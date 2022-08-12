Read full article on original website
Everyone Told JJ Watt The Same Thing After He Found Rattlesnake In His House
On Saturday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt discovered a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom. Watt shared his discovery on Twitter because he wanted his followers to give him advice on how to handle this situation. "Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me… I’ve got a baby...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz says Iowa would be 'stupid' to redshirt true freshman DL in 2022
Kirk Ferentz did not mince his words when it came to discussing true freshman Aaron Graves. The highly-touted defensive lineman has had an impactful fall camp, and it sounds like Graves will be playing in his first year with the program. Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Ferentz was asked about Graves. The...
Trojans lose key offensive weapon for Caleb Williams to broken foot
Caleb Williams and the USC offense have suffered a major loss. According to Chris Trevino of USCFootball.com, Jude Wolfe will miss the first part of the season. Wolfe, a tight end entering his fourth collegiate season, suffered a broken foot #USC head coach Lincoln Riley announces that TE Jude Wolfe will miss the first part […] The post Trojans lose key offensive weapon for Caleb Williams to broken foot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bob Stoops Has Message For Oklahoma Fans Before 2022 Season
Bob Stoops made a stop in Norman ahead of the kickoff the college football season and he's like what he's seeing from his former football program. Good to be back in The Palace watching the Sooners get after it. Some good football out here ... Come out loud [September 3] Boomer!
saturdaytradition.com
Former Minnesota standout Boye Mafe records highlight strip sack in NFL debut
The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of faith in some of their top draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft including former Minnesota standout defender Boye Mafe. In the first NFL game of his career, Mafe had an impactful performance that included a strip sack and a second sack with 1:17 minutes left in the game.
Five-star reclass candidate might visit Blue Devils
Of the top three recruits on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) shooting guard Ian Jackson, at No. 2, is the only one who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. That pair with Blue Devil offers in tow is No. 1 Naas Cunningham and No. 3 Tre Johnson. Meanwhile, signs say Jackson ...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud on executing at OSU: 'Whenever we lose is when we beat ourselves'
CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes do not lack confidence. Part of that is putting together one of the best offensive attacks in the nation last season with a number of key pieces back for 2022. Unfortunately, Ohio State was doomed in 2 key losses last season: against Oregon and at...
saturdaytradition.com
Danny Davis shines in preseason action with first NFL TD for Green Bay Packers
Danny Davis did not come off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft. Fortunately, he’s getting a shot to make an NFL roster with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, Davis made his preseason debut for the Packers and turned in a solid outing. He scored on a beautiful catch-and-fun, finishing off the play with a dive for the pylon.
saturdaytradition.com
Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
Few, if any, Browns starters will play against Eagles in second preseason game
Shortly before the Cleveland Browns took the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars, we got a list of players that were unlikely to play in the game. While a few were due to injury, the rest were just a part of the new NFL process of focusing on keeping players safe and healthy going into the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Vegas releases line for Illinois' Week 0 matchup vs. Wyoming
For a second straight year, Illinois is opening the college football season at home in Week 0. Last season, it was an opener against Nebraska that the Illini won to open the Bret Bielema era in Champaign. Now, Illinois is entering 2022 looking to improve on the 5-7 mark of...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State names 6 team captains for 2022 season
Ohio State has named its 6 team captains for the 2022 campaign. Block O jersey recipient Kam Babb, a repeat captain, will be joined by quarterback C.J. Stroud, tight end Cade Stover, defensive lineman Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams. Stroud was the overall leading vote getter.
saturdaytradition.com
Watch: Former Penn State QB Trace McSorley finds WR in back of end zone for score
Trace McSorley didn’t see any regular season action with the Arizona Cardinals after signing with them in November of 2021. The former Penn State QB made sure to make the most of his preseason chances on Friday. The Cardinals played the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in their 1st...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema updates status of Solo Turner's eligibility waiver
Bret Bielema is still hoping to get Solo Turner on the field in 2022. Unfortunately, Illinois is still waiting to hear about Turner’s potential eligibility. According to Jeremy Werner with Illini Inquirer, Bielema indicated the program is still trying to make an appeal. In the meantime, Bielema doesn’t feel great about the situation “as long as it’s going on.”
Feels like a critical week of work for Bill Belichick’s Patriots
The practice field struggles of the New England offense this summer have been real. The questions about the Patriots on both sides of the ball remain. A week of joint practice and preseason game work against the Panthers could provide some answers.
saturdaytradition.com
Notre Dame announces key WR to miss 2022 with season-ending injury
Redshirt senior wide receiver Avery Davis was set to make an impactful 2022 season for Notre Dame after recovering from a torn ACL in the previous season. On Friday, Davis suffered another setback in his comeback as he suffered an ACL injury on his other knee in practice, forcing him to miss the entire 2022 season.
saturdaytradition.com
Bronny James reportedly pursued by multiple B1G programs if he goes college route
Bronny James – the son of Lebron James and a 4-star hoops prospect in the class of 2023 – is reportedly being pursued by some B1G programs. A 6-foot-3 guard for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, James will likely have his choice between the college route and the G League Ignite. According to ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, the sense surrounding James is that he will select heading to college basketball, though it is still early in his recruiting process.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Minnesota LB off to great start as MMA Fighter
Some athletes have the ability to play multiple sports, and have success in them. That’s the case for former Minnesota LB Bailey Schoenfelder. Schoenfelder played at Minnesota from 2017-2020, appearing in 21 games for the Golden Gophers. He now competes in the Bellator MMA Championship with the nickname ‘Berserk’, and is off to a 3-0 start for his career. Schoenfelder bested his opponent Mark ‘The Jackhammer’ Currier after winning by submission on Friday.
UFC・
saturdaytradition.com
Master Teague runs over multiple defenders, shines in one-on-one drill with Pittsburgh Steelers
Master Teague ran over several defenders in a training camp drill with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Teague, a former Ohio State running back, is trying to make the Steelers’ roster for the upcoming regular season. Teague went undrafted out of Ohio State and is fighting to be a running back on an active NFL roster.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost provides promising update on performance of Nebraska's special teams
Scott Frost confirmed the progress of Nebraska’s punting and kicking games is heading in a positive direction. Nebraska went into the off-season needing to replace several starters on offense, defense, and special teams, that includes the kicker and punter. Nebraska used this off-season to find their full-time starters at...
