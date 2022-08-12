Loeb Boathouse's closure throws wrench in wedding plans

Loeb Boathouse's closure throws wrench in New Yorkers' wedding plans 02:17

NEW YORK -- A Central Park staple on the verge of closing has canceled its events scheduled for 2023, leaving brides- and grooms-to-be who have deposits down for weddings in a frenzy.

Every couple has places at the heart of their love story. For Alexandra Rozzi and AJ Lehmkul, that's Central Park.

"The park is so integral to who we are and how we interact with the city, and it was really important for us to be able to kind of incorporate it and have it be a part of our story," Rozzi told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis.

With that said, getting married at the park's picturesque Loeb Boathouse felt like the perfect fit. They booked their wedding for April 2023 and started planning, only to recently find out they'd have to change their plans, as the Boathouse is apparently closing.

"I'm smiling just to keep from crying," Rozzi said. "I found out like the rest of the world found out, which was through the news. I didn't find out from the Boathouse."

As CBS2 reported in July, the Boathouse operator filed a notice stating on Oct. 16, it would be closing "due to rising labor and costs of goods."

The worried couple immediately reached out and got an email asking for patience.

A week and a half later, they received another email, stating the Boathouse "will no longer be hosting events as of January 1st" and money would be returned in a "timely manner."

"We're in there for, like, ten grand," Rozzi said. "I'm gonna fight like hell to get it back. I mean, we can't move forward with another wedding without that money."

DeAngelis spoke with several brides about this. One said she just had a phone conversation with the man who runs the Boathouse about getting her money back. Others say they're still waiting for their phone calls to be returned.

"Both my fiancé and I called and left messages. We've been calling, but we haven't been able to get anyone on the phone," Rozzi said.

Since the Loeb Boathouse is owned by the city, the parks department said it's searching for a new operator.

Its current operator, Dean Poll, told DeAngelis in a brief phone call that every deposit will be returned. He wouldn't answer any questions about closing and said it "possibly won't be."

Either way, Rozzi and Lehmkul have had enough.

"Give me my money and let me move on," Rozzi said.