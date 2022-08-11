A 51-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in downtown Long Beach, authorities said Monday.Officers responded to reports of a crash around 7 p.m. on Sunday at Seventh Street and Daisy Avenue."Upon arrival, officers discovered a male driver inside of a 2007 GMC Sierra suffering from injuries to the upper body," police said in a statement."The preliminary investigation revealed the driver ... drove over a raised cement center median and collided with a chain link fence post," police said.The man, said to be a Lomita resident, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Long Beach Police Department said.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and the man's identity was withheld.Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call Detective Jeff Meyer at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

