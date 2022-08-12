ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the “Lucky For Life” game were:

03-08-15-43-46, Lucky Ball: 6

(three, eight, fifteen, forty-three, forty-six; Lucky Ball: six)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Take a tour of the Soldiers and Sailors Arch in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bushnell Park Foundation runs a number of spaces in Hartford. Now, they want to take you on a walk through some local history. News 8 Photojournalist Tom Parent got a look at the “Soldiers and Sailors” Arch tour. Watch the video above for the full segment.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

NBC Connecticut Clear the Shelters Kitty Cam

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are once again working to Clear the Shelters this year. From August 1 through August 31, we are partnering with local shelters to help you find your forever friend. Above is our Kitty Cam set up at the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington.
NEWINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Hill, CT
Rocky Hill, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Register Citizen

‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
MILFORD, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- August 11, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things have been similar to last week, with tons of small bait around, which is resulting in more school striped bass blitzes. While there are plenty of bass around, the water is still quite warm, so the best bite is still happening after dark or on low light days. Live eels and GT eels have been the top producers for big striped bass, but there have been some fish willing to hit topwater plugs over the past few days. The chub mackerel can still be found working the surface on most days, but there have been no reports of false albacore or bonito yet. There have been some Spanish Mackerel showing up on the New York side, and in the Western Sound, which is usually a sign that the bonito aren’t too far away. The large mass of small bait seems to have helped the fluke fishing, with good results coming from 40-50 feet of water on squid colored bucktail/gulp combos. The local sea bass bite has been dominated by short fish, so most anglers have to burn some fuel to find some quality sea bassing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lucky For Life
NBC Connecticut

Conn. State Police Car Involved in Crash on I-691 West in Southington

A Connecticut State Police car was involved in a crash on Interstate 691 west in Southington on Saturday night. Authorities said the crash happened between a state police patrol vehicle being driven by an on-duty trooper and a passenger vehicle on I-691 west near exit 4 around 9:20 p.m. Emergency...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
New Britain Herald

New Britain resident awarded scholarship to continue career quest in culinary arts

NEW BRITAIN – New Britain resident Stephanie Rubert was recently named a 2022 recipient of the Max Cares Foundation Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Scholarship. “I was hoping I would get the scholarship, but I wasn’t really expecting much,” Rubert said. “So I was surprised when they announced I was a winner. And then I realized it only goes to 12 recipients in the New England area and I noticed I was the only one from this area that received the scholarship, so that was really cool.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH.com

Money Wisdom: The Pension Decision

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner. Talking about pensions, you know...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police issue traffic alert ahead of Morgan Wallen concert

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A traffic alert was issued by Hartford police ahead of a popular concert. Morgan Wallen is scheduled to perform at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Friday night. The sold out concert begins at 8 p.m., but concertgoers are showing up early to tailgate. Concertgoers like...
HARTFORD, CT
clearpublicist.com

Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme

A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
AVON, CT
FOX 61

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 12-14

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend of August and after several days of sweltering heat, this weekend is shaping up to be a 10/10!. If you're looking for something to do, here's what's going on around the state:. "Love is a burning thing" and you can go "down,...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy