Detroit, MI

Watch: Aidan Hutchinson wreaks havoc on his 1st NFL drive

Welcome to the NFL, Aidan Hutchinson! The celebrated Detroit Lions rookie made his presence known right away in the team’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. After making a tackle down the field on Falcons QB Marcus Mariota on a scramble on the first play of Atlanta’s first possession, Hutchinson showed on the very next snap that he’s already capable of making big plays up the field too.
Lions' Jameson Williams (ACL) ruled out for Week 1

Detroit Lions first-round rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams (ACL) will miss Week 1 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered during the National Championship Game in January. The Lions aren't providing a timetable for the rookie to make his debut, so Williams could remain out beyond Week 1. "We're going to be very smart with him," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said. "He's in a good place right now." Once healthy, Williams is expected to join Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark in three-wide sets for Detroit.
Detroit Sports Nation

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans.

