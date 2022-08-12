MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula did not receive grant money from the RAISE grant application for work in the Mullan area of Missoula. “A few years ago, the city of Missoula and Missoula County collaborated to go after what was then called a build grant, a federal grant to do infrastructure improvements out of the area between Mullan Road and West Broadway,” said county commissioner David Strohmaier. “We did get part of the money, we got $13 million at the time out of $23 million that we are asking for. So it was able to complete some of the infrastructure, but not all of it.”

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO