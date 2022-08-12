Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Our Chicago: Illinois' 2nd-largest district to resume school with about 100 teacher vacancies
Supt. Dr. Tony Sanders said they have about 100 teacher vacancies right now.
ccc.edu
Fueling Future Teachers: City Colleges Addresses Teacher Shortage Through Multiple Programs for Educators
Across the nation and right here in Chicagoland, schools are focused on staffing their classrooms before children go back to school in the coming days and weeks. But as school districts all over experience teacher shortages, Sandy De León, the Executive Director of the Chicago Early Learning Workforce Scholarship (CELWS) based at Harry S Truman College, has hope for the future of education. During this challenging time for the industry, De León leads an initiative aimed at teacher recruitment and retention.
Daily Northwestern
Moving to Evanston for the first time? Here’s what you need to know
When people who aren’t familiar with Northwestern ask me where I go to school, I often find myself telling them my university is in “a suburb just outside of Chicago.”. Once you’re here, though, you’ll quickly realize Evanston is a strong community of 78,000 people with a long history and many sites to explore. Here’s The Daily’s overview of the city we call home.
The 2023 Chicago mayoral election: Who’s in and who’s out?
CHICAGO — Crime, taxes, education and public safety are just a few of the issues Chicagoans need their next mayor to address. The city is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, which defined current Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s tenure, and the next mayor will be waking into the aftermath. JUMP TO: Who’s In? | Who’s Out? WGN […]
Chicago physician outlines how Illinois is trying solve its doctor shortage
The Illinois General Assembly is making an effort to address the shortage of doctors in Illinois. Dr. Rupak Parikh, the CEO of Advanced Rehabilitation Care, said foreign medical graduates don’t have an easy path to practicing in Illinois.
WGNtv.com
Ald. Sophia King joins race for Chicago Mayor
Paul Lisnek’s full interview with Ald. Sophia King, following the announcement she’s running for mayor.
oakpark.com
Go Big or Go Home: That’s the motto for Trinity High School’s Class of 2022
Life before COVID-19 and after. That’s how Giana Gallo and Zuri Spencer describe their high school experience. The two college-bound teens from Trinity High School belong to the Class of 2022 – the ones who got a taste of high school before the pandemic blocked out the tail end of their sophomore and junior years, only to return as full-fledged seniors, trying to make up for lost time.
CHICAGO READER
Remembering Myrna Salazar 1947-2022
Next month, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance will present the fifth annual Destinos Chicago International Theater Festival. But it will be bittersweet; the woman most responsible for making the festival a reality, CLATA cofounder and executive director Myrna Salazar, won’t be there to see it. Salazar died on Wednesday,...
See how Chicago ranks compared to other cities when it comes to inflation
You may think inflation hits expensive states hardest, but that's not the case.
vfpress.news
Proviso Suburbs Get $917K In Cook County Capital Grants
A woman walks on a sidewalk along Roosevelt Road on Aug. 10. The commercial corridor that runs through Broadview will get more improvements due, in part, to Invest in Cook funding. | File. Friday, August 12, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Four Proviso Township suburbs in the Village...
Where Did the Airport, Chicago Midway, Get Its Name?
Chicago Midway International Airport first opened its doors in 1927 and served as the city's main airport until O'Hare International Airport opened its doors in 1955. Per reports, it continues to be one of the busiest airports in the nation serving 20,844,860 passengers in 2019.
restaurantclicks.com
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago
Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
letsbeardown.com
YOUNG BEARS DEFENSIVE LINEMAN CAME IN CLUTCH WITH THE CLINCHING SACK!
Micah Dew-Treadway was one of the standouts on the defensive side of the ball yesterday for the Bears. He played hard and he made a few big plays, including a game-winning sack on 4th down late in the 4th quarter. He Played seven seasons of college football, four at Notre...
After Polio Detected in New York City Wastewater, Should Chicago Be Concerned?
Weeks after New York state reported the nation's first polio case in more than a decade, health authorities in New York City have confirmed the presence of the virus in wastewater, suggesting the disease is spreading among the unvaccinated. The virus' presence indicates likely local circulation, health officials said, urging...
luxury-houses.net
Beautifully Reimagined Luxury Residence with Brick and Stone Exterior in Oak Brook Lists for $2.799 Million
The Residence in Oak Brook is a luxurious home restructured and remodeled the exterior and interior, now available for sale. This home located at 1611 Midwest Club Pkwy, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,608 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (312) 593-4818) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Oak Brook.
wgnradio.com
Ron Onesti shares everything happening at Little Italy Festa
Phil Manicki is in for Dave Plier and is joined by Ron Onesti, President & CEO at Onesti Entertainment, Arcada Theatre, The Des Plaines Theatre and more! They talk about all the excitement happening August 11th-14th, 2022 at the Little Italy Festa on Taylor Street!
White Wheaton pastor, who spoke out about social justice issues, leaving church to spread message
As a white pastor in a predominately white suburb, Moses felt a responsibility to speak up about injustices.
Chicago's $42.7 million hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been worse
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot released Chicago's 2023 budget this week with a shortfall of $127.9 million and a property tax hike of 2.5%. (CHICAGO) Property taxes may be rising next year, but it could have been worse. Thanks to Mayor Lightfoot's automatic escalator model, property taxes could have risen by 5% or the inflation rate, whichever is the lowest.
Suburban police weigh pros and cons of Illinois criminal justice reform bill
As provisions of Illinois’ criminal justice reform law, the SAFE-T Act, come into effect, concerns about the end of cash bail have been getting most of the headlines. Suburban police officials, though, said there are some bright spots in the bill.
Weekend Break: Marcus goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park in Lemont
WGN’s Marcus Leshock goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park and Ziplines in Lemont. He ziplined from Skyscraper Tower, 75 feet in the air! On a good day, you can even spot the Sears Tower in the distance!. For more information: The Forge: Lemont Quarries – Chicago’s #1 Adventure Park...
