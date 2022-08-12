ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Yorkers welcome relaxed COVID-19 safety guidelines

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHwz9_0hEGekmo00

CDC relaxes COVID-19 safety guidelines 02:35

NEW YORK -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday it's easing its COVID safety guidelines, a move welcomed by many New Yorkers who spoke to CBS2's Astrid Martinez.

What a difference a couple of years make -- from empty pandemic streets to closed parks, and forget about getting close to people. Remember all those social distancing signs?

"I think New York is coming back to the times where it was free and very happy times," Uptown Manhattan resident Marina Tselnik said.

Those reminders of a COVID-19 shutdown will now be a thing of the past, and many New Yorkers are looking toward the future.

"I got used to the guidelines, but I feel good about it. Very good. Very positive," Tselnik said.

While the pandemic is not over, the CDC says it no longer can severely disrupt our daily lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgHGQ_0hEGekmo00
Doctor breaks down CDC's latest COVID guidelines 05:09

READ MORE: CDC updates its COVID-19 guidelines in sweeping overhaul

Thursday, federal health officials announced they are relaxing and revising COVID-19 guidance recommendations.

No longer do people have to quarantine if exposed to the virus, regardless of vaccination status. Instead, the CDC recommends masking for ten days and re-testing five days after exposure.

They're also dropping the 6-foot standard in order to reduce the risk of exposure.

"The CDC is trying to consolidate and simplify its guidance and remind us the pandemic is not over and a lot more people still need to get boosted," CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon Lapook said.

Part of the CDC's reasoning in lifting the quarantine recommendation for anyone exposed to the virus is the increase in people who have COVID-19 antibodies.

RELATED STORY: Updated COVID boosters for Omicron BA.5 variant expected in September

As the number of weekly COVID cases has fallen significantly among children, the agency also cut back on several COVID-19 recommendations for schools, including removing strict social distancing measures and test-to-stay strategies where students exposed to the virus could remain in school as long as they continued to test negative.

As for New York residents, one man said he'll enjoy the new laxed guidelines and keep his mask handy.

"I still like to have it in a taxi and even a Broadway show, I feel comfortable wearing it right now because it's so many people so close, but I'm happy it's lifted, and I think most people are happy," he said.

RELATED STORY: Gov. Hochul extends New York's COVID state of emergency, discusses back-to-school plans

People who test positive should continue to isolate immediately and stay home for five full days. Isolation can end once symptoms, including a fever, are gone.

The guidance still encourages vaccination, testing for COVID if symptoms develop and staying home from school or work when sick.

The virus has killed more than 1 million people in the United States since it arrived in early 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

New Yorkers on the fence about easing COVID guidelines

NEW YORK -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's OK to ease COVID restrictions thanks to vaccines, immunity and science.But some New Yorkers are on the fence about the decision, CBS2's John Dias reported Friday. The "6 feet of separation" signs will start coming down. "At some point, we have to cross a line to normalcy," said Crystal Clear, of Harlem. "We are just ready to go back to life again, and it's great," said Paula Tomuz, of the Upper West Side. "We've done it in reasonable time," said Rashaun Williams, of the Bronx. Thursday, the CDC said people no longer need...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Deadline approaching for World Trade Center Presumption law

NEW YORK -- The deadline is exactly one month away for 9/11 first responders to notify New York state about their work following the terrorist attack.People who participated in rescue, recovery or cleanup efforts between Sept. 11, 2001, and Sept. 12, 2002, are eligible for benefits under the New York World Trade Center Presumption law.People filing a notice do not need to be currently sick.For more information, click here.
POLITICS
CBS New York

First drive-thru cannabis dispensary in N.J. officially open

LODI, N.J. -- New Jersey's first drive-thru cannabis dispensary officially opened for business Saturday.It's been less than four months since the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, and 17 recreational dispensaries have opened shop.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, it's a new way to pick up cannabis."It was very convenient because they have a drive-thru and this is their opening day," one customer said.After a soft launch a few weeks ago, the first drive-thru pot dispensary in New Jersey is officially open for business. It's located at the Apothecarium on Route 17 in Lodi.TerrAscend Corporation owns and operates the Apothecarium...
LODI, NJ
CBS New York

EPA: Toxic gas leaks from factories affected 2 N.J. towns

LINDEN, N.J. -- High levels of cancer-causing chemicals were found in two New Jersey towns.The toxic gas ethylene oxide was found in Linden and Franklin.The Environmental Protection Agency says the gas leaked from nearby commercial sterilization factories. The chemical is used to sterilize items and to make products like anti-freeze and plastic bottles.People who breathe in the chemical over long periods of time could have a higher risk of cancer.The EPA plans to speak with affected communities about the risks in the coming weeks.
LINDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
MANHASSET, NY
CBS New York

New York judge rules criminal case against the Trump Organization and former CFO Allen Weisselberg can proceed

A New York State judge ruled Friday that a criminal fraud and tax evasion prosecution against the Trump Organization and its former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, can proceed. Weisselberg and the company asked a judge in February to dismiss all 15 counts charged against them. Judge Juan Merchan dismissed one of several tax fraud counts against the Trump Organization, but allowed all others to remain.
POTUS
CBS New York

Hochul touts success of New York's new red flag laws

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin's back yard to tout the early success of the state's new red flag laws in keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous people. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer says that with a poll tightening, the governor is fighting back against the onslaught of criticism about the state's revolving door bail laws. With memories of the pain and heartache of the Buffalo supermarket shooting still top of mind, Hochul touted the success of the new red flag laws passed in the aftermath of the racist tragedy - laws that...
POLITICS
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy