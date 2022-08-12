ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars

Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
E! News

Why Tom Brady Is Taking Time Away From Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football. Tom Brady is stepping away from the NFL, temporarily. After the NFL quarterback missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice on Aug. 11, coach Todd Bowles addressed Brady's training camp absence while speaking to reporters. "Tom has been excused today....
TAMPA, FL
tigerdroppings.com

Dallas Youth Football coach killed on the field

9u Dallas football coach Mike Hickmon was shot and killed by opposing coach in the field in Lancaster today. Former NFL CB Aqib Talib was in the fight, it’s being stated that Talib’s brother shot the opposing coach 3 times on the field. This is freaking terrible. Between...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has not been one to shy away from sharing just how he truly feels about his new team, whether about his early impressions of head coach Mike McDaniel or on the potential of Tua Tagovailoa. When it comes to the Dolphins’ new-look offense, he sees that the group can be […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players

The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions. Watson was targeted […] The post Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick

There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
TAMPA, FL

