Sharon Dupont
3d ago
let her rest in peace. she had problems and screwed up. she is gone. I do feel for the woman that lost her home and possessions. Rest in Peace Anne.
3
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Anne Heche Dies at 53: How Much Was the Actress Worth?
Anne Heche, 53, was an American actress, producer, writer and director involved in a devastating car accident on Aug. 5. It was reported by The Daily Mail on Aug. 12 that she had succumbed to her...
Anne Heche Severely Burned In Fiery Car Crash, New Video Shows Her Speeding
5:31 PM PT -- Anne Heche was driving like a maniac in between her two car crashes ... and new video shows her speeding down a residential street before crashing into a home and igniting a blaze. TMZ obtained footage showing Anne flying down a street in her blue Mini...
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing
The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Why did Anne Heche buy a 'random' red wig in this Venice hair salon before her crash?
A half-hour before crashing into a Mar Vista home, Anne Heche stopped by a Venice hair salon to buy a bright red wig — because the blue one was taken.
Ellen DeGeneres Sends Love To Ex Anne Heche’s Family After Her Passing: ‘This Is A Sad Day’
Ellen DeGeneres sent love to her ex-partner Anne Heche‘s family following her death on Aug. 12 at 53-years-old. Ellen, 64, dated Anne from 1997 until 2000 and mourned her ex, who died following a car crash that left her comatose and brain dead. “This is a sad day,” Ellen wrote. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”
Anne Heche's Son Homer Says He's Left With 'Deep, Wordless Sadness' After Her Death
Anne Heche's eldest son is speaking out following the unimaginable loss of his mother, who died Friday. She was 53 years old. In a statement to ET, Homer, 20, said, "My brother Atlas and I lost our mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness."
Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Broke Her Silence On Anne Heche's Hospitalization After A Near-Fatal Car Crash
"I don't want anybody to be hurt."
Head Injuries, Spine Trauma & A Car Engulfed In Flames: Inside The Mysteries Of Paul Walker's Tragic Death
The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker shot to fame for his role as Brian O'Connor in the beloved action film franchise, but his journey to stardom abruptly ended when the actor was tragically killed in a shocking car accident alongside business partner Roger Rodas in late 2013. As new details emerge, fans and medical experts alike continue to unravel the mysteries of Walker's sudden passing."I can see from the crash investigation reports that both Paul and Roger were wearing their seatbelts and that they were securely fastened. All the car's airbags had also been deployed correctly," Dr. Michael...
Anne Heche's Ex Coley Laffoon Promises to Look After Their Son in Emotional Video Following Her Death
Coley Laffoon is paying tribute to Anne Heche after her death. The ex-husband of the late actress took to Instagram on Friday to remember Heche and promise to look after the son they share. Laffoon and Heche, who were married from 2001 to 2009, are parents to a 20-year-old son,...
Heidi Klum Jokes She Stays Young By Drinking Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Blood ‘Like A Vampire’
Heidi Klum loves a lot about her husband Tom Kaulitz. The model, 49, quipped that she likes to drink her husband’s blood during a new interview with E!’s Daily Pop, released on Wednesday, August 10. When the interviewer asked Heidi what her favorite qualities of being married to the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 32, are, she responded both with a sweet answer, before joking about drinking blood. “His kindness, sexy,” she said. “I suck his young blood. That’s what I’m doing.”
Alec Baldwin slammed online for supporting Anne Heche in wake of fiery crash: 'She put lives in danger!'
Alec Baldwin faced criticism on social media for sharing a video supporting Anne Heche following the "horrific" car crash in which she was involved on Friday in the Los Angeles area, a crash which caused a fiery blaze and destroyed a home. "Hey, I just want to send out my...
Beloved ‘90210’ Star Shannen Doherty, 51, Is ‘Back On The Saddle!’ She’s Living Her Best Life While Living With Cancer
Actress Shannen Doherty is living well and enjoying life after continuing her work on the big screen after a cancer battle. She had hormone therapy to fight her cancer, but it was ineffective and the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. Doherty is grateful for her community, and represents...
Anne Heche Under The Influence Of Cocaine, Possibly Fentanyl During Horrific Car Crash: Report
Though it was previously believed that alcohol was to blame for Anne Heche's devastating car crash, law enforcement is now reporting the actress was actually under the influence of cocaine at the time. After the fiery accident, the 53-year-old was brought to the hospital, and since a warrant was issued, they were able to test her blood, which revealed cocaine was present. Fentanyl was also detected in her bloodstream, however, since the latter can be prescribed for pain management, it's not clear if it was in her system while she was driving.As OK! reported, the August 5 crash — in...
Alec Baldwin, Rosanna Arquette Slammed for Sending Messages of Support to Anne Heche
On Friday morning, a peaceful Los Angeles neighborhood became embroiled in tragedy when actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a home with such force that it set both the car and house ablaze. Heche was allegedly driving at a blistering 90 MPH when she struck the house. Shockingly, it...
Anne Heche Dead at 53 After Car Crash in Los Angeles
Anne Heche, the actress best known for her roles in the soap opera Another World and films such as Donnie Brasco, Psycho and Six Days, Seven Nights, has died at age 53, ET confirms. While the actress' heart is still beating, she is brain dead, which is the definition of...
