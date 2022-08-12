ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche Declared Brain Dead, Still on Life Support Following Car Crash, Rep Says

By Ryan Gajewski and Mike Barnes
 4 days ago
Anne Heche has been declared brain dead, although she remains on life support for organ donation, a rep for the actress told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

According to the actress’ publicist Holly Baird, Heche is “legally dead according to California law.” However, her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off of life support so that “OneLegacy can see if she is a match for organ donation.”

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” the rep told THR in a statement. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

The actress’ team had previously shared an update on her health Thursday, stating that she suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and wasn’t expected to survive following an Aug. 5 car crash .

According to Baird, the star had been hospitalized in a coma and in critical condition since the accident. The actress crashed her car into a two-story home in L.A.’s Mar Vista neighborhood, sparking a fire, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department report.

The Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed to THR that Heche was being investigated for misdemeanor driving under the influence and hit-and-run stemming from the incident.

Heche is mother to two sons, ages 20 and 13. She is known for such films as I Know What You Did Last Summer , Volcano and Six Days, Seven Nights , and her TV credits include Men in Trees , Hung and All Ris e. She won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991 for her role on the NBC soap opera Another World .

Lifetime stated earlier Thursday that Girl in Room 13 , the network’s upcoming film in which Heche stars as a mother searching for her missing daughter, is still set to air in September as planned.

In the statement Thursday from Heche’s rep, it “has long been her choice to donate her organs” and she was being kept on life support to determine whether her organs were viable.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit,” the statement concluded.” More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Aug. 12, 12:19 p.m. The story was updated with Heche’s rep confirming she has been declared brain dead.

Thai Tanic
5d ago

She chose to take drugs and then drive. Glad she didn’t kill anyone else with her recklessness. May she finally find the peace she seemed to be looking for. I feel bad for her two sons.

Cindy Hansen
5d ago

I'm sorry but just being on cocaine isn't going to cause one to do all she did, I believe there's probably alcohol involved as well. I am sorry that her choices resulted in her losing her life. Prayers for her loved ones.

Teena Davis
5d ago

because she deserves a second chance too. because people do drugs you think they are a bad person. has it ever occurred to you that she might be struggling with addiction. and didn't see herself out. but nevertheless, God has her! she may not come back to this life-time! but she will live again in the name of Jesus Christ. she will live eternal with the LORD JESUS CHRIST! before you judge someone else, judge yourself! because you might be doing all sorts of stuff. more than ann Heche was doing.

