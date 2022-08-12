ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denise Kronik
2d ago

my marriage was like this but my husband developed dementia. I took care of him the first 2 1/2 years. He in a memory care facility but I'm there with him even when he doesn't know me anymore. Till death do us part. 🙏

