State Police: Armed Carlsbad man killed by deputies
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state police say a Carlsbad man has been shot and killed by Eddy County Sheriff's deputies. State police say 48-year-old Gabriel Mesa had an argument with his girlfriend and then left their home with her cell phone and a handgun Thursday night. Sheriff's...
SUN: Arrest made after police shootout in Rio Rancho, Armed Carlsbad man killed by New Mexico State Police
Rio Rancho police arrest man after shootout with officers – Associated Press. Police in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho said they have arrested a man who fled a Walmart parking lot after opening fire on officers at very close range as they tried to detain him Saturday morning.
State police investigate shooting involving Eddy County Sheriff's Office
EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving deputies with the Eddy County Sheriff's Office. State police say the shooting happened near West Texas Street and Happy Valley Road in Carlsbad on Thursday. The suspect died in the shooting and no deputies were injured in the incident.
Carlsbad Police investigating shooting that sent 1 person to the hospital
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad police are on the lookout for two suspects tied to a shooting that happened Wednesday. When police arrived at the 1800 block of West Tansill Street, they found a man who had been shot in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say two people were seen in […]
Ron DeSantis joins Mark Ronchetti at a rally in Carlsbad
Mark Ronchetti's bid for Governor of New Mexico may have received a high profile boost on Sunday. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came to Carlsbad in support of Ronchetti. Joined in attendance by Rep. Yvette Herrell, DeSantis told the crowd that it's time for conservative voices to make a stand, in New Mexico and across America.
