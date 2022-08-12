ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Jackson’s Bicentennial Celebration ends with a bang!

JACKSON, Tenn. — The bicentennial celebration ended tonight with a bang, and a great concert. To end off the year long celebration the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial welcomes a couple of special artists to the ball park in Jackson. “Definitely want to see LoLo and the Commodores. I’m here...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Bicentennial finale happens tonight!

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s Bicentennial finale event is tonight!. The weather is perfect to enjoy a night of fun and music!. The Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Celebration finale will be held tonight at the ballpark in Jackson. The event will feature a concert by Jackson’s own LoLo and...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Bicentennial celebration continues with parade

JACKSON, Tenn. –This weekend is the celebration of the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial. On Friday evening, the weekend kicked off with the bicentennial choir and orchestra. Today, a parade filled the streets of the Hub City. This morning residents got to enjoy the Bicentennial Parade, with many community leaders...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

New City of Jackson flag unveiled

JACKSON, Tenn. — New city flag unveiled. According to information, from the City of Jackson, the city now has a new flag. The design winning artist of the new flag, Kris Stewart, accompanied Mayor Scott Conger on stage at the unveiling ceremony. The newly designed flag was unveiled at...
JACKSON, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Jackson, TN
WBBJ

A Step Ahead Foundation announces charity ball

JACKSON, Tenn, –West Tn organization announces charity ball event. According to information received from A Step Ahead Foundation in West Tennessee, the organization will host their annual charity ball event in September. The Vintage Charity Ball will take place on Thursday, September 8 at 6:00 pm at the New...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Closing ceremony held for Bicentennial Celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration has been going on all year to celebrate 200 years of city and county history. Guests filled the seats as the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial hosted the closing ceremony, featuring the Bicentennial Choir and Orchestra. “We have our closing ceremony for the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Vincent “Truck” Bolden

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral Time/Day: Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Date/Place of Birth: March 22, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee. Both Parents Names: Thomas Adel Bolden and Carol Faye Sanders-Johnson, both preceded. Grandparents: Homer Sanders, Sr., Minnie Mae Edwards, and Marie Bolden, all preceded. Daughters: City/State Vanesha...
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

Racers put their cars to the test at autocross course

JACKSON, Tenn. –Do you have the need for speed? Well one group has you covered. Hub City Speed held their monthly autocross meet up at Jackson Dragway. It only costs 20 dollars to participate and you can drive as fast as you’d like, or can. All you need...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Mark Eric Bennett

Mark Eric Bennett, age 56, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Joyce Sims Bennett, departed this life Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022 at Bolivar General Hospital in Bolivar, Tennessee. Mark was born October 6, 1965 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of Wendell Henry Bennett and the late Mary...
SOMERVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Becky Lee Baker Haynes

Becky Lee Baker Haynes, age 86, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her residence in Brownsville, Tn. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 10:00 AM, at the Oakwood Cemetery in Brownsville, TN, with Bro. Bob Connerley officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery.
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special luncheon was held on Thursday at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in the Jack Morris Ballroom. Event organizers honored the lives helped and the many impacts made throughout five decades of services by Mental Health and Development Services. It all began when a...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WBBJ

Additional information on the Decatur County Fair

The Decatur County Fair will take place August 15-20. The fair will be located at 1925 U.S. 641 in Parsons. For additional information on events at the Decatur County Fair, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/decaturcountyfair2022.
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
bobgermanylaw.com

Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision

Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
WBBJ

Bus Bulletin helps guardians up-to-date of bus schedule

JACKSON, Tenn. — A lot of viewers have reached out with complaints about their child arriving home late on the bus. The Jackson-Madison County School System says every new school year, bus routes are tweaked to become more efficient during the first few weeks. “We wanted to make the...
JACKSON, TN
wtva.com

VIDEO: Third arrest made in Lee County Homiside

The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, MS
WATE

West Tennessee man indicted in wife’s death more than a decade later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The husband of Karen Swift, a woman who was found dead after a Halloween party, has been indicted in her death, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office announced. A Dyer County grand jury indicted David Swift Monday afternoon on a charge of pre-meditated first-degree murder in the death of his wife Karen Swift. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Chester County Independent

Henderson police confirm discovery of deceased body

The Henderson Police Department confirmed the discovery of a body on Thursday evening Aug. 4, 2022. Officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Ave. in Henderson where the body was laying. The body was determined to be male, and investigators believe they have a probable time line for how long the body had been in the field.
HENDERSON, TN

