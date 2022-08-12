ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Trojans lose key offensive weapon for Caleb Williams to broken foot

Caleb Williams and the USC offense have suffered a major loss. According to Chris Trevino of USCFootball.com, Jude Wolfe will miss the first part of the season. Wolfe, a tight end entering his fourth collegiate season, suffered a broken foot #USC head coach Lincoln Riley announces that TE Jude Wolfe will miss the first part […] The post Trojans lose key offensive weapon for Caleb Williams to broken foot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Lincoln, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Former Minnesota standout Boye Mafe records highlight strip sack in NFL debut

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of faith in some of their top draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft including former Minnesota standout defender Boye Mafe. In the first NFL game of his career, Mafe had an impactful performance that included a strip sack and a second sack with 1:17 minutes left in the game.
SEATTLE, WA
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star reclass candidate might visit Blue Devils

Of the top three recruits on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) shooting guard Ian Jackson, at No. 2, is the only one who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. That pair with Blue Devil offers in tow is No. 1 Naas Cunningham and No. 3 Tre Johnson. Meanwhile, signs say Jackson ...
DURHAM, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Davis shines in preseason action with first NFL TD for Green Bay Packers

Danny Davis did not come off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft. Fortunately, he’s getting a shot to make an NFL roster with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, Davis made his preseason debut for the Packers and turned in a solid outing. He scored on a beautiful catch-and-fun, finishing off the play with a dive for the pylon.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Anthony Muñoz
saturdaytradition.com

Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State

Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Vegas releases line for Illinois' Week 0 matchup vs. Wyoming

For a second straight year, Illinois is opening the college football season at home in Week 0. Last season, it was an opener against Nebraska that the Illini won to open the Bret Bielema era in Champaign. Now, Illinois is entering 2022 looking to improve on the 5-7 mark of...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State names 6 team captains for 2022 season

Ohio State has named its 6 team captains for the 2022 campaign. Block O jersey recipient Kam Babb, a repeat captain, will be joined by quarterback C.J. Stroud, tight end Cade Stover, defensive lineman Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams. Stroud was the overall leading vote getter.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Recruiting#Pac 12 Football#Signees#Cincinnati#Bengals
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema updates status of Solo Turner's eligibility waiver

Bret Bielema is still hoping to get Solo Turner on the field in 2022. Unfortunately, Illinois is still waiting to hear about Turner’s potential eligibility. According to Jeremy Werner with Illini Inquirer, Bielema indicated the program is still trying to make an appeal. In the meantime, Bielema doesn’t feel great about the situation “as long as it’s going on.”
saturdaytradition.com

Notre Dame announces key WR to miss 2022 with season-ending injury

Redshirt senior wide receiver Avery Davis was set to make an impactful 2022 season for Notre Dame after recovering from a torn ACL in the previous season. On Friday, Davis suffered another setback in his comeback as he suffered an ACL injury on his other knee in practice, forcing him to miss the entire 2022 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Bronny James reportedly pursued by multiple B1G programs if he goes college route

Bronny James – the son of Lebron James and a 4-star hoops prospect in the class of 2023 – is reportedly being pursued by some B1G programs. A 6-foot-3 guard for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, James will likely have his choice between the college route and the G League Ignite. According to ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, the sense surrounding James is that he will select heading to college basketball, though it is still early in his recruiting process.
BASKETBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Former Minnesota LB off to great start as MMA Fighter

Some athletes have the ability to play multiple sports, and have success in them. That’s the case for former Minnesota LB Bailey Schoenfelder. Schoenfelder played at Minnesota from 2017-2020, appearing in 21 games for the Golden Gophers. He now competes in the Bellator MMA Championship with the nickname ‘Berserk’, and is off to a 3-0 start for his career. Schoenfelder bested his opponent Mark ‘The Jackhammer’ Currier after winning by submission on Friday.
UFC
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost provides promising update on performance of Nebraska's special teams

Scott Frost confirmed the progress of Nebraska’s punting and kicking games is heading in a positive direction. Nebraska went into the off-season needing to replace several starters on offense, defense, and special teams, that includes the kicker and punter. Nebraska used this off-season to find their full-time starters at...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy