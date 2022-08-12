Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
‘It takes a community’: Vicksburg non-profit hosts teen summit
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Stopping the cycle of violence. That topic took the limelight Saturday at a teen summit in Vicksburg. The Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation hosted the conversation to get the community together to talk about ways to work together to fight violence. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones...
WLBT
Better Men Society holds Youth Crime Summit in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a dozen young people from around Jackson gathered on the lawn near Smith Robinson Road to take part in Better Men Society’s first youth summit. “God has called his people for such a time as this to pray for the city of Jackson...
WLBT
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
WAPT
Several agencies join police chase into Flowood
Multiple law enforcement agencies joined a police chase that ended with a crash in Flowood. Rankin County sheriff's office spokesman captain Paul Holley, says the chase started in Pearl and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road around 7 p.m. Sunday. Pearl public information officer Greg...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
AARP hosts ‘Walk with a Doc’ to encourage better health in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Justin Turner sent out a call to action for Mississippians to get up and get moving. “We are challenging everyone, every Mississippian, to take on the ownership to say this is my Mississippi, this is my health, and I want to do everything I can to make things better for myself, my family, and friends,” said Dr. Turner.
WAPT
JPD investigates two cases, one involving two juveniles
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing that happened within hours of each other. According to officers, the first shooting happened on West Monument Street just before midnight Saturday. Officers said a man was shot in both of his legs. He was transported to Baptist where he is in stable condition.
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 14
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Sunday, August 14. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
WLBT
MS Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics takes stand against firearm negligence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is taking a stand against gun negligence. The group said firearm-related injuries have risen 40% over the last four years in Mississippi. This includes a rise in firearm injuries among children 15 and younger. “Firearm deaths have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man, woman killed in separate shootings in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two homicides that happened this week. In the first case, Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road on Sunday, August 7. He later died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in […]
WLBT
Jackson residents continue to struggle with water and sewage
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is ongoing frustration in the Capital City as locals deal with a third week with a boil water notice and sewage issues. Residents in West Jackson said they are tired of not being able to use the water that they pay for. One resident said the water they have coming out of their faucets is black and brown.
WAPT
Bright Lights Belhaven Nights back after two year hiatus
JACKSON, Miss. — The 14th Annual Bright Lights Belhaven Nights is back Saturday after two years. The Belhaven Historic District has seen an increase in carjacking recently, so organizers have law enforcement officers from the Jackson Police Department, the Baptist Police Department, and the Capitol Police Department patrolling the event.
WLBT
MBI investigating officer-involved in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson. MBI says the shooting occurred on Sunday near Adelle Street and Lamar Street. According to MBI, the shooting involved Capitol Police. “MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” a press release...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputy injured, suspect arrested in Warren County chase
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Warren County deputy was injured during a chase that landed the suspect in jail on Friday, August 12. Vicksburg Daily News reported the deputy tried to stop a Grand Marquis that was driving south on Fisher Ferry Road around 11:00 p.m. The driver didn’t stop, and a chase headed […]
WLBT
The City of Jackson announces water distribution site for Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The capital city will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents in need Friday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Friday, August 12. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
WDAM-TV
McComb traffic arrest dashcam footage
RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora...
Man charged with aggravated drug trafficking in Magnolia
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after multiple drugs were found at a home in Magnolia on Thursday, August 11. Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said narcotics officers conduced a search warrant at a home on Sherman Road. They said officers found about 650 grams of marijuana, 200 grams […]
Top rated hotels in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
Boys & Girls Club hosts its Back to School Bash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi hosted their annual Back to School Bash in partnership with the Phoenix Club of Jackson. The event allowed students in the Jackson community the chance to come out and get backpacks, school supplies, hair cuts, fresh water, food and fun. “This is what […]
Woman found guilty in 2018 stabbing death of boyfriend in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced a woman was convicted in connection to the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend. Nakia Wilson was convicted by a jury on a second degree murder charge for the death of 26-year-old Eric Gilmer. Police responded to The Trails at Northpointe Apartments in Jackson […]
Wesson man sentenced for shooting death of cousin
WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wesson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to the 2020 shooting death of his cousin. The Daily Leader reported Mose Curtis Smith, 37, shot and killed Timothy Smith in December 2020 in Brookhaven. Officers found Timothy Smith’s body behind a club that was not open on […]
Comments / 1