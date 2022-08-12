Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Related
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022
Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars
Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Deion Sanders slams Pro Football Hall of Fame: 'My jacket got to be a different color'
Deion Sanders took issue with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the recent caliber of its inductees, saying some didn't belong next to him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
Why Tom Brady Is Taking Time Away From Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Watch: Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football. Tom Brady is stepping away from the NFL, temporarily. After the NFL quarterback missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice on Aug. 11, coach Todd Bowles addressed Brady's training camp absence while speaking to reporters. "Tom has been excused today....
tigerdroppings.com
Dallas Youth Football coach killed on the field
9u Dallas football coach Mike Hickmon was shot and killed by opposing coach in the field in Lancaster today. Former NFL CB Aqib Talib was in the fight, it’s being stated that Talib’s brother shot the opposing coach 3 times on the field. This is freaking terrible. Between...
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Bill Belichick Reportedly Irked By Blitz-Happy Giants Defense
Belichick reportedly wasn't happy that the Giants ran more blitzes than usual for a preseason game.
Legendary Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson enters hospice care
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, the MVP of Super Bowl IV, has entered hospice care, according to multiple
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season
Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has not been one to shy away from sharing just how he truly feels about his new team, whether about his early impressions of head coach Mike McDaniel or on the potential of Tua Tagovailoa. When it comes to the Dolphins’ new-look offense, he sees that the group can be […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Falcons 27, Lions 23: Does Desmond Ridder Have 'It'?
Despite the first-team players only seeing action for one quarter, there were plenty of lessons to be learned from Atlanta's preseason opener.
NBC Sports
Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players
The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears
The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions. Watson was targeted […] The post Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick
There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
Bob Stoops Has Message For Oklahoma Fans Before 2022 Season
Bob Stoops made a stop in Norman ahead of the kickoff the college football season and he's like what he's seeing from his former football program. Good to be back in The Palace watching the Sooners get after it. Some good football out here ... Come out loud [September 3] Boomer!
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
Comments / 0