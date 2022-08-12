Read full article on original website
WJLA
Boil water advisory lifted for portion of Montgomery County: WSSC Water
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — WSSC Water has lifted the precautionary Boil Water Advisory (BWA) Saturday afternoon for customers in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area of Montgomery County. This comes following a water main break on a 12-inch diameter pipe last week in the area. The precautionary BWA affected...
mocoshow.com
WSSC Water Lifts Boil Water Advisory Affecting Customers in Cabin John/Glen Echo Area; Customers in Affected Area Advised To Take a Few Final Precautions
WSSC Water has lifted the precautionary Boil Water Advisory (BWA) as of 4:33 p.m. today for customers in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area of Montgomery County. Two consecutive rounds of water quality tests were performed by WSSC Water and all results confirm that the water is safe to consume. While...
mocoshow.com
Boil Water Advisory Remains in Effect for WSSC Customers in Cabin John/Glen Echo Area
The precautionary Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for customers in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area of Montgomery County following a water main break last night. Customers can use the interactive map to find out if they are located in the affected area. Late Thursday night, WSSC Water issued a Boil Water Advisory (BWA) for customers in a portion of Montgomery County following a water main break Thursday evening on a 12-inch pipe that runs along MacArthur Boulevard in Cabin John/Glen Echo area. The precautionary BWA is affecting approximately 2,200 customers who are in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area of Montgomery County. Click on this map to view the affected area.
WTOP
WSSC opens water station in Montgomery Co. as boil water advisory continues
Part of Montgomery County, Maryland, is under a boil water advisory Friday following a water main break. WSSC Water said customers in the area of Cabin John and Glen Echo are under the advisory after a water main break Thursday night on a 12-inch pipe that runs along MacArthur Boulevard, which has since been repaired.
Boil Water Advisory to continue for parts of Montgomery County following water main break
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Thousands of Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) Water customers will have to boil their water for the second day following a water main break Thursday night in parts of Montgomery County. Officials are urging some Montgomery County residents to boil their water before consumption following...
Fatal Fire In Montgomery County Caused By Electrical Outlet Behind Sofa: Officials
A man is dead after a fire was started by an electrical outlet in a Burtonsville home, authorities say. Firefighters responded to an alarm sounding in the 14600 block of Monmouth Drive off Greencastle road around 10:40 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Shortly after,...
mocoshow.com
Burtonsville Crossing Proposal
Earlier this summer, County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by Council President Gabe Albornoz, Councilmember Tom Hucker, members of the Montgomery County State Delegation and representatives from EDENS to announce bringing a main “anchor” store back to the Burtonsville Crossing Shopping Center and the redevelopment of the vacant shopping center. It was revealed that the Phoenix-based company Sprouts Farmers Market will be coming to Burtonsville in what will be the grocery chain’s first store in Montgomery County. Since then, Total Men’s Primary Care has also signed on for the soon-to-be renovated shopping center. At the community announcement in late June, an EDENS representative stated that Sprouts may open as early as the second half of 2023. Below, you’ll see the justification statement submitted to Montgomery Planning:
mocoshow.com
Capital Area Solar Co-op Will Remain Open Through Aug. 30 in Encouraging Homeowners to Consider Letting the Sun Provide Their Power
The Capital Area Solar Co-op is currently in its second round of a campaign to get Washington area homeowners to consider powering their homes with the power of the sun. This run of the campaign will go through Aug. 30 and will include a special “Wine and Shine Happy Hour” and information session at Black Ankle Vineyards in Mount Airy.
Backup fire truck catches fire near the Inner Harbor
A fire truck caught fire near the Inner Harbor on Saturday. The incident occurred on South Eden Street and Fleet Street.
newsfromthestates.com
Under water: Could latest internal dissension at WSSC prompt changes?
WSSC Water, the utility for Montgomery and Prince George's counties, is in the midst of managerial strife. Photo by Carol Highsmith via Library of Congress. On its best days, WSSC Water, the largest water and sewer utility in Maryland, seamlessly serves 2 million residents in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
mocoshow.com
One Person Dead After Collision on Josiah Henson Pkwy
One person has died following a two vehicle collision that occurred in the area of Josiah Henson Pkwy. and Randolph Rd. in North Bethesda on Sunday afternoon. Per MCPD:. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 4:14 p.m., 1st District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for a traffic collision involving a Ford and an Audi.
rockvillenights.com
Greek Aroma Mediterranean Grill to open at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Is expanding from Frederick to Montgomery County. Their new location will be in the Dining Terrace food court at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. All meats served at Greek Aroma are halal. They will compete with Cava and Grill Kabob in the food court at the mall.
fox5dc.com
Riverdale Park officials call for Prince George's County to improve stormwater infrastructure
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Officials in Riverdale Park, Maryland are asking for infrastructure changes to stormwater management in Prince George's County to help better protect the area from flooding during heavy rainstorms, a problem the town dealt with twice during this week. In a letter to the Prince George’s County...
mocoshow.com
School Supplies Will Be Available Free at ‘Back to School Giveaway’ on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fairland Recreational Park
Students in need of school supplies can get free items on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the “Back to School Giveaway” at Fairland Recreational Park in Fairland. The event, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., is open to all. Among the items to be distributed are backpacks, notebooks and pencils. In...
NBC Washington
Shortage of CO2 Leads Local Brewery to Alternative Carbonation Methods
While you might have cracked open a cold one to enjoy Saturday’s preseason football game, the U.S. is experiencing a shortage of carbon dioxide, which produces all that fizz and bubbly in the beer. Issues with contamination and a train line strike have impacted the carbon dioxide supply around...
WTOP
Tips for driving during excessive rainfall
The National Weather Service’s mantra “Turn Around Don’t Drown,” which strives to convey the seriousness of flash flooding and the action drivers should take when faced with a water-covered roadway, is a catchy slant rhyme and an important rule of thumb. In metro areas where traffic...
Howard County to fully implement body-worn cameras for law enforcement
Howard County is taking a step toward bringing transparency and accountability to its community. Body-worn camera will be fully implemented for law enforcement in Howard County.
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Police Seeking Information About Attempted ATM Burglary
CROFTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is currently seeking information. Around midnight on August 11th, suspects were seen driving a black Jaguar XJ, who would later attempt to burglarize a drive-up ATM. The ATM was located at the Shore United...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run boat collision that killed woman in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - A suspect is charged after a hit-and-run boating collision that killed a woman on the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Maryland Natural Resources Police announced that on Friday they arrested Brownell Edds Jr, 48, in connection with the deadly July 3 incident.
bethesdamagazine.com
Neighbors want to know what will happen with Bethesda tunnel digger’s house
Residents of a Bethesda neighborhood are still waiting to find out the fate of a house owned by a millionaire stock trader who was convicted of manslaughter after a man died in a basement fire while helping to dig tunnels under the home. Daniel Beckwitt, now 31, dug the tunnels...
