1 advantage Falcons have over the rest of NFL
The Falcons have a myriad of problems to fix on this team. However, they may be the one team in the league with players needed to take advantage of a new point of emphasis this year.
Jared Goff draws huge respect from Lions O-line with demand to Dan Campbell
Jared Goff showed out in the Detroit Lions’ preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. As it turns out, however, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback wasn’t even supposed to play in the first place. Lions head coach Dan Campbell had already determined that he would have his...
Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick
There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
Deshaun Watson situation gets settlement twist with a catch
The Cleveland Browns are stuck in limbo as they await the results of the NFL’s appeal to Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. After the ruling came down from Disciplinary Officer and former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson, Roger Goodell insisted on appealing. He had the option of hearing the appeal himself, but in fairness, delegated it […] The post Deshaun Watson situation gets settlement twist with a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
Brisker gives Bears taste of what's to come in brilliant NFL debut
CHICAGO – There was a sequence Saturday during the first preseason game of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era that had to have the Bears' brass grinning from ear-to-ear. Jaquan Brisker is built for this. The Bears rookie safety delivered a bone-crushing hit that spun Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore...
Lions stock report after the first preseason game
We got our first look at the 2022 Detroit Lions against another opponent in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The Lions dropped an action-packed game, 27-23, when the deep reserves on both sides of the ball couldn’t come through late in the game. Over 75 Lions saw...
Few, if any, Browns starters will play against Eagles in second preseason game
Shortly before the Cleveland Browns took the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars, we got a list of players that were unlikely to play in the game. While a few were due to injury, the rest were just a part of the new NFL process of focusing on keeping players safe and healthy going into the season.
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73
The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
Feels like a critical week of work for Bill Belichick’s Patriots
The practice field struggles of the New England offense this summer have been real. The questions about the Patriots on both sides of the ball remain. A week of joint practice and preseason game work against the Panthers could provide some answers.
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 5 Worst Teams
The 2022 college football season is now just a couple of weeks away. The regular season is set to begin at the end of the month, with several prominent contests taking place over the first few weeks of the season. Which college football teams are bound to have the worst...
thecomeback.com
Indianapolis Colts cut former second-rounder
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to upgrade their offense in 2022 following a disappointing finish last season. It sounds as though they will not be looking to former second-round draft pick Jason Spriggs to help them as the team announced they were releasing the veteran tackle on Friday. Spriggs had...
Jayden Bonsu to commit Sunday, where Buckeyes stand with four-star safety
COLUMBUS — Four-star St. Peters Prep (Hillsdale, New Jersey) Jayden Bonsu will make his college decision Sunday afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect is the No. 13 rated safety and the No. 152 overall prospect according to On3. His recruitment has been closely watched in recent weeks after he pushed back his original commitment date by almost a month.
saturdaytradition.com
Master Teague runs over multiple defenders, shines in one-on-one drill with Pittsburgh Steelers
Master Teague ran over several defenders in a training camp drill with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Teague, a former Ohio State running back, is trying to make the Steelers’ roster for the upcoming regular season. Teague went undrafted out of Ohio State and is fighting to be a running back on an active NFL roster.
247Sports
New York Jets' Garrett Wilson says NFL preseason debut was 'everything I expected'
New York Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson made his NFL preseason debut against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night. The Jets' second, first-round pick from April's draft out of Ohio State recorded two receptions on three targets for 25 yards. “It was everything I expected,” Wilson told Jets team reporter...
Alabama 5-stars include Ohio State in their Top 6
Ohio State is among the top six for five-star defensive lineman James Smith and five-star defensive end/edge Qua Russaw. Both are rising seniors at Montgomery (Ala.) Carver and the duo announced on Friday afternoon their identical top six. The other schools both included in their top six are Alabama, Alabama State, Georgia, Auburn and Florida.
2022-23 Big Ten Basketball Preview Series: Top Ten Shooting Guards
Our last top ten is the shooting guard position. The best ten shooting guards (some are combo guards and others are straight wings) in the Big Ten. There are a ton of new names here and some names that are expected to break out! Here is our list. One. Jalen...
Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams
Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Minnesota LB waived by Carolina Panthers
An ex-Minnesota linebacker found himself as part of the Carolina Panthers’ preseason cuts on Sunday as NFL teams have until Tuesday to trim their rosters to 85 players. Kamal Martin is in his 3rd season in the league, a 5th-round draft choice by the Green Bay Packers in 2020. He missed a portion of his rookie campaign due to a torn meniscus but eventually recorded a sack and 24 tackles in the regular season, plus 2 tackles in the NFC Championship Game.
dawgnation.com
Qua Russaw and James Smith: 5-star HS teammates that intend to play together drop matching lists of their final six schools
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Alabama high school 5-stars Qua Russaw and James Smith. Smith ranks as the nation’s No. 2 DT and the No. 13 overall recruit. Russaw ranks as the nation’s No. 5 EDGE and the No. 26 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
