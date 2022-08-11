ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Mastriano makes campaign stop in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican Gubernatorial candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, continued his bus tour with a stop at an airport in Indiana County on Saturday. Mastriano contines to ramp up his campaign at the Jimmy Stewartt Airport and touched on several hot button topics like abortion, inflation and enegery production. “I’ll […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Doug Mastriano brings gubernatorial campaign to Westmoreland County

State Sen. Doug Mastriano made a campaign stop Friday in Westmoreland County, where he received the endorsement in his race for governor from the county’s Republican Party chairman and state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward. Speaking before a crowd of several hundred supporters in a clearing at the Slickville...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania

SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington County Agricultural Fair gets underway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In Washington County, the Agriculture Fair is now underway.The annual event traces all the way back to 1798.This year more than 2,000 animals will be displayed, as well as thousands of youth and craft exhibits. Some of the activities include a goat show, baking contests, and tractor pulls.The fair runs through August 20. General admission tickets cost $10.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Westmoreland County Paramedic

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of North Huntingdon EMS Rescue and Monroeville Fire/EMS paramedic Fred Manno, who died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained while performing his duties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Four schools in Lawrence County receive safety funding

Teacher facing sexual abuse charges appears in court. Mold found in five classrooms at Dingess Elementary. Mingo County school officials have an extra challenge on their hands ahead of the start of the school year. Neighbor frustrated after boy shot twice on Charleston’s West Side. Updated: 5 hours ago.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Pa. judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes

The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against three counties that aren’t reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online conference in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Report of Two Beaver County Credit Unions Being Robbed Confirmed by FBI

(Beaver County , Pa.) There have been confirmed reports that a pair of financial institutions in Beaver County were robbed over last weekend. Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano spoke with the FBI in Pittsburgh Thursday and she is reporting that the FBI Public Affairs Officer Catherine Policicchio confirmed to Giordano that “THAT THE FBI IS INVESTIGATING TWO ROBBERIES” that occurred at two Beaver County Credit Unions and that is it. She said there is no additional information at this time as the FBI is continuing to investigate.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Donora: DA takes over evidence locker, police records

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh filed an emergency petition Friday to take custody and control over the evidence locker and criminal investigative records of the Donora police department. The order, which was granted by Washington County Judge Michael Lucas, required all police officers and municipal officials to cooperate with the transfer of control and custody of the materials and to relinquish all keys to county detectives at 10 a.m. Friday morning.
DONORA, PA
Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Official Visits SRU

Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, visited Slippery Rock University on Friday. Greenstein met with members of SRU’s Council of Trustees and toured the University’s new engineering laboratories in the Physical Therapy Building. He also had the opportunity to visit the newly renovated...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
‘No survivors’: 3 killed in small plane crash in Marion County

UPDATE AUG 12, 3:05 P.M.: 12 News’ affiliate in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has confirmed that one of the men killed in the crash worked in Myerstown, Pennsylvania. UPDATE AUG 12, 11:25 A.M.: Marion County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Bearden confirms that there were no survivors after a small plane crashed in Metz Thursday night. Bearden […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
Inmate dies at Allegheny County Jail

An inmate at the Allegheny County Jail died Sunday, according to authorities. Ronald James Andrus, 78, was identified in a release by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Andrus of McKees Rocks was pronounced dead at about 3:15 p.m. Details were not yet available from the county. Bethany Hallam,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

