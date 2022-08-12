Read full article on original website
Falcons 27, Lions 23: Does Desmond Ridder Have 'It'?
Despite the first-team players only seeing action for one quarter, there were plenty of lessons to be learned from Atlanta's preseason opener.
Jared Goff draws huge respect from Lions O-line with demand to Dan Campbell
Jared Goff showed out in the Detroit Lions’ preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. As it turns out, however, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback wasn’t even supposed to play in the first place. Lions head coach Dan Campbell had already determined that he would have his...
Watch: Aidan Hutchinson wreaks havoc on his 1st NFL drive
Welcome to the NFL, Aidan Hutchinson! The celebrated Detroit Lions rookie made his presence known right away in the team’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. After making a tackle down the field on Falcons QB Marcus Mariota on a scramble on the first play of Atlanta’s first possession, Hutchinson showed on the very next snap that he’s already capable of making big plays up the field too.
Lions stock report after the first preseason game
We got our first look at the 2022 Detroit Lions against another opponent in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The Lions dropped an action-packed game, 27-23, when the deep reserves on both sides of the ball couldn’t come through late in the game. Over 75 Lions saw...
7 Takeaways from Lions' 27-23 Loss to Atlanta Falcons
Here are observations and takeaways from the Detroit Lions' preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Everyone Told JJ Watt The Same Thing After He Found Rattlesnake In His House
On Saturday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt discovered a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom. Watt shared his discovery on Twitter because he wanted his followers to give him advice on how to handle this situation. "Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me… I’ve got a baby...
How to Watch Lions vs. Falcons: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions' take on the Atlanta Falcons' in the 2022 NFL preseason opener.
Lions' Jameson Williams (ACL) ruled out for Week 1
Detroit Lions first-round rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams (ACL) will miss Week 1 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered during the National Championship Game in January. The Lions aren't providing a timetable for the rookie to make his debut, so Williams could remain out beyond Week 1. "We're going to be very smart with him," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said. "He's in a good place right now." Once healthy, Williams is expected to join Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark in three-wide sets for Detroit.
Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league
The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Jim Harbaugh, Jim Schwartz Sunday
A very awkward moment at the end of a Premier League match has the wider sports world buzzing about former NFL head coaches Jim Harbaugh and Jim Schwartz today. Today's marquee matchup between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea ended in a 2-2 draw. But when managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel met for a handshake, things got really heated.
Michigan football gets commitment from dynamic athlete
It’s been something of a slow stretch for Michigan football recruiting. Late July heated up, but it has otherwise been relatively quiet on the trail. Saturday put a quick stop to that, however. The Wolverines secured a pledge from an athlete who visited just weeks ago. Zack Marshall, a...
Detroit King: Dante Moore operates behind a talented O-line
HEAD COACHTyrone Spencer, seventh season (65-14) PAST 3 SEASONS 2021: 13-1, 5-0 in Detroit Public 1 2020: 6-4, 3-0 in Detroit Public 2 2019: 11-3. 4-0 in Detroit Public 2 KEY PLAYERS DEPARTEDNG/DT Terence Maize DT Imani Dowdell MLB Blake Bailiff OLB Cashaun Ricks WR Raiquawn Evans WR Joseph ...
