accounts, there was plenty of evidence of an out-of-control situation at Ballard’s Beach Resort and on the Block Island Ferry on Monday during and after Ballard’s Reggae Festival that this year was held on Victory Day. As Tuesday wore on, more videos appeared.
Taunton Fatal OUI Crash Suspect to Be Released
TAUNTON — The suspect in a fatal crash last year in Taunton that allegedly involved drugs and alcohol will likely be released on bail after the state's highest court decided prosecutors could not hold him before his trial. On Friday, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial court published an opinion upholding...
fallriverreporter.com
Former recreation center director sentenced to 9 years in prison for child molestation
Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that the former director of the John Rollins Recreation Center was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve nine years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to sexually assaulting a female victim under the age of 14 in 2021. 44-year-old Manuel...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
ABC6.com
North Providence police search for missing teen
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Police Department is asking for the publics help Saturday in finding a missing teen. Police said 14-year-old Ciara Primental was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants. She also could possibly be with another missing juvenile identified as Annalyiah...
