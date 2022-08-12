Read full article on original website
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say
DCSO: 3 arrested with fentanyl-laced drugs, marijuana in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on Sunday. According to a press release, the Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police conducted the search warrant at 1501 Richbrook Trace in Owensboro around 2:15 p.m.
EFD: House fire claims the lives of 4 pets, 2 people displaced
EPD releases new details in ongoing murder investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Sunday, Evansville police released new details in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation, which began after officers say they found a missing man dead in a home. According to a press release, officers received a tip that led them to get a search warrant for...
Police investigating burglary at Henderson business
HENDERSON., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a burglary. Officers say glass in the front door of Sam’s Market on Clay Street was broken around 4 Friday morning. Police say surveillance video shows a man in a blue Kentucky jacket break in and steal several lottery tickets. Call...
EPD: 1 hospitalized after morning accident on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews responded to an accident on Lloyd Expressway and South Cullen Avenue. They say that call came in around 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say the crash happened after the involved driver was almost hit by another car.
Evansville woman remembers 2017 Hercules Ave. explosion amid Weinbach tragedy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents on Hercules Avenue remember where they were on June 28, 2017. It was 8:30 a.m. and Pat Snyder had just about finished her morning walk. “All of the sudden, the ground shook, and this horrible boom, so I turned around and looked and – the roof of a house was going up in the air and landed in the street,” Snyder said.
Evansville first responders react to deadly home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly says when something goes wrong, his guys just react. He calls them a “smooth-oiled” machine. “When you get the training and the practical experience in a safe atmosphere and put it out on the street, that’s when the magic happens. That’s when the guys do what they’re supposed to do without even thinking about it,” says Connelly.
Neighbor reacts to home explosion on N. Weinbach Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Ron Ryan found out a house exploded on the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. “It scared me pretty good,” said Ryan. He says he was unsure of which house exploded, and fearful that it was his home. “They found out it wasn’t...
Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that crews responded to a fire on Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire broke out in the 7900 block of Highway 351 at around 4 p.m. This is a developing story. We will update this story once more information is available.
Evansville church hosts first service since Weinbach explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just days since the deadly explosion occurred on Weinbach Avenue, the painful memories are still fresh for those in the surrounding neighborhood, and it may take a long time before their lives return to normal. But leaders with Olivet Community Church and Oak Hill Bible Fellowship...
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Family members are remembering loved ones lost in the North Weinbach Avenue house explosion. We’re learning one of them was a part of the Harrison High School Football Family. An armed man the FBI says threatened their Cincinnati field office is dead. It’s still not clear what...
Friends use Special Olympics medals to honor explosion victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charlie and Martina Hite were a married couple who competed together in the Special Olympics for years. Friends say the medals they earned meant a lot to them. After the two died in the explosion on North Weinbach Avenue, their friends are making sure they still...
Friday After 5 returns to downtown Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The party is back in Owensboro Friday night. It’s back-to-school night at Friday After Five. Some students are wrapping up their first few days of class. The Blue Diamond Bluegrass Band is in McConnell plaza at 6. The Velvet Bombers are at Lure at 7.
‘Justa Warrior’ justifies her pedigree in Ellis Park Debutante Score
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Justa Warrior had already made one big statement on behalf of her barn during Ellis Park’s centennial meet. On Aug. 14, the daughter of Justify doubled down on that initial assertion when she struck the lead in mid-stretch and kicked on in the final sixteenth to annex the $125,000 Runhappy Ellis Park Debutante Stakes and remain perfect in two career starts.
UE men’s soccer drops exhibition opener to Kentucky
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Opening its preseason slate with a test against a top 10 opponent, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team held eighth-ranked Kentucky scoreless through the opening half before a late offensive flurry from the Wildcats earned UK a 3-0 win on Sunday afternoon at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville.
Henderson County and Owensboro basketball legends slated for Hall of Fame induction
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame is set to honor 16 new members in the Class of 2022 induction ceremony on Saturday night. Two of these new members include Jeff Haile, the longtime head coach of the Henderson County girls basketball team, and Randy Embry, a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner at Owensboro High School that also made a mark in the coaching ranks.
USI draws with Murray State in preseason finale
MURRAY, Ky. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer completed their preseason exhibition slate with a 0-0 result Saturday on the road against the Murray State Racers. The Screaming Eagles recorded the first shot of the game in the fourth minute off the foot of sophomore midfielder Peyton...
UE baseball signs head coach Wes Carroll to contract extension
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following Evansville’s best season in eight years, University of Evansville Director of Athletics Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried has announced a contract extension for Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. “Our baseball program is on the rise under the leadership of Coach Wes Carroll!...
‘Li’l Tootsie’ runs big in Groupie Doll Stakes triumph at Ellis Park
HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Four years ago, trainer Tom Amoss and owner Joel Politi came to Ellis Park’s signature day of racing and watched one of their fillies announce herself as a divisional threat. On Sunday, the connections again got to see one of their promising distaffers head to the Pea Patch and emerge with a victory they hope is indicative of bigger things to come.
