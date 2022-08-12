ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

krwg.org

State Police: Armed Carlsbad man killed by deputies

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state police say a Carlsbad man has been shot and killed by Eddy County Sheriff's deputies. State police say 48-year-old Gabriel Mesa had an argument with his girlfriend and then left their home with her cell phone and a handgun Thursday night. Sheriff's...
CARLSBAD, NM
KOAT 7

State police investigate shooting involving Eddy County Sheriff's Office

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving deputies with the Eddy County Sheriff's Office. State police say the shooting happened near West Texas Street and Happy Valley Road in Carlsbad on Thursday. The suspect died in the shooting and no deputies were injured in the incident.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Ron DeSantis joins Mark Ronchetti at a rally in Carlsbad

Mark Ronchetti's bid for Governor of New Mexico may have received a high profile boost on Sunday. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came to Carlsbad in support of Ronchetti. Joined in attendance by Rep. Yvette Herrell, DeSantis told the crowd that it's time for conservative voices to make a stand, in New Mexico and across America.
CARLSBAD, NM

