Hartford, CT

Waterbury police investigate two murders within 24 hours

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury residents are unsettled and scared to leave their homes after a violent weekend in the city. Police are investigating after the Salsa Tropical Social club owner was shot and killed Saturday night, marking the second murder in the city in less than 24 hours. “One minute you’re going down the street, […]
A violent weekend in Waterbury ends in multiple deaths

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. “We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol. Shots fired in Killingworth. Updated: 10 hours ago. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little...
Trauma recovery walk held in New Haven

In one incident, a restaurant owner shot and killed a man during a fight. In the second incident, a restaurant owner was shot and killed after a fight. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little City Road. Updated: 19 hours ago. Bus companies are dealing...
State police cruiser struck on I-691 in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A state police cruiser was struck while responding to a call on I-691 east near Exit 4 Saturday night. Around 9:23 p.m., a state trooper was traveling in the right lane of three on I-691 westbound east of Exit 4 with its emergency lights activated. A Toyota Sienna was traveling in the […]
Shots fired in Killingworth

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little City Road. There were no injuries and a suspect has been located. This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for more updates.
Waterbury social club owner killed in shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury social club owner was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened at the Salsa Tropical Social Club on Watertown Avenue around 11:11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a crime scene in the parking lot. Authorities said the owner of...
Deadly crash in Cheshire leads to road closure

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead after a crash in Cheshire Sunday morning. Authorities said the crash happened in the area of Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road. Police responded to the one vehicle crash around 5:03 a.m. Officers said the driver was the lone occupant....
Intoxicated woman arrested after burglary, combative behavior

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Early yesterday morning, Naugatuck police officers were dispatched to a home on Park Avenue for a possible burglary. Officers found 21-year-old, Ashley Schultz of Naugatuck, in an intoxicated state. Police say Schultz entered the residence claiming it to be a friend’s home, and began drinking alcohol...
I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
17-year-old shot on Forest Avenue in Meriden

Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their water usage by 15 percent. Lack of rain and heatwaves will affect fall foliage. Meteorologist Connor Lewis is telling us that the lack of rain and heatwaves this summer will likely affect New England’s fall foliage. ANSWER...
Deadly crash under investigation in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Waterbury Saturday morning. Police said the crash happened in a private parking lot in the area of 909 East Main Street around 8:18 a.m. A driver struck a wall, said police.
One dead, one in critical condition after Waterbury car crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car struck a wall in a private parking lot on East Main Street in Waterbury Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the passenger and the hospitalization of the driver. The driver, a 26-year-old male from Waterbury, was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he is in critical condition. The […]
Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
Plainville police arrest two in credit union robbery: police

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – The Plainville Police Department made two arrests this week in connection to a robbery of the American Eagle Federal Credit Union on New Britain Avenue. The robbery occurred on March 15 and after a lengthy police investigation involving local, state and federal agencies, officers made two arrests this past week. Suspect […]
