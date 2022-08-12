ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

A reunion with Jose Iglesias needs to be considered this offseason

Pending free agent, Jose Iglesias should be someone the Detroit Tigers will consider signing this offseason. It is difficult to predict which direction the Detroit Tigers will be headed this offseason until a new general manager (GM) is hired. Finally, albeit long overdue, team owner Christopher Ilitch fired Al Avila, leaving assistant GM Sam Menzin in charge of the day-to-day operation for the remainder of the 2022 regular season. This leaves us to speculate on who the next full-time hire will be, but in the meantime, the organization needs to begin looking towards the offseason. Former Tigers’ shortstop Jose Iglesias is having a career year, and it’s basically going unnoticed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Toledo, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson shines in preseason debut: ‘I’m not even close to my ceiling’

It was only a preseason football game but by the looks of it, Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson is going to be a big problem for opposing offenses for many years to come. In fact, it took Hutchinson just two plays to make a statement as he was able to blow past Atlanta Falcons All-Pro offensive tackle Jake Matthews and tackled Qadree Ollison for a 3-yard loss.
DETROIT, MI
Maize n Brew

Tarris Reed brings his large personality to Michigan basketball

Brian Boesch, the play-by-play voice of Michigan basketball, has turned his Defend the Block podcast into a must-listen. The past few weeks, he has been talking with each of the incoming freshman. On Tuesday, it was Tarris Reed’s turn, who explained his career so far, as well as his strengths and weaknesses, as well as this awesome, candid answer as to why he committed to Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson’s first Pro Football Focus grade of career is a doozy

It was only a preseason football game but by the looks of it, Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson is going to be a big problem for opposing offenses for many years to come. In fact, it took Hutchinson just two plays to make a statement as he was able to blow past Atlanta Falcons All-Pro offensive tackle Jake Matthews and tackled Qadree Ollison for a 3-yard loss.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#Walk Off Home Run#Mud Hens Lsb Video#The Detroit Tigers#The Toledo Mud Hens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Michigan Football misses on one top target, what about another?

Saturday was a good news/bad news day for Michigan football but another top target, Kenyon Sadiq is announcing on Monday. Can the Wolverines win out?. Anytime you get a commitment, it’s a good day on the recruiting trail and that’s certainly true for Michigan football which landed a really productive three-star tight end on Saturday in Zack Marshall.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy