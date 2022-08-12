Did Tim Tebow get a fair chance as Broncos quarterback?
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Did former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow get a fair chance?
That is the question two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning asked Tebow on the season debut of “Eli’s Places” on ESPN+.
“I would say I love the chances that I got,” Tebow told Manning. “I was a little different type of player than a lot of quarterbacks in the league. And so, I do think the style and type of offense matters a lot to a quarterback’s success in finding the right fit.”With new Broncos owners, what’s next for Empower Field?
Tebow was drafted in the first round of the NFL draft in 2010, leading the Broncos to a playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2012.
“I had such an awesome run,” he said.
The entire episode of “Eli’s Places” is available on ESPN+. A spin-off of his brother’s “Peyton’s Places,” Eli Manning’s show explores what makes college football a way of life across the country.
Manning travels to some of the most well-known and historic college football establishments and meets with giants in the sport to better understand what makes college football such a national sensation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.
Comments / 0