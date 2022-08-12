Read full article on original website
Everbridge Integrates Advanced Travel Risk Management Capabilities into Market-Leading CEM Platform for Business, Healthcare and Government Customers
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced the full integration of Travel Risk Management (TRM) and Critical Event Management into a single SaaS solution called Everbridge Travel ProtectorTM complemented by Everbridge Assist, Powered by Anvil. With more than 20 years of experience in the CEM and risk intelligence space, Everbridge now offers the market’s only end-to-end, full-lifecycle solution for organizations to fulfill their Duty of Care/Protect Duty for traveling employees, remote workers, field service workers and those who have returned to the office. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005344/en/ Everbridge Integrates Advanced Travel Risk Management Capabilities into Market-Leading CEM Platform (Photo: Business Wire)
Getting the Ecosystem Working for You - Maximizing Its Value to the Business Featured
As post pandemic inflation soars, companies - no matter how big or in which industry - are facing huge challenges to control costs whilst continuing to grow revenue, launch highly innovative and compelling new digital offerings and improve overall customer satisfaction. They are meeting this challenge head on by driving their digital transformation harder using simple solutions that are easy to try, easy to buy and easy to consume (so called “out of the box”) that provide an immediate and measurable financial payback. Invariably, the benefits from these solutions are unlocked by leveraging state of the art technologies like apps, 5G, edge compute, cloud, IoT, AI, ML, DLT, robotics, drones etc.
Xiaomi Selects Keysight for 5G Rel-16 Device Validation
Keysight Technologies announced that Xiaomi has selected Keysight's 5G device test solutions to accelerate 5G Release 16 (Rel-16) device validation in support of the latest 3GPP 5G new radio (NR) features and specifications. Xiaomi, the world's third largest smartphone vendor measured by global shipments, selected Keysight's 5G device test solutions...
Energous, Flagship Unveil Retail Deployment of Wirelessly Powered Wiliot IoT Pixel Tags
Energous, a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks and Flagship, a technology company empowering retailers to make better, faster and more informed decisions for their business and customers, announced the first retail deployment of Wiliot Internet of Things (IoT) Pixel smart tags energized by WattUp PowerBridges has been deployed at a major retail store in Sydney. All tags in the deployment are energized by multiple Energous WattUp PowerBridges.
Amdocs’ Vindicia, ACI Worldwide Partner to Offer Turn-key Payments Solution
Amdocs announced its collaboration with ACI Worldwide, a leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, to integrate Amdocs' Vindicia capabilities with ACI Speedpay. The agreement between Amdocs and ACI Worldwide will enable subscription merchants to integrate a turn-key solution to reduce time-to-market, improve retention, decrease costs and simplify subscription management. The solution includes customer identity management, customer engagement, subscription management, fraud and risk management tools, passive churn solutions and a global payments footprint that enables omni-commerce payments.
Anritsu Enhances its VectorStar VNA with Comprehensive Spectrum Analysis Capability
Anritsu Company enhances its VectorStar vector network analyzer (VNA) family with comprehensive spectrum analysis capability to create the world’s first single sweep VNA-spectrum analyzer solution that supports 70 kHz to 220 GHz. With the spectrum analyzer option installed, VectorStar can conduct single connection VNA and spectrum-based measurements to create...
