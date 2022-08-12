Read full article on original website
KYTV
Springfield Police release new information on assault of Springfield couple
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have released new information in an assault and robbery investigation of an older couple. On August 8, police arrested Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, in connection to the August 3 assault of Rick and Jenny Keeling. Coffman was arrested for stealing $750 or more, but was not charged with the assault. According to investigators, Coffman was interviewed by police and said a friend stole his car the night before the crime occurred and returned it less than two hours after the assault. The Keelings tell KY3 that they do not believe Coffman was the man who assaulted them.
KYTV
Car crashes into Springfield home; driver leaves the scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crashed into a Springfield woman’s home early Sunday morning while she slept. It happened at the 1800 block of East Walnut in Springfield. Police reported no injuries. The vehicle took out the whole left front side of the house. The next-door neighbor says...
KTLO
Springfield man hospitalized after being dragged by car during theft
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) – Springfield police are searching for a car thief in a robbery that sent a man to the hospital. At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the car was stolen from the Dollar General parking lot at 3240 West Chestnut Expressway. Police say the male suspect was in a stolen vehicle and left that one to steal a vehicle that was running or had keys in it. Police say the owner of the vehicle saw the thief backing away in his car and jumped on top of the car. The owner rode on top until he was eventually dragged behind the car. The vehicle’s owner went to the hospital for a possible broken leg and other non-life threatening injuries.
KYTV
One hospitalized in early Sunday shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A person is hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning. It happened on South Jefferson Avenue. Police say one person went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the pelvis and needs surgery. Investigators found shell casings in the area. Police released...
Local police remind residents not to leave valuable items in vehicles
PURDY, Mo. – Purdy Police Officers remind residents to lock their vehicles and protect their belongings. Over the summer, Barry County Deputies say they witnessed a huge surge in vehicle thefts and break-ins, especially in unlocked vehicles. Earlier this week on August 10, a Ford Focus was stolen overnight...
KYTV
One man is arrested after shooting at another man in central Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One man is in custody after a shooting at Glenstone and Grand in Springfield Sunday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened at around 8:00 P.M. when one man shot at another man in a Jeep. The single shot hit the Jeep, so the victim was not hurt. Police also say the two men knew each other.
KYTV
Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A three-year-old girl from Carthage, Missouri has died in a Springfield hospital after she was found unresponsive in a car on Friday. According to Lieutenant Miller with Carthage Police Department, the child was found unresponsive in a car in the 100 block of North Maple street Friday afternoon.
Unresponsive child inside a hot vehicle in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells us Carthage Police responded to a residence Friday about 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. She was rushed to a Joplin Hospital and then flown to Springfield, Mo....
KYTV
Halltown, Mo. man dies in crash in Lawrence County Sunday morning
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Halltown died after a rollover crash in Lawrence County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route O, two miles south of Halltown. Investigators say the crash happened when 72-year-old Edward Griffin’s 2006 Honda Goldwing Trike traveled off...
KYTV
Child hospitalized after getting hit by a car at a Springfield McDonald’s
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A child was sent to the hospital after the child wwas hit by a car Friday night. According to the Springfield Fire Department, it happened at McDonald’s at 1114 W Kearney Street in Springfield at 10:41 p.m. We do not know the extent of the...
Laclede County men charged in rural Missouri barn burglary
Two Laclede County men have been arrested and charged in connection with a barn and home burglary in neighboring Camden County, located in central Missouri.
30 years after the disappearance of Tracy Pickett, the cold case investigation continues
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police are highlighting a Missing Persons case from the 1990s, looking for that one tip that could crack the case. It’s now 30 years since 14-year-old Tracy Pickett went missing. She disappeared on this date in 1992. Joplin detectives are continuing to work the case, pointing out they’ve gotten more than […]
Carl Junction Fire Dept experience busy two days
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Carl Junction Fire Dept keep very busy as a 24-hour dept. Not only do they respond to fire calls, but also firefighters are EMS First-Responders. Thursday and Friday we report on two unrelated fires their department worked. | MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST >> Unresponsive child discovered inside hot vehicle; Flown to Springfield for higher level...
KYTV
Woman faces arson charges in house fire investigation in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman faces arson charges for setting a house on fire following an altercation. Prosecutors charged Jennifer Buttram with first-degree arson and unlawful use of weapon charges. The fire happened on the evening of August 8. Investigators say Buttram showed up at the home in the...
Highway 96 crash injures one
A two-car accident on Missouri 96 about a mile east of Oronogo just before ten Saturday morning has resulted in injuries to a man from Purcell. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened when an southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Daunte Smiles of Purcell failed to yield to an eastbound pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Richard D. Witt of Carthage.
Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
Cornhole mystery solved: Neosho Police discover stolen property during investigation
NEOSHO, Mo. – One local cornhole enthusiast can thank the Neosho Police Department for this one – The NPD today recovered stolen items while responding to a service call at the Walmart Supercenter. Neosho officers made contact with a suspect and after questioning, they located stolen property in...
MISSING CHILD: Maxwell Robbins in Wright County
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo.– The Wright County Sheriff’s Office have issued a missing juvenile alert for 12-year-old Maxwell Robbins. Robbins is described as about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants with Adidas branding on the left leg with no shoes or shirt on, with long shaggy hair. He […]
KYTV
PICTURES: Thousands pack Birthplace of Route 66 Festival on Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Classic cars lined the streets Saturday at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in downtown Springfield. Thousands walked the streets to view the cars, check out vendors and watch live entertainment. The festival’s three-day run ends Saturday. Check out the sights from Saturday. To report...
