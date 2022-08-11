Read full article on original website
1 arrest made in Rolex robbery, pistol-whipping in Rowland Heights
After a couple was violently accosted and robbed of a Rolex watch in Rowland Heights last month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man they believe committed the crime. On Monday, the LASD announced that Demoryie Watts was arrested late last week. Watts, 21, is accused of being one of the robbers […]
Mail belonging to La Cañada Flintridge residents found during traffic stop
A traffic stop on the Angeles Crest Highway early Sunday morning led to the discovery of numerous pieces of stolen mail, authorities said. The stop took place around 3:40 a.m., according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. During the stop, a deputy found several pieces of mail belonging to various people, […]
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Large Amount’ Of Meth Found In Vehicle In Newhall
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies found a “large amount” of methamphetamine in his vehicle in Newhall. Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Special Assignment Team were patrolling the 23900 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall when they observed two sole vehicles parked in the wash bay of a closed car wash, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
outlooknewspapers.com
DUI Checkpoint Gets a Clean Sheet
A sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint conducted Saturday night by the San Marino Police Department resulted in no arrests after 1,073 vehicles entered the boundaries of the operation, which was constructed on westbound Huntington Drive directly in front of Huntington Middle School. SMPD Commander Tim Tebbetts said that 408...
outlooknewspapers.com
Crimes and Arrests
First published in the Aug. 13 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A 21-year-old San Bernardino man and 19-year-old transient man were arrested on suspicion of felony burglary after officers responded to a report of two men checking vehicle door handles in the 200 block of Spencer Street at around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. Officers said they believe the men ransacked six vehicles in the area, stealing designer sunglasses, a record player, DJ soundboard, a window breaker and numerous credit cards, paperwork and checkbooks belonging to others in their vehicle.
foxla.com
1 killed in Willowbrook shooting
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating a deadly shooting in the Willowbrook area. LASD investigators said the shooting occurred just after 11:55 p.m. Sunday. Century Station deputies were called to the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, located near Avalon Boulevard and East 135h Street intersection after receiving a call regarding street racing and a gunshot victim.
Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven
Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves one dead in Willowbrook area
WILLOWBROOK, Calif. – A person was shot and killed in the Willowbrook area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway Monday. The victim, a male about 15-20 years of age, was shot about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
NBC Los Angeles
Prosecutors Have Asked to Hold Nurse Charged in Fatal Windsor Hills Crash With No Bail
The LA County District Attorney’s Office has asked a judge to hold in jail with no bail the woman accused of killing six people in a fiery crash earlier this month in Windsor Hills, citing ‘worsening’ mental health concerns. In a motion to oppose bail release the...
Driver killed in Long Beach crash
A 51-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in downtown Long Beach, authorities said Monday.Officers responded to reports of a crash around 7 p.m. on Sunday at Seventh Street and Daisy Avenue."Upon arrival, officers discovered a male driver inside of a 2007 GMC Sierra suffering from injuries to the upper body," police said in a statement."The preliminary investigation revealed the driver ... drove over a raised cement center median and collided with a chain link fence post," police said.The man, said to be a Lomita resident, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Long Beach Police Department said.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and the man's identity was withheld.Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call Detective Jeff Meyer at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Bail hearing postponed for nurse accused in fiery wreck
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles judge on Monday postponed a bail hearing for the nurse accused of driving recklessly and causing a fiery crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people, including a pregnant woman, her baby boy, and her unborn son. During a court hearing, Linton's attorneys requested...
Teen shot to death during street takeover in Willowbrook: Neighbors
A teen was fatally shot in Willowbrook late Sunday during what neighbors described as a street takeover. The shooting occurred just before midnight in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a street racing call and a gunshot victim, and found the victim suffering from […]
foxla.com
Elderly man found dead in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - An elderly man was found dead in Compton Sunday morning and Los Angeles County Sheriffs' deputies say one person is currently being detained by investigators. Deputies were called to the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue in Compton just before noon Sunday after reports of a possible...
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Driver in deadly crash had allegedly been involuntary committed several times
LOS ANGELES - The driver charged with murder for a deadly crash in Windsor Hills earlier this month allegedly has a history of mental health troubles dating back years, which includes multiple involuntary commitments to mental health facilities, according to court documents. Nicole Linton, a 37-year-old nurse from Texas, is...
Would-be burglars scared off by security alarm at West Hollywood home
A homeowner in West Hollywood avoided a break-in last month after a pair of would-be burglars were foiled by the home’s security camera and alarm. Video from the almost-break-in was shared with KTLA by Amazon, which owns Ring, the home security system company. The video shows a pair of men wearing dark clothing and backpacks […]
easyreadernews.com
Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism
Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
Looters break into Central L.A. auto parts store after street takeover
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after an Autozone store in Harvard Heights was looted following a street takeover early Saturday morning. Police responded to the auto parts store at 1920 S. Western Ave. after receiving reports that more than 30 people were inside the business and looting it from the back of the […]
foxla.com
WATCH: Good Samaritan in Hollywood stops attack, robbery on elderly man
LOS ANGELES - Shocking video shows a good Samaritan coming to the rescue of an elderly man being attacked and robbed in Hollywood. Surveillance video shows a person sucker punch an elderly man getting tackled by a business owner. Tim Ratcliff ran down the wannabe thief after he took the...
