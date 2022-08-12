Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
BISD Education Foundation's Hall of Honor returns, honors eight influential graduates
The Bryan ISD Education Foundation’s Hall of Honor event met its top goal when it returned to Miramont Country Club Saturday night for its 10th event. The night included a silent and live auction that helped raise more than $26,000, and honored eight graduates of Bryan schools who have made contributions on a local, state, national and international level. The Bryan ISD Education Foundation supports Bryan teachers and students and district initiatives.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council approves urban land use agreement
In a 4-3 vote Thursday night, College Station City Council members approved a land-use request that would allow the development of an apartment complex that could be used to support medical professionals and staff. The request regarded 17 acres of land at 400 Double Mountain Road located at the corner...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Two Texas A&M students win NSF scholarship awards
The National Sorghum Foundation presented scholarships to three students, including two from Texas A&M University, for the 2022-2023 academic school year with awards totaling $4,500. Joshua Strine and Trace Harris from Texas A&M and Benjamin Kamrath from the University of Nebraska were the winners. “The National Sorghum Foundation is very...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Let LGBTQ groups pay for their events
This letter is in response to the article in The Eagle about President Banks of Texas A&M University. In the article toward the end it says that "President Banks and administrators also faced criticism for pulling funding and support for an annual drag show on campus called Draggieland." This event...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
CSISD sets positive tone for school year with annual convocation
Faculty and staff from the College Station school district gathered at Central Church on Friday morning to kick off the 2022-2023 school year with its annual convocation, complete with student performances and other presentations. “It is vital that we come together as a faculty and staff — all of 2,000...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Saturday, Aug. 13
OPAS’ 50th season begins with “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Composer/lyricist Neil Berg leads Broadway performers and rock singers through popular music from the 1940s through the early 1980s, including Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, The Beatles, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt and Fleetwood Mac. Sept. 27-28 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium. $19 to $50. www.opastickets.org.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan, College Station declare drought disaster
The mayors of Bryan and College Station announced Friday that the two cities have declared a local state of disaster due to extreme drought. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said the city of College Station has more than doubled its average water usage of 12 million gallons on certain days to over 26 million gallons.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn cheer, dance teams offer youth clinic
The Blinn College cheer and dance teams are conducting a youth clinic on Oct. 29 for children in grades kindergarten through eighth. It will be from 9-11 a.m. at the Marie Heineke Gymnasium in Brenham. Clinic participants will perform with the Blinn cheerleaders and dancers at Blinn’s football game that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station cross country begins the season
College Station’s Megan Roberts and Maddie Jones finished third at the Cypress XC Relays in Tomball on Saturday. Katherine Brunson and Jadyn DeVerna were 15th in the season-opening meet hosted by Bridgeland. Audrey Wong and Ellie Seagraves were 17th among 56 teams in the two-person relay format with each player running one-mile alternate legs.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Despite falling gas prices, B-CS still has highest average price in Texas
Despite falling gasoline prices, the Bryan-College Station metropolitan area has the highest average prices in Texas, according to AAA Texas. Currently, AAA Texas says the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in the Bryan-College Station metro area is $3.72 and diesel is $4.72. These averages are down from the metro area’s record of $4.69 for a regular gallon on June 14.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $315,790
MOVE-IN READY -- QUICK CLOSE!! Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with bonus room in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Prescott offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, breakfast nook, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, island, Espresso scheme cabinetry, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with relaxing garden tub and tile shower, and huge walk-in closet that connects through to the laundry room! Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the tile flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours!
Bryan College Station Eagle
Hurricane center ups odds of Gulf of Mexico system to form
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center continues to keep its eye on a system in the Gulf of Mexico with a small chance to develop into a tropical depression. In its 2 p.m. Saturday tropical update, the NHC said the weak low pressure area located over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico has increased shower and thunderstorm activity.
Bryan College Station Eagle
B-CS volleyball roundup; Rudder rolls; CS wins two; Bryan, Consol struggle
• Rudders wins trio of matches: The Rudder volleyball team grabbed a trio of victories at the Tyler ISD tournament on Friday, beating Texas High 25-21, 25-12; Kilgore 25-15, 25-22; and Gilmer 25-17, 25-23. Rudder (8-0) was led in kills on the day by Kimora Maxey who had 18. Londyn...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
DALLAS — A man who drank from a water bottle after his guilty verdict in a Denton County courtroom Thursday was taken to a hospital and later died, according to his defense attorney. Edward Peter Leclair, 57, of Frisco faced five counts of child sexual assault related to an...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian finishes 2nd in tourney behind play of Wright, Angerer
Austin Hill Country defeated Brazos Christian 26-24, 25-15 in the championship match of the gold bracket in the Galveston O’Connell volleyball tournament on Saturday. To reach the title game, Brazos Christian didn’t lose a game in defeating The Village School 27-25, 25-11; Alvin Living Stones 25-22, 25-14; Allen Academy 25-10, 25-14; and Tyler Grace 25-17, 26-24.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan police: Possible hostage situation has been resolved
Bryan police said a possible hostage situation Friday morning has been resolved. The incident occurred in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, police said, and the call is unsubstantiated. Police said officers will continue to investigate this threat. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be added when...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball prepares for opener
A vastly revamped Texas A&M volleyball team started drills this week in anticipation of putting a disappointing season behind in a big way. The Aggies have 10 newcomers — five transfers and five freshmen. “The energy is so awesome and we started to feel it during camps when people...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Consol, Rudder learn from solid scrimmage
A&M Consolidated and Rudder accomplished plenty at Friday night’s football scrimmage. The two squads, which didn’t have spring drills, ran four series of 15 plays along with a walk-through special teams segment and a live portion with a running clock. “We felt like we’ve got a lot of...
Comments / 0