Springfield, MO

KYTV

Springfield Police release new information on assault of Springfield couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have released new information in an assault and robbery investigation of an older couple. On August 8, police arrested Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, in connection to the August 3 assault of Rick and Jenny Keeling. Coffman was arrested for stealing $750 or more, but was not charged with the assault. According to investigators, Coffman was interviewed by police and said a friend stole his car the night before the crime occurred and returned it less than two hours after the assault. The Keelings tell KY3 that they do not believe Coffman was the man who assaulted them.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Car crashes into Springfield home; driver leaves the scene

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crashed into a Springfield woman’s home early Sunday morning while she slept. It happened at the 1800 block of East Walnut in Springfield. Police reported no injuries. The vehicle took out the whole left front side of the house. The next-door neighbor says...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Springfield man hospitalized after being dragged by car during theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) – Springfield police are searching for a car thief in a robbery that sent a man to the hospital. At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the car was stolen from the Dollar General parking lot at 3240 West Chestnut Expressway. Police say the male suspect was in a stolen vehicle and left that one to steal a vehicle that was running or had keys in it. Police say the owner of the vehicle saw the thief backing away in his car and jumped on top of the car. The owner rode on top until he was eventually dragged behind the car. The vehicle’s owner went to the hospital for a possible broken leg and other non-life threatening injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

One hospitalized in early Sunday shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A person is hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning. It happened on South Jefferson Avenue. Police say one person went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the pelvis and needs surgery. Investigators found shell casings in the area. Police released...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

One man is arrested after shooting at another man in central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One man is in custody after a shooting at Glenstone and Grand in Springfield Sunday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened at around 8:00 P.M. when one man shot at another man in a Jeep. The single shot hit the Jeep, so the victim was not hurt. Police also say the two men knew each other.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Halltown, Mo. man dies in crash in Lawrence County Sunday morning

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Halltown died after a rollover crash in Lawrence County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route O, two miles south of Halltown. Investigators say the crash happened when 72-year-old Edward Griffin’s 2006 Honda Goldwing Trike traveled off...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carl Junction Fire Dept experience busy two days

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Carl Junction Fire Dept keep very busy as a 24-hour dept. Not only do they respond to fire calls, but also firefighters are EMS First-Responders. Thursday and Friday we report on two unrelated fires their department worked. | MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST >> Unresponsive child discovered inside hot vehicle; Flown to Springfield for higher level...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
KYTV

Woman faces arson charges in house fire investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman faces arson charges for setting a house on fire following an altercation. Prosecutors charged Jennifer Buttram with first-degree arson and unlawful use of weapon charges. The fire happened on the evening of August 8. Investigators say Buttram showed up at the home in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
News Talk ZR

Highway 96 crash injures one

A two-car accident on Missouri 96 about a mile east of Oronogo just before ten Saturday morning has resulted in injuries to a man from Purcell. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened when an southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Daunte Smiles of Purcell failed to yield to an eastbound pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Richard D. Witt of Carthage.
PURCELL, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
LEBANON, MO
96.5 KVKI

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

MISSING CHILD: Maxwell Robbins in Wright County

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo.– The Wright County Sheriff’s Office have issued a missing juvenile alert for 12-year-old Maxwell Robbins. Robbins is described as about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants with Adidas branding on the left leg with no shoes or shirt on, with long shaggy hair. He […]
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
KYTV

PICTURES: Thousands pack Birthplace of Route 66 Festival on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Classic cars lined the streets Saturday at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in downtown Springfield. Thousands walked the streets to view the cars, check out vendors and watch live entertainment. The festival’s three-day run ends Saturday. Check out the sights from Saturday. To report...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

