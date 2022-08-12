ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Lamar Jackson reveals deadline for new contract with Ravens: 'We're coming up to it'

Lamar Jackson said there was a deadline for he and the Baltimore Ravens to reach an agreement on a new contract. That deadline is just a few weeks away. Playing on the fifth-year option in 2022, the Ravens franchise quarterback is hoping for a new contract soon. Negotiations with the Ravens will end once the regular season starts.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on the secondary surplus, Lamar Jackson’s red zone improvement and more | COMMENTARY

The Ravens already had a surplus of talent in the secondary at the start of training camp, but it has grown significantly with the emergence of rookie cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams. They have eight cornerbacks on the current roster, including Pro Bowl performers Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, proven veterans like Daryl Worley, Kyle Fuller, David Vereen and Robert ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh

Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and has now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is in the Ravens’ […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FOX Sports

Running game is big takeaway from Giants preseason opener

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If there has been a takeaway from the first two weeks of the New York Giants' training camp, it's been the signs Saquon Barkley is once again close to finding his top form. The ACL injury is almost two years removed and the No....
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Drake London: Knee injury downplayed

Coach Arthur Smith noted Sunday that the knee injury London suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Lions isn't something the Falcons are "concerned about long term," Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. That said, it doesn't look like the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Boye Mafe: Two sacks in first NFL action

Mafe posted three solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Saturday's 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers. Mafe didn't start for the Seahawks, but he quickly made an impact by strip-sacking Mason Rudolph on the Steelers' third offensive drive. He later sacked rookie Kenny Pickett in the fourth quarter for an eight-yard loss. The 23-year-old is an impressive athlete out of Minnesota who produced 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss over his final 19 college games. It's unclear if he'll be able to secure a starting role right away because Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu have been impressive during training camp, too. Nevertheless, Mafe is worth having on IDP radars, especially in dynasty leagues.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
CBS Sports

Colts' Isaiah Rodgers: Suffers head injury

Rodgers came out of Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo to be evaluated for a potential head injury, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports. Rodgers is now questionable to return Saturday after he was seen walking to Indianapolis' locker room, according to Atkins. In his absence, cornerbacks Marvell Tell, Tony Brown and Anthony Chesley should see increased snaps against the Bills.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Browns' Kareem Hunt: Not suiting up Friday

Hunt isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason game in Jacksonville. Hunt recently held himself out of team drills in training camp due to his desire for a new contract, but he eventually returned to full capacity at practice after two days. Still, he won't be available to the Browns offense, along with top running back Nick Chubb. With those two unavailable, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, Jerome Ford and John Kelly will be the team's active members of the backfield Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Falcons' Mykal Walker: Plays one series Friday

Walker registered one tackle across 10 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Walker, along with the rest of Atlanta's starting defense, played just one drive, which ultimately ended in a Detroit touchdown. The 2020 fourth-round pick has appeared in every game for the Falcons since being drafted but saw more time on special teams (385 snaps) than he did on defense (186) last year. However, with Foye Oluokun gone and Deion Jones' (shoulder) future uncertain, Walker has a chance to open the 2022 campaign with a sizable role.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Achilles#Cardinals
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Won't start Wednesday

The Cardinals will skip Hudson's scheduled turn through the rotation Wednesday against the Rockies, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. St. Louis has a scheduled day off Monday and has decided to adjust the rotation. Hudson missed a couple weeks in July with a neck strain and has a 4.73 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB across 13.1 innings since returning from the injured list. The Cardinals will require a fifth starter next weekend in Arizona, and it remains to be seen if Hudson is called upon at that point.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Flashing power since trade

O'Hoppe is slashing .227/.393/.773 with four home runs and seven RBI in six games with Double-A Rocket City since he was traded from Philadelphia to the Angels. Though he's struck out in 25 percent of his plate appearances since shifting organizations, O'Hoppe has also walked at a hearty 18.5 percent clip in addition to experiencing the surge in power. The 22-year-old has previously shown streakiness when it comes to the long ball -- he had separate stretches earlier in the season when he homered in five consecutive games and three straight contests along with a 16-game span during which he didn't go deep at all. Collectively, he's hit 19 homers and notched 52 RBI over 344 plate appearances and could jump up to Triple-A soon if he continues to crush the ball.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Raiders' Darren Waller: Dealing with hamstring issue

Waller has been missing time in training camp due to a hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Schefter notes that the tight end's hamstring issue is not considered serious, while Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com relays that it appears as though Waller could return to practice next week. With that in mind, it seems safe to assume that Waller won't be available for Sunday's preseason contest against the Vikings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bengals' Chris Evans: Poor effort Friday

Evans carried the ball eight times for minus-three yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals. Getting the start in the backfield with both Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine held out, Evans had an absolutely awful showing as a lead back. The second-year player out of Michigan averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a rookie while flashing some receiving skills, but performances like this could make it tough for Evans to even hang onto the No. 3 spot on the depth chart ahead of Trayveon Williams.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Bills' Case Keenum: Rough debut for Buffalo

Keenum completed 11 of 18 passes for 86 yards with no TD passes and two interceptions in Buffalo's preseason win over the Colts on Saturday. While those numbers are rough on their own, Keenum also lost a fumble and was sacked six times, and his 33.3 rating paled in comparison to teammate Matt Barkley's 86.1 figure. Keenum was brought in to be the main backup to Josh Allen, and it's doubtful the Bills would punt on that plan after just one lousy preseason performance, but Keenum will have to at least show something better over the last two preseason games.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Devon Williams: Let go by Ravens

Williams (undisclosed) was waived by the Ravens on Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Williams has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. If he ultimately goes unclaimed on waivers, he will subsequently revert to the team's injured reserve. From there, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season unless both parties can reach an injury settlement down the line.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Ineffective in preseason debut

Jones carried the ball four times for just one yard in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears. Jones has been working as the team's No. 2 running back in camp, and it played out that way against the Bears. Jones' first carry didn't come until the team's third series, and he wasn't able to do much with his limited touches.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy