Detroit Lions first-round rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams (ACL) will miss Week 1 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered during the National Championship Game in January. The Lions aren't providing a timetable for the rookie to make his debut, so Williams could remain out beyond Week 1. "We're going to be very smart with him," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said. "He's in a good place right now." Once healthy, Williams is expected to join Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark in three-wide sets for Detroit.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO