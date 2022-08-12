Read full article on original website
Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to supermarket
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials. Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road. They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about...
Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins
Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
Lighter trades to start the work week
Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions heading in for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will steadily weaken and trend drier through the weekend with limited rainfall focused over windward slopes. Shallow pockets of moisture will bring limited rainfall to windward slopes, mainly at night, but otherwise the vast majority of locations will stay quite dry. A land and sea breeze pattern is likely early next week as background trades become increasingly light.
How to watch HNN's election night coverage
Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Pushing his body to the limit, Guy Hagi takes flight with the Blue Angels. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. With the Blue Angels...
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
For the past decade, less than 20% of Hawaii voters picked up a Republican ballot. Suspected KGB uniform turned in to federal agents in alleged spy case. A defense attorney says "the government should put its money where it's mouth is" and elaborate on the evidence against the couple.
Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year soars above the classroom with the Blue Angels
For the past decade, less than 20% of Hawaii voters picked up a Republican ballot. Suspected KGB uniform turned in to federal agents in alleged spy case. A defense attorney says "the government should put its money where it's mouth is" and elaborate on the evidence against the couple.
WATCH | Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief
Hawaii's voter turnout was less impressive than years past, according to the numbers. Green pledges to 'lead Hawaii forward' after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to "lead...
Hawaii Island family stuck in insurance payout battle a year after brutal dog attack on child
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island family is still waiting for compensation nearly a year after a child was attacked by pit bulls — and the hold-up is tied to an insurance company’s policy. Last November, Violette Beatte who is now 7 years old, was walking home from...
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Science Foundation is considering whether to make an investment for the Thirty Meter Telescope. And that has brought vocal opponents of the controversial telescope to the forefront once again. A Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll in June found 58% of Hawaii residents support the TMT,...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii Island
Pushing his body to the limit, Guy Hagi takes flight with the Blue Angels. With the Blue Angels set to flight at the Kaneohe Bay Air Show this weekend, Guy Hagi got to take a seat in the jet to experience it first-hand. Investigation underway after teen boy dies in...
Polls close statewide, but long lines on Maui delay election results
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election polls closed statewide at 7 p.m., but about 50 people remained in line at the Maui voter service center ― and that delayed the release of election results. Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some waited until the...
Hawaii has over 850K registered voters... but barely 40% of them actually voted
Green pledges to 'lead Hawaii forward' after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to "lead Hawaii forward" Saturday after a decisive Democratic primary election win in the Democratic race for governor. In...
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead Hawaii forward” Saturday after a decisive Democratic primary election win in the Democratic race for governor. “Today is a special day,” Green said, holding back tears as he addressed his election...
With the votes counted, both major parties look toward unifying, next steps ahead of next election
Hawaii's voter turnout was less impressive than years past, according to the numbers. Green pledges to 'lead Hawaii forward' after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to "lead...
In race for Maui mayor, Bissen to face incumbent Victorino in general election
Green pledges to 'lead Hawaii forward' after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to "lead Hawaii forward" Saturday after a decisive Democratic primary election win in the Democratic race for governor. Elections...
Hawaii has 850,000 registered voters. Barely 40% voted in the primary
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s voter turnout dipped in Saturday’s primary election. The state Office of Elections reports total turnout as 336,505. That’s 39.4% of those registered to vote. In the 2020 general election, turnout was significantly higher — with 579,165 ballots cast, or a 69.6%. HNN...
HNN receives prestigious national Edward R. Murrow Award in digital category
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has received a prestigious national Edward R. Murrow Award in the digital category, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced on Thursday. The Edward R. Murrow Awards honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism. HNN’s award for digital is a result of the...
Maui voters line up to cast ballots on primary election night
Elections official expects first printout to show majority of votes cast. At the island's only voter service center, at the Wailuku Community Center, lines started forming about 6:40 a.m. From attack ads to sour grapes: Some of the biggest stories of the primary election. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
GOP race for governor excites Hawaii conservatives, but Republicans remain a minority
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island. The National Science Foundation is looking at investing in the controversial project. Suspected KGB uniform turned in to federal agents in alleged spy case. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A defense attorney says "the government...
