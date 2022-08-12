ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian hit by cyclist in Chelsea, in critical condition

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by cyclist in Chelsea 00:49

NEW YORK -- A pedestrian was critically hurt after being hit by a cyclist in Chelsea on Thursday.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at West 22nd Street and Eighth Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the pedestrian crossing Eighth Avenue in the crosswalk. Police sources say the victim had the right of way.

"I just saw the guy on the floor. He was not getting up. He was just on the floor," one witness told CBS2. "That's the only thing I only saw because I think it was serious."

The 44-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say the bicyclist fled the scene.

