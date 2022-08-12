Read full article on original website
Rescued Helena Valley horses find purpose at Montana State Prison Ranch and Farm
Pickle keeps yawning, tired from her short, morning ride and a longer ride the day before. She’s 3 years old, and David Toman, Montana State Prison inmate and member of the cowboy crew for 3 years, is by her side. She keeps nudging Toman, her caretaker, with her head as if to say "Are we done yet? Can I rest now?"
Sugar Loaf Fire burning in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest
HELENA, Mont. - A new fire is being reported on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District. It was initially reported Saturday evening, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said. The fire, named the Sugar Loaf Fire, is burning in steep rocky terrain and is estimated to be four acres large as...
Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear
Montana is on track to have one of the hottest Augusts on record as this year’s fire season kicks into gear. For many parts of the state, temperatures have been above average through the first half of the month, and with no signs of slowing down in the coming weeks, the state is likely to […] The post Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Butte teen advances in 'American Ninja Warrior'
MISSOULA, Mont. — Butte teen Evan Andrews took the stage in round one of the finals for the television series "American Ninja Warrior" Monday night. Andrews, 17, was inspired to become a contestant at age 10 and started training at age 13. He built a gym in his garage...
Historic pictographs damaged by vandalism, Rangers ask for public assistance
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is asking for help identifying whoever is responsible for vandalizing prehistoric pictographs.
Butte woman sentenced for stealing more than $600,000 from elderly victim
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte woman admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from an elderly and blind woman who was under her care. Debra Gean Roeber, 66, pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud and money laundering. She reportedly spent the money on a lake property, vehicles, a pontoon...
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
Possible point of origin of Matt Staff Fire near East Helena found
Those who were evacuated can now return home as all evacuations have been lifted by Lewis and Clark County and Broadwater County. Roads in the fire area are open to local traffic only. As of this update, the Matt Staff Fire is 1,583 acres large and is 0% contained. UPDATE,...
Small town to the big stage: Helena native Maggie Whyte's journey to becoming a professional ballerina
HELENA — Professional ballerina Margaret “Maggie” Whyte got her start in Helena Queen City Ballet at just three years old. Now, she finds herself overseas, in Munich, Germany, living out her dream of being a professional ballerina at one of Europe’s most renowned companies, Bayerisches Staatsballett.
Iconic Butte Pasties shop to reopen under new name while paying tribute to old owner
The post reads- “Well fb friends I have put my family first since I first found out I was ever going to be a mom. I have been a server going on 13 years... and here’s why. It’s so I could make sure I never missed out on one of my girls school functions, been there for drop offs, pick ups, doctors appointments, dance recitals and so on. I will continue to work at the Montana club for now but today is a big deal for me. I signed on the old Nancy’s Pasties and I couldn’t have done it without my husbands backing me up every step of the way. I am so very grateful and beyond blessed and look forward to being a business owner. I will continue to have it as a pasty business and will have Nancy’s old pasty recipe with the help of her son if needed! I will keep everyone posted on an opening day and we look forward to serving all of you! New name….. The Pasty Place”
DEQ reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms (HAB) on Friday. HABs are an overgrowth of a type of algae, known as cyanobacteria, in water that can affect water quality and aquatic life. Toxins can be created by some cyanobacteria that may harm people and animals.
Florence Crittenton holding 'Project Sunshine' celebration, volunteers needed
On Thursday, August 18, Florence Crittenton will be holding a celebration for their Project Sunshine. The non-profit is also looking for volunteers to help out that day.
Butte’s Dumas Brothel: Historic, Haunted and Heartbreaking.
Perhaps as alone and broken as the souls who once sold their bodies there, the Dumas Brothel's brick shell sits, somewhat alone, on East Mercury Street in Uptown Butte. It's more than a shell, though. Although in disrepair and without residents, some say that the Dumas remains active with the troubled spirits of those who once toiled there. Many of the outfits, beds and other remnants of their trade lay open and on display at what was one America's longest-running house of ill-repute, which only closed in 1982.
3-Day Concert Slated to Rock Montana
Decades in the making, Rockin' The Rivers is set to rock Big Sky Country, August 11th through the 13th outside Cardwell, Montana. Like most everything in the world pandemic related, the 3-day event took a hiatus for a short period of time. However, beginning last year, this premiere outdoor concert event was able to get back on track and better than ever. The roster of incredible musicians is amazing and right in line with what rockers anticipate! According to Rockin' The Rivers coordinators, the line up consists of world renowned rock musicians and some very talented local musicians, as well. You should have no trouble purchasing tickets online or directly at the event even this late in the game.
Ceremony set to honor Butte Miners
The State and Northwest Regional champion Butte Miners will be honored during a ceremony Saturday, Aug. 20 at 3 Legends Stadium. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Players and coaches will be recognized, and food and drinks will be provided. Players will be signing baseballs and posters for young fans, and Regional Championship merchandise will be available to purchase.
