Deputies led on chase across 2 counties, Lucedale man arrested

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — One man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after George County deputies said they were led on a chase spanning two counties.

Joe Stewart, 35, was charged after deputies received a call from a business in the Rocky Creek area. A woman called from her workplace and said she “received threatening text messages from her ex-boyfriend,” according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to her workplace, but the man fled the area by the time they arrived. Deputies were called again after the ex-boyfriend drove to the workplace. He picked up two others and drove away in a black pickup truck.

A George Co. deputy spotted the truck and tried to stop the driver. The driver, Stewart, didn’t stop and led deputies on a chase along Main Street. The truck traveled outside the Lucedale city limits and into Greene County.

Stewart and the two others were stopped in George County after he turned onto Dickerson Sawmill and Turner Roads. Stewart, a Lucedale resident, was taken to a hospital “for observation” and later charged, according to the post.

Stewart was charged with Felony Fleeing or Eluding Law Enforcement in a Motor Vehicle. Stewart is also being held for a probation violation, according to the post.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.