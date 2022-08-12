ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metter, GA

15 Teams in 15 Days: Metter carries 24-game regular season win streak in 2022

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04aLZE_0hEGZpGy00

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – Welcome to 15 Teams in 15 Days! This is WSAV’s annual high school football preview series where we do a deep dive on a new team for each of the first 15 days of August. This year, we will ask and answer four standard questions of each team, which are all listed below:

Why are you interesting?

Twenty-four straight games.

That’s how many regular season contests the Metter Tigers have won in a row. This streak dates back to Oct. 4, 2019, when the Tigers lost a close 14-7 contest to Swainsboro. Ever since that day, Metter has been pretty much unstoppable, winning all but one of their regular season games by double digits.

Metter is coming off a season where they went 13-1 and claimed a region title, their third in a row. The Tigers made it all the way to the A-Public state semifinals before losing 49-7 to eventual state champion Brooks County.

Despite their dominance, Metter is still looking for their first state title in school history.

“We just have to put in a little more work,” said senior Brooks Longgrear. “Weight room, on the field, we just can’t give up at the end and have to keep going.”

“You just got to be healthy, that’s the main thing,” head coach Rodney Garvin said. “A couple of years ago, we lost some kids in the quarterfinals and we did not have them in the semifinals. You’ve got to be healthy throughout the season and you’ve got to be strong. We’ve got a long grind at the start of the season.”

Who are your dudes?

The entire Metter backfield is full of dudes.

Senior Kaliq Jordan returns after a season full of long runs. Primetime pass rusher C.J. Donaldson is shifting into fullback duties along with his defensive responsibilities. Reco Coney returns to the team after an injury kept him sidelined during 2021.

Having a deep pool of running backs and fullbacks doesn’t necessarily make Metter unique; what makes the Tigers unique is their willingness to put several of them on the field simultaneously. Run-heavy formations like the Flexbone are not particularly common anymore, but they’re what Metter does best.

“It’s very satisfying,” Jordan said. “Sometimes we get tired, but when we pound the ball down their throat, the other team gets tired too and we succeed at it so we keep doing it.”

“We don’t have a lot of speed here so running at people may be our best option,” Garvin said. “If we were a little faster, we might do some different things. But I don’t know those things. We just stay in our wheelhouse of what we do on offense and defense.”

What’s up with your coach?

Rodney Garvin paid his dues as an assistant coach for roughly two decades at places like Vidalia, Jenkins County and Thomson before taking over the head position at Metter.

He’s entering his fifth season with the Tigers after compiling a 43-8 overall record through his first four campaigns. Garvin also has three region titles to his name.

According to Georgia Public Broadcasting, Garvin did not become a football coach until he was almost 30.

However, that late start has not impacted his ability to lead Metter to success using a philosophy that’s pretty simple, all things considered.

“We feel like the kids, if they know it and we know it, that’s all we need to do,” Garvin said. “It’s all about execution and blocking and tackling. We don’t get into schematics or make that big a deal of it. Let’s just do what we need to do to win a football game.”

When’s the big game?

To be the best, you have to beat the best, and in Class A that means Irwin County.

Irwin County has at least made the state finals for the past five years and knocked Metter out of the playoffs in the state semifinal round in 2022.

Metter has a chance at revenge when they travel to Irwin on Sept. 23.

That game was the most popular choice for the team’s biggest, but it was far from the only candidate. Metter opens the season with road games against Swainsboro (8/19) and Emanuel County Institute (8/26) before a home date with Pierce County (9/2).

All of those teams spent time ranked in the Top 10 of their respective classes last season. You will not find many harder three-game stretches in the entire state.

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
MACON, GA
wtoc.com

Students, staff enjoy newly renovated Metter High School

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of Candler County students returned to school for the first day of a new year. At Metter High School, the reopening comes after a summer of demolition and renovation. You might not think a school that’s only 20 years old would need a renovation. But...
METTER, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swainsboro, GA
Metter, GA
Sports
Metter, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Metter, GA
City
Vidalia, GA
Local
Georgia Football
WSAV News 3

WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, […]
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Dental Assisting program awards 14 pins to graduates

Fourteen students in the Dental Assisting program at Ogeechee Technical College received their pins in an annual ceremony held at 6:30 p.m. in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium on Thursday, July 21. Yvonne Jenkins, Dental Assisting program director, welcomed the crowd of friends and family who were in attendance to...
SYLVANIA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#15 Days#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Metter Tigers
Grice Connect

SPECIAL COVID Report | Friday, August 12, 2022

In this special COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status increased to HIGH by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. This increase was anticipated with the return of school and return of Georgia Southern students. Hospitalizations remain low at EGRMC. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

New red light installed on Cypress Lake Road in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who travel Cypress Lake Road will see a red light in their path that’s been on the county’s wish list for years. Crews finished some of the final steps to get the light ready at Cypress Lake Road and Veterans Parkway. Bulloch County leaders said they started years ago asking the state for a stop light at this spot due to the number of accidents, injuries and even deaths.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Police investigating shooting at Statesboro off-campus apartments

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police is investigating a shooting that injured one person at an off-campus apartment complex. Information on the incident is limited at this time, but FOX 28 was able to confirm that the incident took place at the 111 South Apartments along Rucker Lane across Main Street from Georgia Southern University.
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wgac.com

Fourth Person arrested for Ninth Avenue Murder in Augusta

A fourth person is now behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting at a home on Ninth Avenue in Augusta last month. Morris Harden Jr. was murdered in Augusta, but investigators say his body was found in Burke County later. Investigators say Harden was last seen at his home...
AUGUSTA, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to church fire in Jasper Co.

SHELDON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews battled a structure fire at a church in Sheldon on Friday morning.  The fire was reported at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church off Pocotaligo Place at 6:29 a.m.  Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the building was heavily damaged by the fire.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.  The Jasper […]
SHELDON, SC
WJCL

UPDATE: Port Wentworth murder suspect in custody

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Update 5:37 p.m.:. Port Wentworth Police say Butler was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. in Port Wentworth. The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night while trying to find his killer. Officers were called a little...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WJCL

Rincon Police Department reports string of car break-ins

RINCON, Ga. — The Rincon Police Department is issuing a warning following a string of car break-ins. Early Sunday morning, several cars were broken into in the Madison Oaks subdivision, according to police. RPD is reminding everyone to lock their car doors and not leave anything of value inside.
RINCON, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy