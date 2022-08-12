Photo gallery: East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive lineman Miles McVay commits to Alabama

By Nate Latsch

ST. LOUIS — East St. Louis offensive lineman Miles McVay could have gone anywhere for college.

With more than 40 scholarship offers, stretching from coast to coast, the 6-foot-6, 360-pound offensive tackle took his time to carefully narrow his long list of possibly destinations to six finalists.

On Thursday, in a ceremony at Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club in North St. Louis City, the Class of 2023 standout announced he was committing to continue his football career at the University of Alabama.

"I would say it's their culture, and just where I come from," McVay said when asked why he picked the Crimson Tide. "Nick Saban and Coach Sunk (Darren Sunkett) ain't too much different. The only thing I'm used to is being pushed to my limit. Why leave something I'm used to? It's the only thing I know."

McVay is accustomed to chasing championships at East St. Louis under coach Darren Sunkett and, after attempting to win one during his senior season this fall, will head to Tuscaloosa a year from now and try to help legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban add to his championship trophy collection.

