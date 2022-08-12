Pending free agent, Jose Iglesias should be someone the Detroit Tigers will consider signing this offseason. It is difficult to predict which direction the Detroit Tigers will be headed this offseason until a new general manager (GM) is hired. Finally, albeit long overdue, team owner Christopher Ilitch fired Al Avila, leaving assistant GM Sam Menzin in charge of the day-to-day operation for the remainder of the 2022 regular season. This leaves us to speculate on who the next full-time hire will be, but in the meantime, the organization needs to begin looking towards the offseason. Former Tigers’ shortstop Jose Iglesias is having a career year, and it’s basically going unnoticed.

23 HOURS AGO