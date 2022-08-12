ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonprofits work to provide Tennessee women abortion services across state lines

By Mye Owens
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When the decision on overturning Roe V. Wade was announced, 21-year-old Tatum Brown knew she had to do something. As a woman of color, born and raised in the Music City, she wanted to do something impactful. She teamed up with Abortion Access Nashville .

“I think putting a spotlight on this very important niche of this issue is crucial,” explained Brown.

Brown has been hard at work, balancing being a full-time student and advocating for women’s abortion rights. In the past months, she has organized rallies, focused on minority and low-income people who identify as female.

Recently, she has been focused on helping connect women with out-of-state resources in order to get an abortion.

Tennessee abortion ‘trigger law’ to take effect in August

“Connecting people in our state, to people in other states who may be able to fill in the gaps of where those resources may be missing is critical,” explained Brown.

At such a young age, Brown has been at the forefront of a national movement to aid women who are seeking abortions. She explained lack of transportation and money have now become some of the biggest hurdles.

“I just don’t want to sit on my hands anymore, I want to do something,” smiled Brown.

Through the Abortion Access Nashville organization, people like Tatum work to find ways to fund a trip and connect women with clinics across state lines.

“Pregnancy does not wait, I think that by knowing that these resources and organizations beforehand, who are able to transport and help you get these services,” said Brown.

ABORTION FUND TYPE OF HELP/FUNDING
ABORTION CARE TENNESSEE WORKS DIRECTLY WITH CLINICS TO FUND YOUR ABORTION, PROVIDES LOGISTICAL SUPPORT ON WHERE TO RECEIVE AN ABORTION
ABORTION ACCESS NASHVILLE (us) WORKS DIRECTLY WITH YOU TO FIND YOUR ABORTION, PROVIDES LOGISTICAL SUPPORT ON WHERE TO RECEIVE AN ABORTION
MOUNTAIN ACCESS BRIGADE WORKS DIRECTLY WITH CLINICS TO FUND ABORTION, PROVIDES LOGISTICAL SUPPORT ON WHERE TO RECEIVE AN ABORTION
PLANNED PARENTHOOD PATIENT NAVIGATION OR JUSTICE FUNDS WORKS DIRECTLY WITH CLINICS AND PATIENTS. MUST GO THROUGH PLANNED PARENTHOOD PATIENT NAVIGATION TO ACCESS ELIGIBILITY
*Above information from Abortion Access Nashville

Shortly after abortion-rights protests popped up across Middle Tennessee, anti-abortion protests started happening in front of abortion clinics. One clinic was vandalized, sparking a federal investigation.

Now, Brown explained some women may be nervous to come forward on the issue, especially with uncertainty around how the new law will be enforced.

“I think it will have to be determined, and it may be different locally and the state may weigh in on that, but that’s clearly something that will have to be determined moving forward,” said Governor Bill Lee during a press conference.

As the countdown continues to Tennessee trigger laws going into effect, clinics have been working to come up with effective plans on how to help women seeking abortions.

Governor Lee explained that the focus is now on supporting mothers after birth and finding ways to support the entire family.

“We’re strengthening and developing strategies for our foster care system, or adoption system, maternal healthcare for mothers. We already instituted an expansion of maternal healthcare for TennCare mothers in the state,” said Governor Lee.

Abortion Clinics nearest to Nashville (provided by Abortion Access Nashville):

  • Louisville Planned Parenthood
  • EMW Women’s Surgical Center
  • Atlanta Women’s Center
  • Bloomington Planned Parenthood
  • Summit Medical Associates
  • Hope Clinic for Women Illinois
