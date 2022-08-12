ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccc.edu

Fueling Future Teachers: City Colleges Addresses Teacher Shortage Through Multiple Programs for Educators

Across the nation and right here in Chicagoland, schools are focused on staffing their classrooms before children go back to school in the coming days and weeks. But as school districts all over experience teacher shortages, Sandy De León, the Executive Director of the Chicago Early Learning Workforce Scholarship (CELWS) based at Harry S Truman College, has hope for the future of education. During this challenging time for the industry, De León leads an initiative aimed at teacher recruitment and retention.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Moving to Evanston for the first time? Here’s what you need to know

When people who aren’t familiar with Northwestern ask me where I go to school, I often find myself telling them my university is in “a suburb just outside of Chicago.”. Once you’re here, though, you’ll quickly realize Evanston is a strong community of 78,000 people with a long history and many sites to explore. Here’s The Daily’s overview of the city we call home.
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

The 2023 Chicago mayoral election: Who’s in and who’s out?

CHICAGO — Crime, taxes, education and public safety are just a few of the issues Chicagoans need their next mayor to address. The city is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, which defined current Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s tenure, and the next mayor will be waking into the aftermath. JUMP TO: Who’s In? | Who’s Out? WGN […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evanston, IL
Evanston, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
oakpark.com

Go Big or Go Home: That’s the motto for Trinity High School’s Class of 2022

Life before COVID-19 and after. That’s how Giana Gallo and Zuri Spencer describe their high school experience. The two college-bound teens from Trinity High School belong to the Class of 2022 – the ones who got a taste of high school before the pandemic blocked out the tail end of their sophomore and junior years, only to return as full-fledged seniors, trying to make up for lost time.
RIVER FOREST, IL
CHICAGO READER

Remembering Myrna Salazar 1947-2022

Next month, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance will present the fifth annual Destinos Chicago International Theater Festival. But it will be bittersweet; the woman most responsible for making the festival a reality, CLATA cofounder and executive director Myrna Salazar, won’t be there to see it. Salazar died on Wednesday,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Blank
vfpress.news

Proviso Suburbs Get $917K In Cook County Capital Grants

A woman walks on a sidewalk along Roosevelt Road on Aug. 10. The commercial corridor that runs through Broadview will get more improvements due, in part, to Invest in Cook funding. | File. Friday, August 12, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Four Proviso Township suburbs in the Village...
COOK COUNTY, IL
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwestern University#The University Of Oregon#Innovation#Cancer#College#The University#Board Of Trustees
luxury-houses.net

Beautifully Reimagined Luxury Residence with Brick and Stone Exterior in Oak Brook Lists for $2.799 Million

The Residence in Oak Brook is a luxurious home restructured and remodeled the exterior and interior, now available for sale. This home located at 1611 Midwest Club Pkwy, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,608 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (312) 593-4818) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Oak Brook.
OAK BROOK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy