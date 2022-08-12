Overnight fire damages apartment in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Crews extinguished an apartment fire in Miami Township that started late Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the fire just before 11:00 p.m. according to emergency scanner traffic.

Additional reports said the fire was located in the attic.

Video from the scene showed some of the siding panels on the building melted off.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

