Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Night” game were:

1-6-4, WB: 9

(one, six, four; WB: nine)

