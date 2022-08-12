ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Worley Snares Interception in NFL Preseason Opener

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1ZNd_0hEGY7vO00

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Daryl Worley intercepts Logan Woodside in the third quarter

Former West Virginia cornerback Daryl Worley grabbed his first interception of the 2022 NFL Preseason Thursday night in the Baltimore Raven 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The seven-year vet re-signed with the Ravens on Monday before flashing his hands Thursday night, picking Logan Woodside in the third quarter. The Titans were driving the ball down the field late in the third before Woodside threw down the right sideline and Worley leaped and stretched out for the INT at the two-yard line.

Last season, Worley played in one game for the Ravens in Cincinnati after he signed with the franchise in December. He had five tackles in the Ravens' 41-21 loss and played 83% of the defensive snaps in his only appearance of the season.

Prior to Baltimore, Worley also made three appearances for the Detroit Lions during the 2021 season. recording two tackles.

Worley was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He appeared in 31 games and recorded three interceptions and 19 pass deflections along with 152 tackles, including six tackles for a loss in two seasons with the organization before the Oakland Raiders scooped him up. The former Mountaineer spent two years with the Raiders, snatching two interceptions and 15 pass deflections.

Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Daryl Worley (41) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Terry Godwin (80) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Since the start of the 2020 season, Worley has bounced around the league, playing for five different organizations, sing action in 14 games while making five starts.

As a Mountaineer, Worley earned 2015 First Team All-Big 12 Honors after snagging six of his 10 career interceptions during his junior year.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt had big animal mishap in his Arizona home

JJ Watt’s Arizona home turned into a National Geographic special this weekend. The Cardinals defensive end revealed to his Twitter followers on Saturday that he unexpectedly found a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom. “Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me,” wrote Watt. “I’ve got a baby rattlesnake...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
West Virginia State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league

The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Darren Waller update and 2 other takeaways from Raiders’ training camp

Henderson, Nevada – Another week of training camp is wrapping up for the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s been a long week, filled with new players joining the organization and rumors circulating around starters. Now, the week is coming to an end as Las Vegas preps for their second preseason contest. As the Raiders get ready […] The post Darren Waller update and 2 other takeaways from Raiders’ training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Titans#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Carolina Panthers#The Oakland Raiders
NBC Sports

Will Clark reveals hilarious Rickey Henderson base-stealing story

Will Clark had his number retired by the Giants on July 30, and it's no surprise that many are having the 58-year-old recount stories from his playing career. During a Tuesday appearance on KNBR's Tolbert and Copes, Clark answered a question regarding his favorite player to have at first base. The Giants legend had a 15-year playing career, with many players coming over to chat at his position.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Best ways to get to Levi's Stadium for 49ers-Packers pre-season game

SANTA CLARA -- Officials in Santa Clara have issued a traffic advisory for area residents and people traveling to and from Levi's Stadium for the 49ers-Packers pre-season football game Friday.The game at Levi's Stadium will start at 5:30 p.m. with stadium gates opening two hours earlier at 3:30 p.m. Officials said they anticipate an audience of approximately 55,000 attendees, which will heavily impact traffic in the area around the stadium. The advisory notes that heavy traffic with significant delays are expected on major thoroughfares leading to and from the stadium including the Lawrence Expressway, Great America Parkway and the San...
SANTA CLARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NBC Sports

Purdy's TD celebration results in evidence of surreal debut

SANTA CLARA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy came out of the 49ers' 28-21 win with an injury that won’t show up on the team report. At the beginning of the fourth quarter Purdy drove down the field with an 11-play, 69-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to tight end Tanner Hudson. Coach Kyle Shanahan called for a two-point conversion, which the rookie completed to receiver KeeSean Johnson.
NFL
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy