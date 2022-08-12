ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Hunting Preview: The Heat Won’t Beat The 2022 Season, Hunters Say

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two experienced Wyoming sportsmen said soaring temperatures discouraged them from early archery antelope hunts, but they expect a great 2022 season nonetheless. “I’ve never been an early season antelope hunter. It’s still too warm to be out there harvesting an animal,”...
WYOMING STATE
AOL Corp

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Voting security and the Wyoming primaries

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As the voting season heats up, many may ask about where and how to vote, but others are asking if their votes are secure and counted. Voter security has found itself under the spotlight in recent times. The need to verify voters is a real focus.
WYOMING STATE
MIX 106

Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt

C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
IDAHO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Here Are My Predictions For The 2022 Wyoming GOP Primary Election

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those have been opening paragraphs and headlines of my columns leading up to this moment. We are watching world history happen right here in our little Wyoming. Politically, we are watching the World Series, March Madness, and the Super Bowl all...
News Channel Nebraska

Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line

Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
CHADRON, NE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: The Facts Chuck Gray Is Forgetting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As I observe Representative Chuck Gray’s campaign for the Wyoming Secretary of State position, I find it hard to watch him take credit for how he successfully “authored and passed our state’s Voter ID law”. He seems to have forgotten the true facts behind the bill, so I have decided to come forward with the rest of the story.
WYOMING STATE
ABC4

In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing

Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
UTAH STATE
Daily Montanan

Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped

The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
ksl.com

Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?

WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Wake Up Wyoming

Read This Before You Vote In Wyoming

We all have a right to vote. But as voters we also have a responsibility to be informed on who and what we are voting for. Political ads are not a good way to decide who to and who not to vote for. Nor does that junk mail that has...
K2 Radio

Central, Western Wyoming Face Potential Flooding Through Sunday

Mother Nature smacked central Wyoming's summer's lack of rain upside the head on Thursday night with a spectacular thunderstorm. The National Weather Service Riverton Office has forecast heavy storms through Sunday. With those come flood watches and potential flash flooding from Natrona County -- especially Casper Mountain -- west to...
WYOMING STATE

