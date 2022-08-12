Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Night’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:
9-3-3-1, WB: 3
(nine, three, three, one; WB: three)
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:
9-3-3-1, WB: 3
(nine, three, three, one; WB: three)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0