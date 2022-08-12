ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Loeb Boathouse's closure throws wrench in wedding plans

By Jenna DeAngelis
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCJRb_0hEGei1M00

Loeb Boathouse's closure throws wrench in New Yorkers' wedding plans 02:17

NEW YORK -- A Central Park staple on the verge of closing has canceled its events scheduled for 2023, leaving brides- and grooms-to-be who have deposits down for weddings in a frenzy.

Every couple has places at the heart of their love story. For Alexandra Rozzi and AJ Lehmkul, that's Central Park.

"The park is so integral to who we are and how we interact with the city, and it was really important for us to be able to kind of incorporate it and have it be a part of our story," Rozzi told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis.

With that said, getting married at the park's picturesque Loeb Boathouse felt like the perfect fit. They booked their wedding for April 2023 and started planning, only to recently find out they'd have to change their plans, as the Boathouse is apparently closing.

"I'm smiling just to keep from crying," Rozzi said. "I found out like the rest of the world found out, which was through the news. I didn't find out from the Boathouse."

As CBS2 reported in July, the Boathouse operator filed a notice stating on Oct. 16, it would be closing "due to rising labor and costs of goods."

READ MORE: Loeb Boathouse operator files paperwork to close popular Central Park restaurant

The worried couple immediately reached out and got an email asking for patience.

A week and a half later, they received another email, stating the Boathouse "will no longer be hosting events as of January 1st" and money would be returned in a "timely manner."

"We're in there for, like, ten grand," Rozzi said. "I'm gonna fight like hell to get it back. I mean, we can't move forward with another wedding without that money."

DeAngelis spoke with several brides about this. One said she just had a phone conversation with the man who runs the Boathouse about getting her money back. Others say they're still waiting for their phone calls to be returned.

"Both my fiancé and I called and left messages. We've been calling, but we haven't been able to get anyone on the phone," Rozzi said.

Since the Loeb Boathouse is owned by the city, the parks department said it's searching for a new operator.

Its current operator, Dean Poll, told DeAngelis in a brief phone call that every deposit will be returned. He wouldn't answer any questions about closing and said it "possibly won't be."

Either way, Rozzi and Lehmkul have had enough.

"Give me my money and let me move on," Rozzi said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

National Dominican Day Parade returns to Manhattan

NEW YORK -- One of the city's biggest celebrations of Latino pride is back.Sunday's National Dominican Day Parade was a much-needed celebration for the community, marking 40 years of the tradition that brings culture to New York City, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported.The parade returned to the city fully in person for the first time in three years. It took its usual route up Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, but this year with a special new meaning."It's amazing being here, the people, the environment, it's a whole new beginning. Three years without being here, now we're back and now we're back to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
nypressnews.com

An Iconic ‘Romantic’ Short-Stay Hotel Is On the Market in NYC

The Liberty Inn, which advertises itself as having the “sexiest” rooms in New York City, is for sale, The New York Times reported. The unique building has been around for almost 50 years and features rooms with lip-shaped headboards, fancy sex chairs, and rates for two and six-hour stays ($95 and $155).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYers Left Devastated After NYC’s Only Trader Joe’s Wine Shop Closes Unexpectedly

NYC’s only Trader Joe’s wine store has put a cork in it–literally–after announcing pretty abruptly yesterday, August 11, that they’ll be shutting their doors permanently. Located near Union Square at 138 E 14th Street, passersby heard of the news pretty unceremoniously with a note on the front door shared by EV Grieve announcing their closing after a 15-year-reign as New York state’s only TJ’s wine shop. Though this marks the end of an era for those looking to shop for their booze on a budget, the Trader Joe’s grocery store located next store is still open and operating as normal. It’s true — the Trader Joe’s Wine Shop — the only one in NYC — shut down today on 14th Street in Union Square. pic.twitter.com/Y2yw5LY52M
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Jollibee Sets Opening Date for Its Times Square Flagship

Jollibee shows no signs of letting up: The Filipino fast-food brand announced this week that it’s finally opening the doors on its Times Square flagship, a 7,000-square-foot space that’s been in the works for over a year. The restaurant at 1500 Broadway, between West 43rd and 44th streets, will open on August 18, bringing fried chicken with gravy, spaghetti, and peach-mango pies back to the neighborhood. (The chain has a second Times Square outpost at 609 Eighth Avenue, between West 39th and 40th streets, that remains temporarily closed.) The flagship will also serve new items, including a double cheeseburger, biscuits, and baked mac and cheese.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Wedding Planning#Food Drink#New Yorkers
therealdeal.com

NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters

New York City’s plan to use hotels for homeless shelters is surfacing, but details remain sparse. Officials from the mayor’s administration disclosed this week that 11 hotels were being leased by the city to serve the growing shelter population, City Limits reported. The announcement came months after the city phased out the use of commercial lodgings for children after the shelter population dropped.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tornadopix.com

What is panicking? – NBC New York

After three explosions in Times Square manholes on Sunday night sent people fleeing, sparking fear as smoke billowed from the streets in the heart of Manhattan, the streets reopened less than a day later – but many questions remain. Chief among them: What caused the triple bombings near 43rd...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
habitatmag.com

Lone Holdout Blocks Luxury Condo Tower on the Upper West Side

Everyone loves a good David & Goliath story — especially when it plays out in the world of New York City real estate and pits a powerless underdog against a powerful developer. Our David in this story is one Ahmet Nejat Ozsu, a month-to-month tenant without a lease who...
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Nunley's Carousel to reopen after pandemic closure

A beloved slice of Long Island history, Nunley’s Carousel, is reopening. The carousel was closed for two years because of the pandemic. Rides begin again on Tuesday for Long Island Children’s Museum members who have reservations and for the general public on Thursday. The 110-year-old carousel, which was...
GARDEN CITY, NY
Robb Report

Inside One Fifth, the Revived Restaurant Where Bourdain Once Cooked and the ‘SNL’ Cast Used to Hang

Welcome to Marc Forgione’s house. Well, not literally, but the chef and restaurateur’s newest spot, One Fifth, is meant to be an approximation of what someone might experience when visiting the Forgione household. “The whole concept was kind of based on … the way that we eat when we’re at home when we get the family together,” he told me while sitting in the restaurant’s bar area on a pre-opening night meant for friends and family. “We don’t really hang out in the living room and watch the game. We’re all kind of cooks and chefs, and we hang out in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy