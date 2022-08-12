ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Photo gallery: East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive lineman Miles McVay commits to Alabama

By Nate Latsch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ejpl_0hEGezmT00

By Nate Latsch

ST. LOUIS — East St. Louis offensive lineman Miles McVay could have gone anywhere for college.

With more than 40 scholarship offers, stretching from coast to coast, the 6-foot-6, 360-pound offensive tackle took his time to carefully narrow his long list of possibly destinations to six finalists.

On Thursday, in a ceremony at Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club in North St. Louis City, the Class of 2023 standout announced he was committing to continue his football career at the University of Alabama.

"I would say it's their culture, and just where I come from," McVay said when asked why he picked the Crimson Tide. "Nick Saban and Coach Sunk (Darren Sunkett) ain't too much different. The only thing I'm used to is being pushed to my limit. Why leave something I'm used to? It's the only thing I know."

McVay is accustomed to chasing championships at East St. Louis under coach Darren Sunkett and, after attempting to win one during his senior season this fall, will head to Tuscaloosa a year from now and try to help legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban add to his championship trophy collection.

Miles McVay commits to Alabama

East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive lineman Miles McVay commits to Alabama

East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive lineman Miles McVay commits to Alabama

East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive lineman Miles McVay commits to Alabama (Nate Latsch/SBLive)

Nate Latsch | SBLive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfT58_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Behn_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XmTyh_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZD8tM_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljeBL_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QxicG_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtAzj_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dczwg_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D08LP_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddsWg_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHbh8_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WO7zp_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYUNb_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFYms_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYgNU_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYcyx_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lz2qn_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYCw4_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uj6V_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvwHf_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQtV7_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PV0Ri_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOToS_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Mi8F_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YnsS_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrXXJ_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26rtjI_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVe8R_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dytlt_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdxvg_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EF9xC_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Qt2v_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fl0Ph_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaWqA_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cn9Mi_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnQgD_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pivli_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z810I_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LpHX8_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EuJ4V_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrXO7_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smYnJ_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krXVf_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VsLrk_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSlt9_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTs8u_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1rNH_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIrbh_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6lOD_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYxiJ_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTqib_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiCUI_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYy56_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XE4cD_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5fVB_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6ZJH_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0feh5u_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27tdko_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOJBv_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIxxm_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNnM3_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ufldx_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQjfg_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078jsY_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DPkPm_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XddAD_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3QuQ_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXDHx_0hEGezmT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1RlX_0hEGezmT00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions

Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Commits to Gators Over Tide

Four-star defensive lineman out of Gardendale High School in Gardendale, Ala., Kelby Collins has committed to the Florida Gators. The upcoming senior ranks at No. 172 nationally, No. 24 in defensive linemen, and No. 12 in the state of Ala., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Last season,...
GARDENDALE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
East Saint Louis, IL
Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Saint Louis, MO College Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Saint Louis, MO Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Alabama State
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
East Saint Louis, IL
Football
FanSided

Alabama Football: Kicking off the season with must-watch games

The new college football season is close enough to be defined as days away. Alabama Football does not open with its standard high-profile out-of-conference game at a neutral site. The Crimson Tide will bring an 11-win, 2021 team to Bryant-Denny. Alabama football fans will have to wait until week two for the Tide’s first big game of the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tncontentexchange.com

Miles McVay Commits to Alabama

Standout football player Miles McVay of East St. Louis Senior High has given a commitment to perennial national powerhouse Alabama. The four-star offensive tackle made his announcement at a special ceremony on Thursday night at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club, where he started his football career. The 6’7”...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DT James Smith down to six schools

James Smith announced his final six schools Friday via Twitter. The five-star recruit narrowed his recruitment down to Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Ohio State. Smith attends Carver Montgomery High School in Alabama. He is considered one of the nation’s top interior defensive lineman prospects. Alabama offered...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Coast To Coast#The University Of Alabama#American Football#College Football#Sblive
WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area

Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
1440 WROK

Website Claims To Have Found The ‘Ugliest’ Town in Illinois

We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
ILLINOIS STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead

Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, AL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy