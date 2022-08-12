If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com. The Corvettes of Statesville group gave local car buffs a chance to showcase their vehicles and help a worthy cause at the same time. The Corvettes of Statesville held its annual Cruise-In to raise money and food donations for Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony. Some folks drove through and dropped off donations but others parked their classic and newer vehicles and mingled.

