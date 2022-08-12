ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leflore County, MS

breezynews.com

One in Hospital After Three-Vehicle Crash in Attala

11:53 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to calls reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on HWY 19 near the Williamsville area. 2:02 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department, Kosciusko Police, and ATMOS responded to reports of a possible gas leak at a residence on Myers Road.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man struck and killed by train in Yazoo County

BENTONIA, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified man was killed Monday morning in Bentonia after being struck by a train. Sheriff Jacob Sheriff of Yazoo County said the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m., but it’s believed that it could have occurred earlier in the morning. Yazoo County Coroner, Ricky Shivers,...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
County
Leflore County, MS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
deltanews.tv

Greenwood Leflore Hospital patients evacuated

GREENWOOD - More headaches tonight for the troubled Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Our news partners at The Taxpayers Channel report tonight the hospital has begun discharging or transferring all patients to other facilities. The trouble began early today with a sewer line break. The hospital ordered a row of portable toilets...
GREENWOOD, MS
wtva.com

Three teens arrested for bringing gun to Calhoun County school

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Two teenagers are in custody after they brought a gun to school and prompted a lockdown. It happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday in Calhoun City at the Calhoun County Career and Technical Center building where the alternative school is housed. Sheriff Greg Pollan says his...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Winona Police investigating deadly shooting

WINONA, Miss (WCBI) – Winona police are investigating a shooting involving four people, killing one. Investigators say it happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Winona Assistant Police Chief Calvin Young says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting them in the case. He said four people were shot and that one of them died.
WINONA, MS
TheDailyBeast

White Socialite Hacked Her Mother to Death—and Tried to Blame a Black Man

On Nov. 17, 1948, police were called to the home of society matron Idella Thompson on tony Deer Creek Drive in the heart of the Mississippi Delta. The house was quiet, but as they made their way further inside, they discovered a grim scene.Idella was lying dead in her bathroom, which was “as bloody as could be,” Leland police chief Frank P. Aldridge said. Next to her lay a pair of pruning shears, the kind home gardeners everywhere use to cut roses and manicure their flower beds. It was the obvious weapon responsible for over 150 small, bloody cuts that...
LELAND, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks

The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
fox40jackson.com

Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
deltanews.tv

Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance

Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

‘So how do the cops know that someone is dead?’ Attorney for suspect questions murder charge without body of missing Mississippi college student.

A bond hearing for Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., 22, of Grenada, Mississippi has been set for Wednesday, July 27. No time for the bond hearing has been set. Herrington has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a University of Mississippi student who disappeared two weeks ago. Herrington’s attorney Carlos Moore of The Cochran Firm asserts that his client and nephew Herrington is innocent.
GRENADA, MS
