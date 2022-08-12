Anne Heche Declared Brain Dead, Still on Life Support Following Car Crash, Rep Says

Anne Heche has been declared brain dead, although she remains on life support for organ donation, a rep for the actress told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

According to the actress’ publicist Holly Baird, Heche is “legally dead according to California law.” However, her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off of life support so that “OneLegacy can see if she is a match for organ donation.”

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” the rep told THR in a statement. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

The actress’ team had previously shared an update on her health Thursday, stating that she suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and wasn’t expected to survive following an Aug. 5 car crash .

According to Baird, the star had been hospitalized in a coma and in critical condition since the accident. The actress crashed her car into a two-story home in L.A.’s Mar Vista neighborhood, sparking a fire, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department report.

The Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed to THR that Heche was being investigated for misdemeanor driving under the influence and hit-and-run stemming from the incident.

Heche is mother to two sons, ages 20 and 13. She is known for such films as I Know What You Did Last Summer , Volcano and Six Days, Seven Nights , and her TV credits include Men in Trees , Hung and All Ris e. She won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991 for her role on the NBC soap opera Another World .

Lifetime stated earlier Thursday that Girl in Room 13 , the network’s upcoming film in which Heche stars as a mother searching for her missing daughter, is still set to air in September as planned.

In the statement Thursday from Heche’s rep, it “has long been her choice to donate her organs” and she was being kept on life support to determine whether her organs were viable.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit,” the statement concluded.” More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Aug. 12, 12:19 p.m. The story was updated with Heche’s rep confirming she has been declared brain dead.