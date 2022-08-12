Read full article on original website
IGN
Cult of the Lamb Wiki Guide
Anura is the second region you'll Crusade through in Cult of the Lamb following Darkwood. This section of the guide will help you with the requirements to unlock Anura, detail the various rooms and enemy types you'll encounter, as well as provide strategies to defeat the minibosses and reach Heket, the second Bishop.
IGN
Genshin Impact Fayz Trials Guide and Tips
Experiment with fantastical potions and an army of trial characters in the Genshin Impact Fayz Trials event. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.0 event, including how to start it and tips for clearing each challenge. How to Start Fayz Trials. TheGenshin Impact 3.0...
IGN
Anchordeep Boss - Kallamar
Kallamar is the third Bishop you'll face, and the final boss of the Anchordeep area in Cult of the Lamb. This section of the guide will explain how to beat Kallamar, detail each of its attacks and how to best avoid them, and reveal the prize you'll obtain for taking it down.
IGN
How to Get Snail Shells
Snail shells are an optional collectible that can be found in Cult of the Lamb in order to unlock the Snail Follower skin. This page will teach you how to get Snail shells, as well as what's required to unlock the Snail Follower skin. How to Get Snail Shells. Snail...
IGN
Genshin Impact Lost Riches 3.0
Genshin Impact Lost Riches 3.0 brings the lucrative treasure hunt back for Sumeru! This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about Lost Riches 3.0, including how to start it and how to get the green Seelie pet. The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream briefly introduced Lost Riches, but...
IGN
How to Acquire New Skills
Road 96 requires skill and critical thinking to play, as well as to achieve the ending you're hoping for. Unlocking new skills will make each playthrough easier and makes survival more likely. Along Road 96 you'll have the opportunity to aquire new skills, which are displayed as icons on the...
IGN
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Part 7 of Digimon Survive.. This page is a work in progress, check back later for more updates!. Part 7 begins with Arukenimon and Garurumon reporting to the mysterious cloaked figure from a few chapters prior. The figure states that their master is after the "priestess", who must be brought to them at all costs.
IGN
Flux Walkthrough
Citizen Sleeper's First DLC, Flux will see you aiding a group of refugees as they head towards Erlin's Eye. Flux will start automatically when you reach the Greenway. Pay the 150 cryo toll and cross the Founder's Gap, and you will run directly into its main characters, Eshe and Peake. They'll explain that the other refugees have been quarantined in ships outside of the eye, running dangerously low on supplies. You can find them again in the Wastes, further beyond the Greenway, provided you bring them mushrooms. This means you'll have to complete a sizable portion of the Emphis Questline to get started, so now is a good time to finish it if you haven't. Two Girolle Caps will suffice as a peace offering and continue the story.
IGN
Celebrant's Sickle
"Sickle decorated with flowers and many-coloured fabrics. Ceremonial tool used by dancers during the festivities of Dominula. Its attacks can slip through an enemy's guard. Crafted from human bone. Grants trace amounts of runes on landing attacks." The Celebrant's Sickle Default Weapon Skill is Quickstep: Skill prized by the crafty...
IGN
World Bosses
This is IGN's page that details everything about Genshin Impact's world bosses. This includes the full guide for each boss fight present in Genshin Impact as well as the rewards that you might potentially get after defeating them. World Bosses. World Bosses in Genshin Impact are bosses that are scattered...
IGN
Upper Etching
Upper Etching is the seventh campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with managing a pre-existing campus with one goal: turn plain old students into charismatic, money-making superstars. This Upper Etching walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
IGN
Hand of Malenia
Blade built into Malenia's prosthetic arm. Through consecration it is resistant to rot. Malenia's war prosthesis symbolized her victories. Some claim to have seen wings when the weapon was raised aloft; wings of fierce determination that have never known defeat. The Hand of Malenia Default Weapon Skill is Waterfowl Dance:...
IGN
Onyx Lord's Greatsword
Greatsword forged from golden-hued meteoric ore. The blade conceals gravity-manipulating magic. A weapon unique to the Onyx Lords, a race of ancients with skin of stone who were said to have risen to life when a meteor struck long ago. The Onyx Lord's Greatsword Default Weapon Skill is Onyx Lord's...
IGN
Citizen Sleeper Wiki Guide
Once you’ve finished the tutorial and woken up after a quick chat with your new landlord, Dragos, your first task is to fix your rapidly declining condition. To complete actions, you spend your Action Dice to roll them on certain actions, numbered from one to six. A six is a guaranteed positive outcome, so save those for actions that are either Risky or Dangerous, if possible. You’ll need these dice to explore the eye and figure out how to survive.
IGN
Alone in the Dark - Reveal Trailer
Alone in the Dark returns taking the horror to New Orleans. Developed by Pieces Interactive, the new Alone in the Dark will be written by the writer of Amnesia and SOMA.
IGN
Crocodile Tears
This section of IGN's Far Cry 6 Wiki Guide details everything you need to know about the Treasure Hunt Crocodile Tears. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Treasure Hunts main page. Objective: Find Luis's stash. Location: Ortega Croc Farm, Cobre Shores, Aquas Lindas, Madrugada.
IGN
Frozen Needle
A razor-thin piercing blade of ice. Forged by Ijii, the carian Royal Blackmith. Can inflict frost upon enemies, and launch its blade with a strong attack. The blade immediately regenerates. The Frozen Needle Default Weapon Skill is Impaling Thrust: Skill that lets piercing armaments overcome enemy shields. Build power, then...
IGN
Bloodstain Dagger
"Dagger with a bloodstained blade. Afflicts targets with blood loss. As blood darkened the dagger through repeated slashing and stabbing, its blade only grew sharper and harder." The Bloodstain Dagger Default Weapon Skill is Quickstep: Skill prized by the crafty and fleet of foot. Perform a quickstep maneuver that allows...
IGN
How Twitch Integration Works
Cult of the Lamb features unique integration with Twitch, the popular streaming platform, that allows your viewers to interact with you, help you make decisions, or even make your playthrough more difficult. This section will explain how the Twitch integration works, as well as how to set up Twitch integration for Cult of the Lamb.
