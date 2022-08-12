ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WSSC Water Lifts Boil Water Advisory Affecting Customers in Cabin John/Glen Echo Area; Customers in Affected Area Advised To Take a Few Final Precautions

WSSC Water has lifted the precautionary Boil Water Advisory (BWA) as of 4:33 p.m. today for customers in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area of Montgomery County. Two consecutive rounds of water quality tests were performed by WSSC Water and all results confirm that the water is safe to consume. While...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Boil Water Advisory Remains in Effect for WSSC Customers in Cabin John/Glen Echo Area

The precautionary Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for customers in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area of Montgomery County following a water main break last night. Customers can use the interactive map to find out if they are located in the affected area. Late Thursday night, WSSC Water issued a Boil Water Advisory (BWA) for customers in a portion of Montgomery County following a water main break Thursday evening on a 12-inch pipe that runs along MacArthur Boulevard in Cabin John/Glen Echo area. The precautionary BWA is affecting approximately 2,200 customers who are in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area of Montgomery County. Click on this map to view the affected area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Burtonsville Crossing Proposal

Earlier this summer, County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by Council President Gabe Albornoz, Councilmember Tom Hucker, members of the Montgomery County State Delegation and representatives from EDENS to announce bringing a main “anchor” store back to the Burtonsville Crossing Shopping Center and the redevelopment of the vacant shopping center. It was revealed that the Phoenix-based company Sprouts Farmers Market will be coming to Burtonsville in what will be the grocery chain’s first store in Montgomery County. Since then, Total Men’s Primary Care has also signed on for the soon-to-be renovated shopping center. At the community announcement in late June, an EDENS representative stated that Sprouts may open as early as the second half of 2023. Below, you’ll see the justification statement submitted to Montgomery Planning:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Capital Area Solar Co-op Will Remain Open Through Aug. 30 in Encouraging Homeowners to Consider Letting the Sun Provide Their Power

The Capital Area Solar Co-op is currently in its second round of a campaign to get Washington area homeowners to consider powering their homes with the power of the sun. This run of the campaign will go through Aug. 30 and will include a special “Wine and Shine Happy Hour” and information session at Black Ankle Vineyards in Mount Airy.
WASHINGTON, DC
Under water: Could latest internal dissension at WSSC prompt changes?

WSSC Water, the utility for Montgomery and Prince George's counties, is in the midst of managerial strife. Photo by Carol Highsmith via Library of Congress. On its best days, WSSC Water, the largest water and sewer utility in Maryland, seamlessly serves 2 million residents in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
One Person Dead After Collision on Josiah Henson Pkwy

One person has died following a two vehicle collision that occurred in the area of Josiah Henson Pkwy. and Randolph Rd. in North Bethesda on Sunday afternoon. Per MCPD:. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 4:14 p.m., 1st District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for a traffic collision involving a Ford and an Audi.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
