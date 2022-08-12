Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
5 things to know about Tyler's proposed $228.1 million budget
The City of Tyler is proposing a $228.1 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. What does that mean for you?. Below, we broke down some of the biggest highlights of this year's budget. You'll see that the city wants to lower its tax rate, understand why your utility bill will be more expensive, and what the city plans to focus its dollars on.
KLTV
Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —- Miles of Smiles Childcare. That’s the name of a new daycare opened recently in Marshall, Texas. And it’s located in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue. The director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services,...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat
House of Hope currently houses four women with extreme mental issues and is trying to find any agency or social service that will step in. Tyler singer-songwriter talks Josie Music Awards nominations. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview womens’ crisis shelter director discusses challenge of helping mentally ill
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The debate about what can be done to recognize and treat mental illness across the country and East Texas continues to be one without an answer. But the issue has come to the forefront at a Longview women’s shelter. As construction goes on at the...
KLTV
Construction continues on new Longview police station
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Construction continues on the new Longview police station. The phase of construction right now is focusing on sealing and masonry, along with installing metal panels and glass work. Once the electrical system is completed, they will begin focusing on the interior. Officials say due to supply...
Residents forced to jump from 2nd story of burning house in Gun Barrel City
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at a two-story house in the 600 block of Legendary Lane Friday at 7:24 a.m. Two residents of the home were trapped in the second story of the house by the fire but were able to jump to safety prior […]
Lake Cherokee enters first stage of drought contingency plan
LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022 and is not related to the story. The city of Longview does not plan to ask its water customers to begin conserving water after Lake Cherokee implemented the first stage of its drought contingency plan. "We have...
PHOTOS: Gas leak in Gladewater caused road closures, partial evacuation
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – About 15 homes were evacuated on Friday after a gas leak caused road closures on Lee Street including Willow and Briar Cove in Gladewater, according to officials. The gas line was hit by contract crews according to Gladewater Fire who said the leak resulted in a partial neighborhood evacuation. Officials said […]
TISD introducing armed staff on campuses “not a done deal”
When he looks inside his “policy toolbox,” Superintendent Marty Crawford says he wants exactly what he needs to implement new initiatives within Tyler Independent School District without delay. That’s the premise, he said, behind a proposed policy change authorizing trained employees to carry firearms on school property. Trustees...
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crayfish from down under
The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas.
Puppy found alive in garbage with feet and mouth tied, Pittsburg officials looking for person responsible
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – A small puppy was found in a garbage can Friday morning in the 400 block of Cypress Street in Pittsburg. According to animal control, her back feet were tied together, her mouth was tied shut, and she had ant bites on her belly. She has been taken to the Mount Pleasant […]
Jacksonville hosts job fair as employers search to fill labor shortage gaps
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Hiring employees continues to be a struggle for many companies in East Texas. A job fair in Jacksonville on Thursday was trying to help connect employers and those looking for a job. Around 40 businesses were there, looking to fill the many positions available. “I just think it’s great that there’s […]
Officials: Driver leans out of car, shoots East Texas construction worker with BB gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver shot an East Texas construction worker with a BB gun on Thursday, officials said. Construction crews were putting out cones for road repairs at Highway 80 and Loop 281 near Longview, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Then, a maroon-colored convertible Mustang drove past the area. The driver […]
Something New is Coming to the Old Jake’s Building in Downtown Tyler, TX
One of our favorite historic buildings currently sitting in downtown Tyler, Texas is what was once one of the hottest spots in East Texas--Jake's on the Square. However, the iconic Jake's on the Square has been empty for quite a long time now. It's still such a beautiful building, even empty. However, whenever I would walk by I was always amazed at how it had remained dormant for so long. But perhaps it's because the 1800s-era building was being reserved for something extra special--an event venue.
KLTV
Champions for Children supports Smith County teachers, students
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Champions for Children is the only non-profit agency in Smith county whose primary focus is early childhood development. Executive Director Andria Horton said, “we really envision a community and are working towards a community where every child has at least one nurturing caregiver.”. Horton said...
Rusk PD debuted ‘Rusk High Five’ in August, featuring 5 offenders each week
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police Department has started a weekly ‘Rusk High Five’ Facebook post. Each week the list of five individuals who have outstanding charges filed at Rusk Municipal Court will be featured. The list, including photos, names, ages and cities of record, charges and amounts, will be provided by Rusk Municipal Court […]
Longview ISD teachers receive $1.8 million in checks during convocation
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD held their convocation for teachers on Friday. Cyndi Bracy teaches Texas History at Judson Middle School in Longview and says this is a big day for staff. “This is just an opportunity for all of us to be together and celebrate each other. Today, we’re recognizing all of our […]
Houston County, TX Couple Guilty In Murder For Hire Plot
We have an update to a story we told you about a few months ago.. A Grapeland, Texas couple according to federal officials, traveled up to Tyler to contract a hit man to kill someone. Instead of paying the hit man, they are going to be paying the price of time in federal prison soon.
No injuries after 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 59
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler closed the southbound flyover on Highway 59 after a single-vehicle crash on the bridge. No injuries were reported by Texarkana police, and the flyover from Interstate 30 West was closed while officials responded to the scene. “Thankfully no one was hurt,” officials said. “But it is creating a […]
Texas Rangers arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive out of Rains County
UPDATE — Around 5 p.m., Sean Alsip was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Alsip was taken to the Rains County Jail without incident. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that they say could be armed and […]
