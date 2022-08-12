ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Benzinga

New Details On Top Secret Classified Documents Recovered From Trump's Mar-a-Lago Residence

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday carried out an unprecedented raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. What Happened: According to the search warrant released by the U.S. District Court Southern District of Florida on Friday, the FBI removed 11 sets of classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Some documents are marked as top secret, meant only to be available to notable government officials.
