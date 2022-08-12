ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Boley Elementary school hosts ribbon-cutting for brand new campus

By Vallery Maravi
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40EFW1_0hEGW0FF00

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The new Boley Elementary School, rebuilt after the 2019 fire, is ready to welcome kids back to school.

The original facility burned down in 2019 after a lightning strike hit the roof and fire spread in the attic. Boley Elementary School principal, Sandy Bates, says they are ready to take the next step.

“We’ve gone three and a half years from the time of the fire until we’re finally here and ready to open, and it’s exciting. We are exhausted, but exhilarated, and we are ready to go.”

The opening of the new campus welcomed former and present teachers who expressed their excitement about the new improved school building.

“It’s amazing. We are so fortunate to be back here in the same location to serve the kids of this community,” said Brittani Durand, a 4th-grade teacher. “It is a dream come true, truly.”

“I’m so excited to get the children here. The faculty and the love from everyone have brought back a lot of memories, I’m not going to lie,” said Sherry Boyte, a 3rd-grade teacher. “I have so many thankful memories of all the community and things they have given us and helped us with.”

But a fire caused by a lightning strike burned the building to the ground on April 13, 2019. The school filed an insurance claim immediately. School officials say the budget to rebuild the new campus was $11.9 million. Bates says she still remembers the night of the fire.

“Seeing that building burn down knowing that all those memories were there, it was just the most heartbreaking time of my life.”

But there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. Boley Elementary School is ready to move forward.

“We made it through that great, so after three years, we are here, and we are ready,” added Bates.

Classes will begin on Monday, August 15.

Comments / 0

Related
myarklamiss.com

“3-2-1 Blast Off!” workshop held in Union Parish August 13

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Youngsters interested in all things about rockets made their way to the Union Museum of History and Art for a one-day workshop. The workshop was led by Erin Doucet with Lyn and Mike Murphy; each educator gave youth insight into the fundamental principles of rocket propulsion along with hands-on rocket-building experience.
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Florists gifts Boley Elementary staff flowers ahead of school year

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Boley Elementary staff was greeted this morning by Sy Roberston with Carlstedt’s Florist in Monroe when they showed up with a truck full of flowers to promote an initiative, called Giving Someone Flowers For No Reason. The Wholesale Florist and Florist Supplier Association surprised...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Winnsboro men greet students as they return to school

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 12, 2022, around 7 AM, Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace, “Winnsboro Elementary Proud,” local fathers, coaches, pastors, and City of Winnsboro employees joined together to greet students as they return to school. According to reports, approximately 50 men were at the event.
WINNSBORO, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
West Monroe, LA
Education
City
West Monroe, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Salvation Army of NELA searching for Shelter Cook

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana is searching for a new shelter cook. The organization has been operating without an official cook on staff for the past six weeks, according to Captain Jerry Casey, corps officer of the Salvation Army in Monroe. Captain Casey juggles...
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Kard#Insurance#Boley Elementary School
opso.net

OPSO Ladies Handgun Course Set For September

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering a Women’s Firearms Training Class at the North Delta Training Academy located at the Ouachita Parish Rifle Range Saturday, September 24th from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The class is free and limited to 30 participants. Complete details are in the...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston High School Cheerleading team host Cheer Mini Clinic for team fundraising ahead of the fall season

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With less than three weeks away from high school football returning back on the Gridiron. The Ruston Bearcats Cheerleaders hosted their annual Mini CheerClinic for kids from Pre-K through fifth grade and their coach Chandler Burkhalter says it has been the largest turnout this year. The Ruston Bearcats Mini Cheer […]
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
MyArkLaMiss

BOIL ADVISORY: Louisiana Department of Health rescinds East Richland Water System’s boil advisory for Richland Parish

UPDATE (08/12/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the boil advisory for East Richland Water System has been rescinded as of August 12, 2022. RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, East Richland Water System issued a boil advisory for Richland Parish, La. The advisory is for the following […]
RICHLAND PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Union Parish High School football coach embraces polarizing style

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Joe Spatafora is preparing for his 17th season as the head football coach for Union Parish High School. Over the years, the colorful coach has gained attention for his success and coaching style. Spatafora says he will continue to speak his mind and keep his style as he looks to lead the Farmers back to the state championship.
UNION PARISH, LA
The Daily South

5 Reasons To Visit Louisiana's Twin Cities

Situated along the banks of the Ouachita River and Bayou DeSiard, Monroe-West Monroe, Louisiana are two quaint river towns with big personalities. Thanks to the Robertson family from the A&E series, Duck Dynasty, you might be familiar with this north Louisiana area, but its charm stretches well beyond the people who call it home. Here, you can peruse blocks upon blocks of antiques, sink your teeth into catfish, and witness an ox, a goat, and countless other furry, feathered, or scaled pets strut in the annual Krew of Paws Mardi Gras parade. Here's why, among the aforementioned fun, Monroe-West Monroe is a North Louisiana must-visit.
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Anders, Hooper vie for LPSB District 10 seat

There’s nearly nine decades of educational leadership experience between the Lincoln Parish School Board District 10 candidates, and both have their sights on continuing to prove the excellence of the school system they have grown to love should they be elected on Nov. 8. The incumbent, Otha Anders, has...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
thefabricator.com

Steel Fabricators of Monroe hires project coordinator

Steel Fabricators of Monroe, a Lexicon Inc. company in Monroe, La., has added Jake Hale as project coordinator. He joined the company as an intern in February 2021. Hale graduated from the University of Louisiana Monroe with a bachelor’s degree in construction management and received his certification as an associate constructor through the American Institute of Constructors. As a student, he was a member of the Construction Management Student Association.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy