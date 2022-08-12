ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

KEYC

Longtime New Ulm city worker speaks out about bereavement policy

Due to this high demand, the Minnesota Valley Action Council actually ran out of funding for the 2021-22 year for homeless prevention. The squad retired the 2021 season in the top-20 nationally, reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Child care shortages causing strain on southern Minnesota school districts.
KEYC

Tourtellotte Pool closing for the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swimming season is coming to an end. The last day of operations for the Tourtellotte Pool this season is this Sunday. Tourtellotte Pool is operated and maintained through a partnership between the City of Mankato and the Mankato YMCA. For anyone wanting to take a...
MANKATO, MN
Faribault County Register

Rehabbing a building in Blue Earth

Anyone who has been in downtown Blue Earth the past few weeks has surely noticed a lot of activity at a building on the corner of Sixth and Main streets. The sandblasting of the brick walls of the former Main Street Agency Insurance building has been hard to miss. “We...
BLUE EARTH, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota

I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
FARMINGTON, MN
KEYC

Pick of the litter: Cooper

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Cooper. Cooper is a big boy that loves to be around humans, playing with toys, and running around. Cooper is looking for his fur-ever home. He has a lot of energy, so he’ll need an owner who’s ready...
MANKATO, MN
Faribault County Register

New welding business springs up in ‘Bago

Tyler Nepp’s journey has brought him from Lake Wilson, where he was raised, to Winnebago, where he currently lives. The two towns, otherwise separate communities, have been connected in the course of Nepp’s life through family and his career in welding. Now, Nepp has been a Winnebago resident...
WINNEBAGO, MN
KARE 11

New purpose for retired race horses

SHAKOPEE, Minn — Canterbury Park is a fun place to be for the whole family when horses are running but they have a lot more to offer even after the races. The racetrack has a special program that helps people suffering with mental illness while giving retired racers a job.
SHAKOPEE, MN
willmarradio.com

Suspect arrested in series of thefts in Redwood County

(Redwood Falls MN-) The Redwood County Sheriff's Office thinks they've solves a series of local thefts with the arrest of a suspect near Walnut Grove. Just before noon Thursday a deputy stopped a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle believed to be involved in recent thefts in the area. The stop led to multiple arrests and the recovery of a stolen motorcycle and stolen golf carts in Redwood County. The incidents are still under investigation.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

16-year-old passenger killed in Waconia car crash

WACONIA, Minn. -- A 16-year-old was killed in an early-morning crash in Waconia Saturday.The crash happened along Oak Avenue. near Goldfinch Drive at about 4:20 a.m.The driver, who was in a Toyota Camry, collided with a payloader parked on the side of the road. Authorities say that it had been marked with a traffic cone, and the speed limit in the area is 30 mph.The driver -- also 16 -- has been taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, however, died as a result of their injuries.The crash remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
WACONIA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Woman Dies in Freak Beach Umbrella Accident

A 63-year-old woman was impaled by an umbrella in Garden City and later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. The umbrella reportedly got loose and was carried by the wind prior to striking the woman in the chest. While the accident is under investigation, this is not the first...
GARDEN CITY, MN

