2022 Inaugural Global Gloucester Day to be Held Sept. 3 at Gabreil Davis Tavern Museum House in Glendora

ricentral.com
Virginia Artist IamDerby Performs at a “Stop The Violence” Festival and Says This!
Portsmouth, Virginia, 14th August 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, IamDerby performs at “Tre Day” Stop The Violence Event hosted by Promo Kings Radio Podcast’s very own Travis Moore (aka Tre’ Stylez). The event took place at Poplar Hall Park in Norfolk, Virginia on July 4, 2022. WTKR News 3 (@wtkr3 on instagram) was seen covering the event on live television.
Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA
( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
Gloucester first responder wins $1 million playing Virginia Lottery
Duane McFarland was playing Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life game online and let the computer generate a set of six random numbers. Duane's numbers matched the first five winning numbers, earning him the game's second prize -- the choice of $1,000 a week for life or a one-time payment of $1 million.
Two women wanted in connection to Portsmouth shooting on Airline Blvd
Portsmouth Police are searching for two women wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man seriously injured on Saturday.
Volunteers bring updated pictures to Sunday search for missing 15-year-old
Volunteers with grassroots group Hear Their Voices spent Sunday morning and afternoon passing out flyers with updated pictures of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell.
Norfolk girl brought to tears after meeting her idol at Richmond Raceway
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday’s NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway. Cheyenne Elise Bell posed for a picture with Denny Hamlin, unable to contain her joy after meeting her idol. “I love it so much,” she said. “Literally every time he […]
Virginia Beach reveals proposals for Rudee Loop redevelopment
The City of Virginia Beach has revealed some of the proposals they have received for the redevelopment of the Rudee Loop at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
North Landing Bridge to close for several days amid repair
The North Landing Bridge in Virginia Beach will be closed for repair.
WTOP
Funeral set for Virginia college student shot to death
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A funeral service is set for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month. Henrico County Police say Zhykierra Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5.
peninsulachronicle.com
DaaBIN Store Opening First Virginia Location In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A new liquidation outlet store is headed to Newport News. DaaBIN is slated to open in the Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the first location in Virginia for DaaBIN. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user?...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 61 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Chesapeake Animal Services at max capacity for dogs, nearing same for cats
Chesapeake Animal Services says they need to free up some space and need the public's help. They are at max capacity for dogs and nearing capacity for cats.
easternshorepost.com
Fishing from the Shore
Recent reports indicate that cobia and spadefish are beginning the early stages of their late summer and early autumn migration from the Chesapeake Bay into the Atlantic Ocean. Cobia schools have been seen traveling south in the waters of the lower bay, and there has been an increasing presence of cobia and spadefish observed around several of the inshore ocean buoys.
Person sent to the hospital following fiery 4-vehicle crash on Indian River Rd in Virginia Beach
A person was sent to a local hospital following a 4-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.
Animal shelters in Hampton Roads face overcapacity
4,000 dogs that were saved from a breeding facility have been sent throughout the country to different rescue centers. 17 of those dogs went to Virginia Beach SPCA and other centers in Hampton Roads.
William & Mary senior fatally shot in Henrico County
On August 5, Zhykierra Zhane Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire. Police tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, WTVR reports.
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
He chose preservation over profit to protect this historic Henrico farm
Just 12 miles from Downtown Richmond, Four Mile Creek has more to offer than just natural beauty. The area is rich in Native American and Colonial history.
WAVY News 10
New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation has been hard at work improving trails for mountain bikers at one of the city’s parks. It’s an adventure in the making. It was July of last year when we first shared the news of crews working...
