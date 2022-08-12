Read full article on original website
MDT asks for public comment on proposed CSKT gasoline tax agreement
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on the proposed extension of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes gasoline tax agreement. An in-person meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal...
Missoula denied transportation funding for Mullan work
County officials have announced a grant application to pay for non-motorized projects in the greater Mullan area wasn't successful.
City of Missoula proposes ‘unprecedented’ tax increase
The City of Missoula is proposing one of the largest tax increases in recent memory while the county has agreed to place other cost-raising initiatives on the November ballot.
Mullan project does not receive federal funding
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula did not receive grant money from the RAISE grant application for work in the Mullan area of Missoula. “A few years ago, the city of Missoula and Missoula County collaborated to go after what was then called a build grant, a federal grant to do infrastructure improvements out of the area between Mullan Road and West Broadway,” said county commissioner David Strohmaier. “We did get part of the money, we got $13 million at the time out of $23 million that we are asking for. So it was able to complete some of the infrastructure, but not all of it.”
MSU to host webinar series on predator-livestock conflict management
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University will host a free webinar series that highlights guidelines to mitigate predator-livestock conflicts. The series is called Pathways for Practice Implementation: Non-lethal Predator Management through Environmental Quality Incentives Program. MSU partnered with area organizations to host the webinar, which takes place from noon...
5 properties approved for Missoula Rural Fire annexation
MISSOULA, Mont. — In Thursday’s Missoula County Commission meeting, five properties were approved to be annexed into the Missoula Rural Fire District. “Each petition has been signed by the property owners who represent at least 40% acreage and 40% of the taxable value for each property to be annexed. All five have been approved by the board of trustees for the Missoula Rural Fire District, and notice of hearing has been published twice in the Missoulian,” said Lisa Frost, clerk and recorder for Missoula County.
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in black. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
Hog Trough Fire slowly grows, now 832 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning southeast of Hamilton has grown to 832 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 8 acres since Saturday. The daily flight log notes the following: "Today will be slightly sunny skies as drier air filters into the area....
Flathead Rivers Alliance cleans up three forks of Flathead River
MISSOULA, Mont. — The volunteers pitched in to help the Flathead Rivers Alliance and its agency partners to pick up trash on the north fork, middle fork, and south fork of the Flathead River during the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup. The all-day event not only included the clean up,...
New Veterans health clinic to open in Hamilton
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hamilton is getting a new veterans clinic, according to U.S. Senator Tester. The city's new clinic will be more than 7,000 square feet, offering multiple services from primary care, women's health, to outpatient mental health therapy, laboratory, and telehealth services. Veterans Affairs says that the new...
Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium to open in June, 2023
MISSOULA, Mont. — Insects are some of the hardest working, most intriguing creatures on the planet. These smallest of animals are essential to a healthy environment, and to our very existence. Many visitors to a booth at the Western Montana Fair learned about the lives of many exotic insects...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,824 Cases, No New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 300,607 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,824 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,099 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,527,257 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 571,664...
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
UMPT partners with Missoula Paddleheads to conduct vestibular research
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana Physical Therapy school paired up with the Missoula Paddleheads to conduct vestibular studies. The idea behind the study is to understand what athletes need to bounce back quickly and efficiently to previous balance and sight scores after sustaining a concussion. The testing...
New Improvements to Missoula’s Caras Park
If you haven’t been to Caras Park in downtown Missoula recently, you’ll find the area greatly changed and improved. We spoke to Linda McCarthy, Executive Director of the Downtown Missoula partnership about the newest improvements to Caras Park. “We are in the process of completing our Phase One...
Chicks N Chaps hosts 14th annual event at the Western Montana Fair
MISSOULA, Mont. — Chicks N Chaps is an organization established in Missoula back in 2008, now a nationwide non-profit to help women and their families battling breast cancer. Proceeds directly help women with medical bills associated with care. But monetary assistant isn't the only thing Chicks N Chaps offers,...
Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?
SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
Fire danger remains at highest level across Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire conditions across Montana remain at high levels. “We are in extreme fire danger and that means that fires will start very quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely. They will be able resistant to any control and direct attack,” said Montana DNRC Community Preparedness and Fire Prevention Specialist, Kristin Mortenson.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Meth Continues to Have an Impact
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 16 new cases this week, which is three more than last week and slightly above normal. On Friday’s Talk Back show, Chief Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings provided their weekly report. “Most of these are pretty serious offenses,” Jennings said. “We are...
Organizers get green light for annual Seaplane Invasion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2nd annual Seaplane Invasion at Lake Mary Ronan is officially back after the Elmo 2 Fire almost canceled it. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell lifted the temporary restriction over the lake just in time for the highly anticipated event. The general manager at the Lodge...
