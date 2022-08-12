Worley Snares Interception in NFL Preseason Opener

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Daryl Worley intercepts Logan Woodside in the third quarter

Former West Virginia cornerback Daryl Worley grabbed his first interception of the 2022 NFL Preseason Thursday night in the Baltimore Raven 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The seven-year vet re-signed with the Ravens on Monday before flashing his hands Thursday night, picking Logan Woodside in the third quarter. The Titans were driving the ball down the field late in the third before Woodside threw down the right sideline and Worley leaped and stretched out for the INT at the two-yard line.

Last season, Worley played in one game for the Ravens in Cincinnati after he signed with the franchise in December. He had five tackles in the Ravens' 41-21 loss and played 83% of the defensive snaps in his only appearance of the season.

Prior to Baltimore, Worley also made three appearances for the Detroit Lions during the 2021 season. recording two tackles.

Worley was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He appeared in 31 games and recorded three interceptions and 19 pass deflections along with 152 tackles, including six tackles for a loss in two seasons with the organization before the Oakland Raiders scooped him up. The former Mountaineer spent two years with the Raiders, snatching two interceptions and 15 pass deflections.

Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Daryl Worley (41) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Terry Godwin (80) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Since the start of the 2020 season, Worley has bounced around the league, playing for five different organizations, sing action in 14 games while making five starts.

As a Mountaineer, Worley earned 2015 First Team All-Big 12 Honors after snagging six of his 10 career interceptions during his junior year.

