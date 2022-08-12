ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

kmaland.com

Nebraska Ranks First Nationally in Child Economic Well-Being

(KMAland) -- Nebraska ranks first in the nation when it comes to promoting children's economic well-being, a significant indicator under the spotlight in the Annie E. Casey Foundation's latest report on child wellness. Just 12% of Nebraska children lived in poverty between 2016 and 2020, one of the lowest percentages...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Experts say Nebraska is top ten in motorcycle fatalities across America

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)-Nebraska has the 9th highest death toll for motorcycle accidents in America, some are calling for action to save lives. Senior Research Analyst Nick VinZant of QuoteWizards.com says within the last two years Nebraska has seen a “36% increase in motorcycle fatalities.”. That data doesn’t even include...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Moderna looking for drug trial volunteers in Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Moderna needs your help. The drug company known these days for its COVID-19 vaccine is looking for healthy women between the ages of 16-40 to join a new medical trial to fight another dangerous virus. Moderna’s CMVictory trial is collecting data for cytomegalovirus or CMV for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man wanted in connection to Omaha area homicide arrested in Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (WOWT) - A suspect in an Omaha area homicide has been arrested in Iowa. According to police, Gage Walter of Omaha was arrested Sunday after a standoff at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset - a town southwest of Des Moines. West Des Moines Police say officers...
WINTERSET, IA
WOWT

OPS students get out-of-this-world opportunity

NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Skin cancer on rise in NE

A new report finds skin cancer on the rise in Nebraska with thousands of new cases and hundreds of deaths in recent years. According to Quote Wizard, Nebraska has seen a 13 percent increase in skin cancer cases over the last four years, the second highest increase in the country.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line

Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
CHADRON, NE
247Sports

Packing for Dublin is no easy task for Huskers with game two weeks away

Nebraska Assistant AD for Equipment Operations Jay Terry has been thinking about the logistics of getting the Huskers to Dublin and back since Nebraska’s matchup against Illinois was first announced back in 2019. “We’ve been working on things and it’s just been an on-going process of what we need...
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Scott Frost’s comments on the offensive line raises a big question

When it comes to the potential success of the Nebraska football team, most fans tend to agree that the offensive line is going to play a big part. It makes sense, considering that the offensive line has played more than its fair share of a role in the struggles the Huskers have seen in the last four or five years. That is, after all, one of the reasons that Greg Austin was fired and Donovan Raiola was hired last year.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Hopeful Weekend Forecast For Rain

The Omaha office of the National Weather Service says, believe it or not, the region will see increasing rain chances beginning Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday. While not a drought buster, this rain event could be a bit more widespread with locations from northeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa having the best chance of seeing 1” or more.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students

Omaha police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. 6 On Your Side: Flat fee CWS parking meters bring in $76,000. Updated: 6 hours ago. First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln’s Covid 19 Death Toll Still Climbing

Lincoln, NE (August 12, 2022) Two more people have died from Covid 19 in Lincoln. Both were men…one in his 50’s, the other over 100. Their deaths bring the pandemic toll in Lancaster County to 449. The health department reported 76 new cases of the virus today…and 69 yesterday.
LINCOLN, NE

