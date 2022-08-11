ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Unheralded HBCU WR Shemar Bridges was a secret superstar for Ravens in NFL debut

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCw3v_0hEGiBez00

Shemar Bridges doesn’t currently have an entry in the Pro Football Reference or College Football Reference databases. NFL.com’s comprehensive draft prospect tracker didn’t write him up. Bridges did show up in Dane Brugler’s pathologically detailed “The Beast” draft guide… as the 178th-best receiver in this class. Other than that, mostly crickets from the Draft Industrial Complex. Bridges was interviewed by Damond Talbot of the Draft Diamonds site in June, 2021, which is about the most recognition he’s received from anybody.

“My work ethic and want to be the best,” Bridges said back then about his value as a prospect. “My size/speed combination and ability to move at my size. Also, my ability to make touch catches and tough plays. Opting out and coming back for another season has helped me earn a draft grade and opportunity to prove to people what more I can do to move up in stock while also looking to compete for a championship.”

The Fort Valley State alum, one of the few HBCU players currently in the NFL, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, and is now just trying to make the team.

Bridges participated in the first annual Legacy Bowl in New Orleans, a game which allows lesser-known HBCU players to show NFL teams what they can do. He also was involved in the first HBCU scouting combine, which similarly helps players who aren’t invited to the actual combine to display their skill sets to NFL teams.

The 51 greatest HBCU players in NFL history (slight return)

“I performed well. I showed what I can do,” Bridges said in late February, per Chris Porter of First Coast News. “I talked to about seven different teams, and I got good feedback from them.”

Given his performance against the Tennessee Titans in his preseason debut, Bridges might be on his way to surprising a lot of people. He caught four passes on five targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore’s 23-10 win, and two of those catches were similarly spectacular.

With 2:10 left in the third quarter, Bridges got vertical for this 38-yard reception on a pass from Anthony Brown Jr.

The overhead looks even better.

Bridges had already made a great like-as-like play on this 14-yard touchdown near the end of the first half on a fade ball from Tyler Huntley.

We don’t yet know how things will turn out for Bridges, but given the Ravens’ perpetually receiver-light status… if he keeps making plays like this, his new NFL team would have to think more than twice before letting him go.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars

Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Buccaneers make massive mistake with quarterback Tom Brady

After taking some time to think about Tom Brady stepping away from the Buccaneers for a few weeks, the story doesn’t line up with the actions as much as it should. For those who have not yet heard, Tom Brady is taking a few weeks away from the Buccaneers due to personal reasons. The Bucs say that they knew this before training camp began and that this is a non-story.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
E! News

Why Tom Brady Is Taking Time Away From Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football. Tom Brady is stepping away from the NFL, temporarily. After the NFL quarterback missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice on Aug. 11, coach Todd Bowles addressed Brady's training camp absence while speaking to reporters. "Tom has been excused today....
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Ravens WR Suffered Injury During First Preseason Game

The Baltimore Ravens recorded their historic 23rd straight preseason win against the Tennessee Titans last night. But it wasn't all good news for Baltimore as one of their receivers suffered an injury in the process. During the 23-10 win, wide receiver James Proche was forced to leave with an injury....
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Hbcu#College Football#American Football#Hbcu Wr#Nfl Com
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross changes succession plan, will hand franchise to his daughter, per report

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has had a change of heart regarding his succession plan for the NFL franchise. The 82-year-old has notified the league of his intentions to change his successor of the Dolphins to his daughter, Jennifer Ross, according to the Sports Business Journal. The process has not yet been completed, but Ross has reportedly made it clear to NFL executives of his desire to pass the team on to his children. Before this development, Dolphins vice chairman Bruce Beal would have had the opportunity to ascend to be the club's owner.
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs vs. Bears: Patrick Mahomes and starters will play first quarter

Head coach Andy Reid announced that the Kansas City Chiefs will play their starters for the first quarter or so against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off their preseason schedule with a visit to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, and it seems as if all parties involved on the roster are going to get some time to shake off the rust with some real snaps in the opening exhibition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought of Isiah Pacheco's preseason debut

The hype leading up to Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco’s preseason debut reached unparalleled heights. Well, fans didn’t have to wait long to see Pacheco in action. After just six offensive snaps, the rookie found himself in the game getting his first carry and working alongside Patrick Mahomes. His first carry was just a two-yard run up the gut, but his offensive line didn’t get much push on the play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy