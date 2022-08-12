Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
Related
A reunion with Jose Iglesias needs to be considered this offseason
Pending free agent, Jose Iglesias should be someone the Detroit Tigers will consider signing this offseason. It is difficult to predict which direction the Detroit Tigers will be headed this offseason until a new general manager (GM) is hired. Finally, albeit long overdue, team owner Christopher Ilitch fired Al Avila, leaving assistant GM Sam Menzin in charge of the day-to-day operation for the remainder of the 2022 regular season. This leaves us to speculate on who the next full-time hire will be, but in the meantime, the organization needs to begin looking towards the offseason. Former Tigers’ shortstop Jose Iglesias is having a career year, and it’s basically going unnoticed.
Detroit Tigers: A deeper dive into Alex Lange’s success
Alex Lange become one of the reliable parts of their bullpen. In a year where there have not been a lot of positives after things took a dive off the deep end, the team’s pitching staff has done its job. Time and time again, the pitchers sent to the mound have got the job done.
bvmsports.com
Tigers Prospect Daily: Reese Olson strikes out 10 as Parker Meadows homers again for Erie
Scores, news, and notes, from around the Detroit Tigers farm system for Friday, August 12, 2022. Omaha Storm Chasers 5, Toledo Mud Hens 0 (box) Starter Austin Bergner surrendered a pair of early home runs, and the offense just never got anything going in this one. Bergner was a bit wild, walking four and surrendering just two hits, both of…
Detroit Lions Shelby GT350 mock uniforms are smooth [Photos]
The Detroit Lions were eligible to make a change to their uniforms for the 2022 season but team president Rod Wood said that though no alterations will be made for the upcoming season, they are considering some things for the 2023 campaign. From Detroit Lions:. Asked about potential uniform changes,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Lions 53-man roster projection: Post-Preseason Game vs. Falcons
One preseason game is in the books as the Detroit Lions lost to the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 27-23 on Friday night. As we move closer to the 2022 regular season, I will continue to release my most recent 53-man roster projection and with one preseason game behind us, I give you my latest 2022 Detroit Lions 53-man roster projection.
4 Detroit Lions who improved their stock against the Falcons
On Friday night, the Detroit Lions could not quite get it done as they lost 27-23 to the Atlanta Falcons in their first preseason game of the year. Despite the loss, there were some players who improved their stock with the team. 4 Detroit Lions who improved their stock against...
Jeff Okudah describes feeling of playing in first game in nearly a year
On Friday night, Jeff Okudah, who was originally selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, played in his first game in nearly a year. When the Lions selected Okudah, the expectation was that he would quickly establish himself as a lockdown defensive back in the NFL.
Detroit King: Dante Moore operates behind a talented O-line
HEAD COACHTyrone Spencer, seventh season (65-14) PAST 3 SEASONS 2021: 13-1, 5-0 in Detroit Public 1 2020: 6-4, 3-0 in Detroit Public 2 2019: 11-3. 4-0 in Detroit Public 2 KEY PLAYERS DEPARTEDNG/DT Terence Maize DT Imani Dowdell MLB Blake Bailiff OLB Cashaun Ricks WR Raiquawn Evans WR Joseph ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Aidan Hutchinson shines in preseason debut: ‘I’m not even close to my ceiling’
It was only a preseason football game but by the looks of it, Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson is going to be a big problem for opposing offenses for many years to come. In fact, it took Hutchinson just two plays to make a statement as he was able to blow past Atlanta Falcons All-Pro offensive tackle Jake Matthews and tackled Qadree Ollison for a 3-yard loss.
Maize n Brew
Tarris Reed brings his large personality to Michigan basketball
Brian Boesch, the play-by-play voice of Michigan basketball, has turned his Defend the Block podcast into a must-listen. The past few weeks, he has been talking with each of the incoming freshman. On Tuesday, it was Tarris Reed’s turn, who explained his career so far, as well as his strengths and weaknesses, as well as this awesome, candid answer as to why he committed to Michigan.
Detroit Lions will have advantage in 16 of 17 games in 2022
It’s no mystery at all that the biggest strength for the Detroit Lions in 2022 will be their offensive line that includes Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vatai, and Penei Sewell. If those five can stay healthy, there is little question that they will be one of...
Aidan Hutchinson’s first Pro Football Focus grade of career is a doozy
It was only a preseason football game but by the looks of it, Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson is going to be a big problem for opposing offenses for many years to come. In fact, it took Hutchinson just two plays to make a statement as he was able to blow past Atlanta Falcons All-Pro offensive tackle Jake Matthews and tackled Qadree Ollison for a 3-yard loss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
15 Detroit Lions who could be OUT for preseason game vs. Falcons
It is finally time for some Detroit Lions football and though it is only the preseason variety, it is going to be fun to see our boys in the Honolulu blue and silver out on the field again tonight against the Atlanta Falcons. During the regular season, the Lions are...
Eleven Warriors
Joshua Padilla Focused on Senior Year at Wayne, Plans to Enroll Early and Will Play Center at Ohio State
Last November, four-star Ohio offensive lineman Joshua Padilla became Ohio State's second commitment in the 2023 class. Now entering his senior season, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman believes he has improved himself as a player even more and has his eyes set on helping Wayne High School capture a state championship.
Aidan Hutchinson pays homage to Michael Jackson after big play against Falcons [Video]
By now, you have either seen Aidan Hutchinson‘s rendition of Michael Jackson‘s ‘Billie Jean’ or you have been living in a cave. On Friday night, during the Detroit Lions‘ first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, Hutchinson paid homage to Jackson after making his first big NFL play.
Michigan Football: 2 newcomers who’ll have the biggest impact in 2022
There are two newcomers — one a freshman, one a graduate transfer, that are going to have a major impact on Michigan football this season. The Michigan football season is about to start in three weeks as of this writing. Players will be making contributions to help the team achieve successful goals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Predicting the Detroit Lions starting QB for 2023
When the Detroit Lions traded quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for a trio of draft picks and QB Jared Goff, the thought from most of the “experts” was that Goff would just be a bridge until the Lions could find a long-term answer. During his...
Detroit Lions Starting Defense Projection: Preseason Week 1 vs. Falcons
Training camp is well underway and on Friday, the Detroit Lions will host the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field in their first preseason game of 2022. If the Lions want to take a big leap in 2022, their defense is going to have to play much better than it did a season ago when they had the No. 28 DVOA ranking.
Is Brad Holmes already a Top 10 GM in the NFL?
Brad Holmes is in the midst of his second offseason as general manager of the Detroit Lions but it sure does seem like he (and Dan Campbell) has done a pretty good job of trying to turn around what was an absolute disaster under Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia. Despite...
Michigan Football misses on one top target, what about another?
Saturday was a good news/bad news day for Michigan football but another top target, Kenyon Sadiq is announcing on Monday. Can the Wolverines win out?. Anytime you get a commitment, it’s a good day on the recruiting trail and that’s certainly true for Michigan football which landed a really productive three-star tight end on Saturday in Zack Marshall.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 1