Kanawha County, WV

wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County Commission awards first ALLKAN grant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has issued a $25,000 grant to a Clendenin brewery, marking the first grant of the body’s latest countywide grant program. The commission awarded the grant to Clendenin Brewing Company for the purpose of installing new windows and an air conditioning system in the brewery’s taproom. The business also plans to expand its hours and hire more employees as a result.
Metro News

Guard members begin training for jail help Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the second time since 2018, the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is calling on the West Virginia National Guard to help it give a break to some overworked correctional officers. Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order Thursday calling on the Guard to help...
CHARLESTON, WV
County
Government
Hinton News

Gov. Justice celebrates grand opening of new West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 11, 2022, to celebrate the grand opening of the West Virginia State Tax Department’s new Taxpayer Engagement Center. Located in downtown Charleston, the Taxpayer Engagement Center consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location, designed for ease of access and customer service. “This new facility looks amazing and is another arm of our efforts to bring goodness to our people and to be welcoming to all – that’s the fabric of who we are as West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “At the end of...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Jury convicts man for multi-state online fraud scheme in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A federal jury convicted a man for his involvement in a multi-state online fraud scheme based in Huntington. The scheme defrauded victims through the use of fake online profiles. Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana was found guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Five hurt and one arrested in accident on Mason County fairground

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Five people are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle Friday evening near the Mason County fairgrounds. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the Fair Ground Road just a few hundred feed from the fair entrance.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Wayne County Commission new owners of Heartland Intermodal Gateway

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Ownership of the Heartland Intermodal Gateway in Prichard, West Virginia is switching hands. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced today, Thursday, Aug. 11, that ownership is being transferred from the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities to Wayne County Commission. This switch was approved by the […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Gov. Justice declares state of emergency for West Virginia jails

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency concerning financial and staffing problems at West Virginia’s county jails. The governor says many jails are critically short-staffed on corrections officers because neighboring states offer much higher pay. He says the legislature needs to provide more funding for pay raises.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, Ty Hall, 55, was shot dead in his own garage.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 found dead in Kanawha County, West Virginia house fire

UPDATE: Authorities say the victim of a house fire in Gallagher this morning was an 85-year-old man. Officials say they are still not sure if the fire was the cause of the man’s death. According to Pratt Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Shanklin, there was also an explosion at the scene after the fire. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
FLAT TOP, WV
Metro News

Leaders agree action is necessary to improve education proficiency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s leaders agree improvements to the state’s schools are necessary as education proficiency continues to lag. The discussion about the need for action stems from the state Department of Education’s release of statewide assessment data from the 2021-2022 academic year. While students made academic progress from the prior year — when classes moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic — proficiency rates still lagged behind previous years.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County Commission issues statement against tax amendment, sends opposition to other public officials

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The governing body of West Virginia’s largest county has been vocal during recent meetings about its opposition to a proposed amendment to the state Constitution granting the West Virginia Legislature the authority to eliminate taxes on certain items. Its members now want to make sure other municipal leaders — as well as state officials — understand the reason for their disapproval.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Kanawha City area

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Landing Dispensary in the Kanawha City neighborhood held its grand opening Friday. The dispensary says patient education and compassion are their top priorities. They hope to educate people on medical marijuana and how it works. “We just want to provide a really comfortable, stress-free environment for people to come […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
MASON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Glen Jean man charged with two counts of child neglect

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Glen Jean man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just past midnight on August 13, 2022, deputies were performing traffic enforcement at the intersection of Legends Highway and Scarbro Rd in the area of The Cold Spot. While there, deputies were approached by an employee advising them that an individual inside the establishment using the gambling machine and had left his children in the car unattended. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and did notice the doors to be unlocked and two young children inside, four and six years old. The children told deputies they had been there “all day.”
GLEN JEAN, WV

