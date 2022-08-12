Read full article on original website
From Cheney friend to foe, Harriet Hageman takes command of Wyoming race animated by Trump
Harriet Hageman proudly wears Wyoming on her sleeve -- and wields it like a hammer against Liz Cheney.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunting Preview: The Heat Won’t Beat The 2022 Season, Hunters Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two experienced Wyoming sportsmen said soaring temperatures discouraged them from early archery antelope hunts, but they expect a great 2022 season nonetheless. “I’ve never been an early season antelope hunter. It’s still too warm to be out there harvesting an animal,”...
AOL Corp
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is...
WATCH: Young Wildlife Photographer Shares Wyoming’s Beauty With The World
Those of us that live in Wyoming know all about the beauty that surrounds us. Though, admittedly there are times when we get so used to it that we forget how inspiring it can be to the rest of the world. Thankfully we have people like Isaac Spotts who are...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Voting security and the Wyoming primaries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As the voting season heats up, many may ask about where and how to vote, but others are asking if their votes are secure and counted. Voter security has found itself under the spotlight in recent times. The need to verify voters is a real focus.
cowboystatedaily.com
Biologists Say Established Wolf Packs Outside of Wyoming’s Northwest Corner Are Unlikely
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About four years ago, Johnny Bergeson – an avid hunter and hunting guide from Laramie – watched a wolf from the cab his pickup. Bergeson, his pickup and the wolf were in southern Wyoming’s Wick/Beumee Wildlife Habitat Management Area....
kjzz.com
Meteor confirmed as source of loud boom heard over Utah, Idaho, Wyoming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake confirmed the source of a loud boom heard from northern Utah, southern Idaho and part of Wyoming was a meteor exploding upon entry of Earth's atmosphere. Dozens of people have reported hearing a loud boom over the...
Crossover Voting Is Already WAY UP In Wyoming’s 2022 Primary
According to the local newspaper, the Cody Enterprise, nearly five times as many people in Park County have changed their voter registration through the first seven months of the year as compared to the last midterm elections in 2018. Park County Elections Office staff are reporting that (56.4%) of the...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Department of Family Services gets grant to help detect, prevent SNAP fraud
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Department of Family Services said it had received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that aims to help detect and prevent Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud. “This investment will help the state improve its recipient fraud prevention, detection, and investigation...
Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt
C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Here Are My Predictions For The 2022 Wyoming GOP Primary Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those have been opening paragraphs and headlines of my columns leading up to this moment. We are watching world history happen right here in our little Wyoming. Politically, we are watching the World Series, March Madness, and the Super Bowl all...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line
Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: The Facts Chuck Gray Is Forgetting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As I observe Representative Chuck Gray’s campaign for the Wyoming Secretary of State position, I find it hard to watch him take credit for how he successfully “authored and passed our state’s Voter ID law”. He seems to have forgotten the true facts behind the bill, so I have decided to come forward with the rest of the story.
In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing
Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped
The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ksl.com
Feds award $25.4M to 2 projects that modernize Utah infrastructure. Here's what they are
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that it was delivering a little more than $25.4 million in funds to Utah, which will be put toward a pair of projects aimed at modernizing the state's infrastructure. Nearly all of the money awarded on Thursday...
ksl.com
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?
WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
KSLTV
One more day of monsoons expected, possible flooding at Utah’s Big Five, weather service says
SALT LAKE CITY — The Nation Weather Service said there is at least one more day of monsoons possible across most of Utah and southwest of Wyoming. After Sunday, the weather service expected much drier weather ahead. KSL Meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke said:. “Showers and storms are once again...
Read This Before You Vote In Wyoming
We all have a right to vote. But as voters we also have a responsibility to be informed on who and what we are voting for. Political ads are not a good way to decide who to and who not to vote for. Nor does that junk mail that has...
Central, Western Wyoming Face Potential Flooding Through Sunday
Mother Nature smacked central Wyoming's summer's lack of rain upside the head on Thursday night with a spectacular thunderstorm. The National Weather Service Riverton Office has forecast heavy storms through Sunday. With those come flood watches and potential flash flooding from Natrona County -- especially Casper Mountain -- west to...
